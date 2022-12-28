ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
NBC Sports

NFL Week 17 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Dolphins game

The Patriots won't be playing against a full-strength Miami Dolphins team on Sunday, and that's a huge advantage for a New England team that desperately needs a win to remain in the race for a playoff spot in the AFC. Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who owns a 4-0 career...
NBC Sports

How will Robert Kraft address Bill Belichick after the season?

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft made it clear before the 2022 NFL season he was none too pleased with his team's three-year postseason drought. Bill Belichick and Co. have yet to win a playoff game in the post-Tom Brady era and they could be eliminated from postseason contention as soon as this Sunday.
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

New England Patriots fans have turned on Bill Belichick in the worst way

The New England Patriots 2022 season has been disappointing, and many blame head coach Bill Belichick. After the impressive rookie season of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in 2021, the expectations for his sophomore year in 2022 were high. However, the reality has been low, but who is to blame?
MassLive.com

Jack Jones’ promising rookie season ends as Patriots sign veteran corner to roster

The Patriots are in need of some cornerback help. On Saturday, the team made a series of roster moves to try and remedy that situation. The Patriots placed Jack Jones on the injured reserve due to a knee injury. This ends the promising cornerback’s rookie season where he finished with two interceptions, one for a touchdown, to go with six passes defensed in 13 games.
KENTUCKY STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Mac Jones gets surprising defense from unlikely source

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been facing accusations of dirty play, but he was backed by a rather surprising source. Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Brian Burns, who was the victim of another questionable play from Jones last season, said he understood what Jones was trying to do against Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli... The post Mac Jones gets surprising defense from unlikely source appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MassLive.com

Reinforcements arrive at Patriots practice, but 4 key players still missing

FOXBOROUGH — On a spring-like day on the back fields at Gillette Stadium, reinforcements arrived for a beleaguered Patriots roster, but four key players were still missing. Jalen Mills (groin), Adrian Phillips (illness), Damien Harris (personal reason), and Yodny Cajuste (illness) all returned after missing Thursday’s practice, while Jack Jones (knee), Marcus Jones (concussion), Jonnu Smith (concussion) and DeVante Parker (concussion) missed their third straight session. It’s highly unlikely that any of the four absentees will play against the Dolphins on Sunday.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Perry: Patriots' injury situation at CB conjures scary flashbacks

The Patriots have seen this story before. It's ending? Nightmarish. Bill Belichick's club hit the practice fields on Thursday without most of their top cornerbacks and one of their top safeties as they continue preparations for the Dolphins. Marcus Jones (concussion), Jack Jones (knee), Jalen Mills (groin) and Adrian Phillips (unknown) were all missing from the start of the workout.
NESN

How Bill Belichick Factored Into Wild Brian Flores-Dolphins Saga

If it weren’t for Bill Belichick, Brian Flores might not have become an NFL head coach. However, Belichick also might’ve been the reason Flores wasn’t a head coach in 2022. In 2004, a 23-year-old Flores joined the New England Patriots as a scouting assistant. He worked his...
MassLive.com

Dolphins vs Patriots picks & best player props to bet

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Two teams still alive in the playoff hunt meet when the 8-7 Miami Dolphins travel to Foxborough to face the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

