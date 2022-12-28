ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Warnock: Omnibus bill includes major wins for Georgia

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DfoNp_0jwvxXRH00
U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., voted to pass major investments and critical policies for Georgia in the Fiscal Year 2023 omnibus government funding bill, including several health care and education initiatives. Special photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., voted to pass major investments and critical policies for Georgia in the Fiscal Year 2023 omnibus government funding bill. The legislation contained provisions championed by Warnock to improve health care, invest in housing, expand workf orce development opportunities, and ensure the state remains a leader in the country’s national security.

Additionally, the legislation fully funds the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center. Sen. Warnock led a bipartisan campaign to ensure the center continues to play a crucial role in the military’s strategic planning and readiness.

Comments / 12

Jayson Stonne
3d ago

This is like saying, "Hey, I have a free cake for you, but it has poison in it." The omnibus bill is harmful to America.

Reply(3)
6
Joe More
2d ago

there is nothing in that bill specifically for the state of Georgia. it covers all the states and unfortunately some foreign countries.

Reply
3
