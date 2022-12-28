ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, ME

Arlene Grace (Kennedy) Baum, obituary

SPRUCE HEAD — Arlene Grace (Kennedy) Baum, 93, died Friday, December 23, 2022 at The Homestead in Owls Head after a long period of declining health. Arlene was born April 4, 1929 in Waldoboro, the 4th child and only daughter of William Francis and Grace Evelyn (Calderwood) Kennedy. She had four wonderful brothers, Harold, John, Arthur and Ronald, who all predeceased her.
OWLS HEAD, ME
Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 22-28. James D. St. Pierre, 32, of Belfast, probation violation in Belfast Nov. 13, 2020, five months in jail and probation partially revoked; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of fentanyl powder in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Belfast Nov. 3, 2021, 18 months in prison with all suspended and two years of probation; unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Belfast Nov. 3, 2021, 18 months in prison with all suspended and two years of probation.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Howard Pierce Sawyer III, obituary

NORTHPORT — Howard Pierce Sawyer III, of Shore Road in Northport, has died. Known throughout the Belfast community as Buck, he was diagnosed with cancer in late November and passed away on December 28. His was a vivid personality, expressed through his talents as a musician, writer, metaphysician, designer of residential interiors and gardens, and most particularly as a friend.
NORTHPORT, ME
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 14-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 14. Stephen A. Smith, 35,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Agenda set for RSU 13 board meeting Jan. 4

ROCKLAND — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 13 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the South School. There will be an executive session before the meeting at 6 p.m. Meetings can be viewed on...
ROCKLAND, ME
Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Dec. 16-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 16. Kyle D. Hoffman, 26, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, was...
BELFAST, ME
Dec. 31 update: Midcoast adds 14 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Rockland, Homeless Coalition benefit as Maine Water caps 2022

“Maine Water and its employees are pleased to again provide for the hungry and children in need in the communities the company serves across the state of Maine,” said Maine Water, in a news release. The support comes in the form of food pantry donations and warm winter coats...
MAINE STATE
Steve A. Pomeroy, obituary

SEARSPORT — Steve A. Pomeroy, 66, of Searsport, passed away on December 24, 2022 at home with family by his side. He was born August 20, 1956, the son of Hugh and Virginia Pomeroy. Steve enjoyed playing baseball with the guys, tipping with his son Chris. He also loved...
SEARSPORT, ME
Brewer man accused of assaulting clerk at Circle K

PORTLAND, Maine — A Brewer man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a clerk Tuesday at a Circle K on North Main Street. Police were called to the store shortly after 10 p.m. and were told a man entered the store and attempted to make a purchase, but when his card did not work, he reportedly went behind the counter and assaulted the clerk, according to a Facebook post from the Brewer Police Department.
BREWER, ME
Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently

I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
AUGUSTA, ME
The Death on Christmas of a 3-Year-Old Maine Child is a Homicide

The State's Chief Medical Examiner says the death of a child from Edgecomb is a homicide. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says officials have identified the deceased as Makinzlee Handrahan of Edgecomb. Members of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office were called to the home on Christmas morning to a report of a child who was not breathing. Makinzlee was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta where she was pronounced dead.
EDGECOMB, ME
Belfast girls, Medomak Valley boys finish first at UMaine meet

ORONO — The Oceanside, Belfast and Medomak Valley indoor track and field teams traveled Thursday, Dec. 29 to the University of Maine to compete in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference meet. Girls Team Results. 1. Belfast — 132 2. Winslow — 72 3. Oceanside — 62 4....
WALDOBORO, ME
2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine

Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
WALDOBORO, ME
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, Maine

The Penobscot Theater on a cloudy day.Photo byBradleyL981/Tripadvisor.com. The city of Bangor, Maine is known for its rich history and its reputation as a haunted city. From ghostly apparitions in historic buildings to strange occurrences in the city's cemetery, there is no shortage of paranormal activity in Bangor. If you're a fan of the supernatural, here are the five most haunted places in Bangor that you won't want to miss.
BANGOR, ME
Lincoln County 3-year-old's Christmas Day death ruled homicide

EDGECOMB, Maine — Maine State Police have ruled the death of a child in Edgecomb on Christmas Day as a homicide. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Investigation into death of Lincoln County toddler. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Route 1 in Edgecomb after a 911 call...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
UPDATE: Rockland OUI traffic stop leads to drug arrest

UPDATE (Dec. 28) ROCKLAND — A Waldoboro woman who was arrested Dec. 19 for operating under the influence and possessing drugs in her vehicle has posted bail and is currently under house arrest. Michelle Heald, 45, of Waldoboro, made her initial appearance in Knox County Court Dec. 21 before...
ROCKLAND, ME

