Escambia County, FL

ECFR responded to shed fire on Tuesday, cause of fire determined to be combustible items too close to hot grill

By Christopher Lugo
 3 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire on Tuesday, adding red bulb number 14 to their “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath.

On Thursday, Dec. 27, at 12:11 p.m., ECFR responded to a residential structure fire at the 2800 block of Longleaf Drive. Upon arrival, ECFR said a shed was discovered on fire with exposure to a residential structure.

Shooting inside I-65 Walmart, 2 hurt: Mobile Police

ECFR said the situation was brought under control by 12:21 p.m. They determined the fire was started due to combustible items too close to a hot grill. The shed was also being used as a residence.

The “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign is a collaborative initiative with the City of Pensacola to promote fire safety during December. During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths are on display at 21 county fire stations, five city fire stations, Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building and Pensacola City Hall. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in a residential home.

