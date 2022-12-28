ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

In The Garden: Indoor herbs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Though what’s traditionally the coldest month of the year has just begun, there are still ways to get greens from your garden. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer tell us about indoor herbs on this week’s In The Garden.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

What To Do: Sunday, January 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, the first of 2023!. Burlington Taiko, a Japanese drumming group based in the Queen City, has an interactive performance today at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. From 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. this afternoon, you can enjoy their beats beside the fire and check out the center’s new open-air gallery. The café will also be open for warm drinks and delicious locally-made sweet treats. The event is free and open to all.
GREENSBORO, VT
WCAX

Could the warm temps be effecting the maple trees in our region?

PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold Christmas ushered in a warm start to the new year, and that back and forth has confused some of the maple trees in our region. Experts from the proctor maple research center say some sap is already running there is no need for concern. They say the trees are just responding to the warm temperatures and it doesn’t hurt the tree. Maple specialist mark Isselhardt says the sap running is likely from younger, smaller trees that are more receptive to an early warm spell. Isselhardt says this early sap could have impacted flavor.
PROCTOR, VT
WCAX

Final weekend to catch Winter Lights at Shelburne Museum

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the final weekend for the Shelburne Museum’s Winter Lights display. The 45-acre campus is decorated with about 250,000 individual LED lights, almost double the amount they displayed last year. Many of the museum’s structures and gardens are covered in multi-colored light arrangements, including...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

What To Do: Saturday, December 31

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this New Year’s Eve. You can celebrate the New Year in St. Johnsbury with their 30th Annual First Night North event. It runs from 4:00 p.m. to midnight and features a wide variety of activities and performances. There are over 180 artists and over 70 performances scheduled, including fire shows, comedy, dance, music, hypnosis, magic, and more. Instead of fireworks, there will be a midnight dance party while the ball drops into 2023.
BURLINGTON, VT
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Vermont With Jacuzzi

If you want to enjoy the beautiful Vermont scenery but you are not a big fan of the outdoor elements, then there are several great options for you. One of these is a romantic getaway that has a nice jacuzzi. Stone Hill Inn. A stay at Stone Hill Inn in...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

WCAX Bloopers 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Everyone makes mistakes. But when we mess up, sometimes a lot of people see it. And while it’s not fun when it’s happening, it does give us a laugh later!. It’s one of our favorite clips of the year: the annual Channel 3 Blooper...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today felt more like mid April than the end of December! Temperatures soared well into the 50s for many and Burlington smashed the existing record high by 7 degrees with a high of 58. For reference, 58 is our normal high on April 20. Unseasonably warm temperatures continue straight on through the final hours of 2022 and into 2023. We will likely set a record warm low temperature for today too.
BURLINGTON, VT
Deerfield Valley News

Retreat Farm buys Grafton cheese shop

BRATTLEBORO - On Monday, December 12, Retreat Farm purchased the former Grafton Village Cheese Company building from the Windham Foundation, bringing the community closer to transforming the 34,000-square-foot building into a regional food center, offering a vibrant marketplace for local producers, and complementing Retreat Farm’s land-based programming. The acquisition...
GRAFTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Safety Measures in place for Burlington’s New Year festivities

Burlington’s New Year festivities bring excitement and larger crowds to downtown. The city is making sure it’s prepared with safety precautions to keep everyone safe, including the constant patrol of the Burlington Police Department. According the the Burlington Deputy Chief, there will be around eleven officers and supervisors...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pets With Potential: Meet Fred

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for someone who’s nothin’ but a hound dog, meet Fred!. Fred was found as a stray, so his history is unknown, but he is very sweet. He is 6 years old and neutered. Fred loves people and making friends. Because...
BURLINGTON, VT
ricentral.com

Theory Wellness Announces Brattleboro Recreational Dispensary Opening on Friday, Dec. 30

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. - December 29, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Theory Wellness ("Theory" or "the Company") will open its doors to the company's adult-use dispensary in Vermont this Friday, Dec. 30, at 9 a.m. ET. The new retail location is located at 768 Putney Road in Brattleboro, in the Fairfield Plaza Shopping Center. This newest location will be its eighth location, but will have a different approach from Theory's operations in Massachusetts and Maine.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
techaiapp.com

17 Stops for your Vermont Road Trip Itinerary

In my opinion, Vermont is the most picturesque of the New England states. I’m definitely biased by my many years of childhood memories exploring the Green Mountain state. But on every Vermont road trip you will pass by quaint covered bridges, roadside rivers rushing over rocks, classic red barns sitting next to fields dotted with black and white dairy cows, and small villages with church steeples standing tall over the town green.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
VERMONT STATE

