Clanton Advertiser
City of Clanton Arts Council expanding classes
The City of Clanton Arts Council has added several new art classes to the schedule for 2023. The classes will offer the community opportunities in visual art, performance art and music. Deanna Lawlis of the City of Clanton Arts Council said January was a good time to start classes because...
thehomewoodstar.com
Mouron inducted into Alabama Business Hall of Fame
Mike Mouron said his advice for the younger generation is simple: find a profession you are passionate about. Mouron graduated from Mountain Brook High School before earning an accounting degree from the University of Alabama. Following a few years working as a CPA in Montgomery, Mouron began pursuing a career in real estate, which he said always interested him.
cahabasun.com
A look ahead at 2023: 'Beautiful' land may lead Trussville news in 2023
Trussville will look to make hay while the sun shines in 2023. That idiomatic saying, defined as taking advantage of a favorable situation while the chance is there, is connected to farming, and a farm might be a large focus for the city of Trussville in 2023. The Trussville City...
Pastor Mike Moore leaves a legacy of outreach in Birmingham
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
cahabasun.com
Ascension St. Vincent’s breaks ground on its first freestanding emergency department
The grounding breaking ceremony for the new Ascension St. Vincent’s East Freestanding Emergency Department was held October 13 at the site that will be home to the 16,800-square-foot facility in Trussville. “While it’s a very exciting time as we expand our footprint, this project is more than just a...
tallasseetribune.com
Ivey makes surprise visit to Tutwiler Women’s Facility
Governor Kay Ivey made a surprise appearance earlier this week to two Alabama Department of Corrections’ (ADOC) correctional facilities, including in a facility in Elmore County. According to a press release from the Governor's office, Ivey on Tuesday and Wednesday stopped by the facilities to demonstrate her appreciation and...
wvtm13.com
North Alabama family son celebrates first birthday in NICU at Children's of Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. — Life hasn't been the easiest for the Steffen family. Their baby boy was born Dec. 9, 2021. However, his original due date was March 19, 2022. For almost 400 days, he has been in the hospital. He was born at 24 weeks gestation. His mother, Kelsey...
Clanton Advertiser
Most read stories of 2022 announced
Each year has stories that capture the attention of the community and have an expanded reach and impact. In 2022, a fantastic catch led to the most read article at clantonadvertiser.com, while crime, education, features and economic update stories rounded out the top 10. Here is the list of the...
Clanton Advertiser
Tigers close out Pell City tourney with win
The Chilton County High School boy’s varsity basketball team closed out the 2022 Pell City Christmas Classic with a 71-51 win over St. Clair County High School. The Tigers played three games from Dec. 27-29 and went 1-2 in the tournament, but were short-handed throughout the three games. Starters...
Clanton Advertiser
WSFA
Wetumpka mayor says incoming Publix adds to city’s economic growth
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Wetumpka is ending 2022 on a high note. Mayor Jerry Willis said 2022 brought forth lots of progress and new opportunities. “It’s been a wonderful, wonderful year,” said Willis. On Wednesday, the city announced Publix is coming. This is a project...
WALA-TV FOX10
First responders on scene of ‘industrial’ accident at Montgomery airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport. Few confirmed details are immediately available, but Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton said there was an “unknown industrial-related accident.” She said she had no confirmation of injuries.
Wetumpka Herald
Publix coming to Wetumpka
The country’s largest employee-owned company, Publix, will have a store in Wetumpka soon. Montgomery developer The Trotman Company who has worked with Publix in several of its developments across the Southeast. “Publix is coming to Wetumpka,” Charlie Trotman with The Trotman Company said. “We are hoping to start construction...
selmasun.com
Selma talent show winner gives winnings to other contestants
Radio personality Carl “Dr. Feelgood” Moore hosted his first “Showtime at the Apollo” styled talent show on Dec. 10 for all ages. Prize winnings were first place ($500), second place ($300) and third place ($200). Young children, teenagers and the very mature competed onstage in the Selma High School auditorium.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Bham Now
Barbeque & Biryani, authentic South Central Indian cuisine, opens near UAB Hospital
Barbeque & Biryani, a new family owned restaurant featuring South Central Indian cuisine has opened at Southside Station (401 19th Street South, formerly the Milo’s Hamburgers location) in the heart of the UAB medical district. Earlier this week, we caught up with the restaurant’s owner Mohammed Shahed about this...
WSFA
‘DJ was truly a gift from God’: Father of slain Montgomery teen speaks
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family and a community are devastated after the loss of a Montgomery teen. “I feel like a piece of my heart been ripped out my chest,” said Deanthony Vickers Sr., the victim’s father. Deanthony “DJ” Vickers Jr., 14, was shot Monday on the...
ABC 33/40 News
Water issues impact Talladega residents for days, some progress made in restoring system
Many residents in Talladega have had little to no water since Sunday after freezing temperatures caused problems with the city's water system. According to the city's spokesperson, multiple pipes across the system froze, burst, and leaked. There was also added stress on the city's power supply during the colder weather, which shut down a water supply well.
‘Compassion is not a crime’: Wetumpka women guilty after feeding cats sparks outrage
wvxu.org
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
