Warnock: Omnibus bill includes major wins for Georgia

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., voted to pass major investments and critical policies for Georgia in the Fiscal Year 2023 omnibus government funding bill. The legislation contained provisions championed by Warnock to improve health care, invest in housing, expand workf orce development opportunities, and ensure the state remains a leader in the country’s national security.

Additionally, the legislation fully funds the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center. Sen. Warnock led a bipartisan campaign to ensure the center continues to play a crucial role in the military’s strategic planning and readiness.