City of Clanton Arts Council expanding classes

The City of Clanton Arts Council has added several new art classes to the schedule for 2023. The classes will offer the community opportunities in visual art, performance art and music. Deanna Lawlis of the City of Clanton Arts Council said January was a good time to start classes because...
Mouron inducted into Alabama Business Hall of Fame

Mike Mouron said his advice for the younger generation is simple: find a profession you are passionate about. Mouron graduated from Mountain Brook High School before earning an accounting degree from the University of Alabama. Following a few years working as a CPA in Montgomery, Mouron began pursuing a career in real estate, which he said always interested him.
Pastor Mike Moore leaves a legacy of outreach in Birmingham

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Ivey makes surprise visit to Tutwiler Women’s Facility

Governor Kay Ivey made a surprise appearance earlier this week to two Alabama Department of Corrections’ (ADOC) correctional facilities, including in a facility in Elmore County. According to a press release from the Governor's office, Ivey on Tuesday and Wednesday stopped by the facilities to demonstrate her appreciation and...
Most read stories of 2022 announced

Each year has stories that capture the attention of the community and have an expanded reach and impact. In 2022, a fantastic catch led to the most read article at clantonadvertiser.com, while crime, education, features and economic update stories rounded out the top 10. Here is the list of the...
Tigers close out Pell City tourney with win

The Chilton County High School boy’s varsity basketball team closed out the 2022 Pell City Christmas Classic with a 71-51 win over St. Clair County High School. The Tigers played three games from Dec. 27-29 and went 1-2 in the tournament, but were short-handed throughout the three games. Starters...
Marriages

These marriages were issued in Chilton County from Dec. 22-28.
First responders on scene of ‘industrial’ accident at Montgomery airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport. Few confirmed details are immediately available, but Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton said there was an “unknown industrial-related accident.” She said she had no confirmation of injuries.
Publix coming to Wetumpka

The country’s largest employee-owned company, Publix, will have a store in Wetumpka soon. Montgomery developer The Trotman Company who has worked with Publix in several of its developments across the Southeast. “Publix is coming to Wetumpka,” Charlie Trotman with The Trotman Company said. “We are hoping to start construction...
Selma talent show winner gives winnings to other contestants

Radio personality Carl “Dr. Feelgood” Moore hosted his first “Showtime at the Apollo” styled talent show on Dec. 10 for all ages. Prize winnings were first place ($500), second place ($300) and third place ($200). Young children, teenagers and the very mature competed onstage in the Selma High School auditorium.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
