Felony traffic stop on Highway 71 leads to arrests of robbery suspects

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday afternoon, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information about a robbery in Cedar Park involving two suspect vehicles heading East towards the Houston area.

According to a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, authorities believe the suspects had been watching a small business owner before following them. The suspects then allegedly assaulted and robbed the victim before fleeing the scene.

Deputy AJ Gonzales and an unmarked unit located the suspect vehicles traveling together on Highway 71. They followed them until additional units could join. Deputy Gonzales and others then conducted a felony traffic stop on one vehicle. Deputy Bohlmann, along with several deputies and La Grand PD units, also initiated a felony stop on the second vehicle.

Authorities detained the suspects and located a large amount of currency inside one of the vehicles. They believe the currency was taken during the robbery, along with equipment for surveilling targets.

Law enforcement agencies then transported the subjects, vehicles and evidence to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center before turning them over to Cedar Park Police Department detectives.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office provided the above information and photo.

