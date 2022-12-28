Read full article on original website
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
NFL Week 17 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Dolphins game
The Patriots won't be playing against a full-strength Miami Dolphins team on Sunday, and that's a huge advantage for a New England team that desperately needs a win to remain in the race for a playoff spot in the AFC. Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who owns a 4-0 career...
How will Robert Kraft address Bill Belichick after the season?
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft made it clear before the 2022 NFL season he was none too pleased with his team's three-year postseason drought. Bill Belichick and Co. have yet to win a playoff game in the post-Tom Brady era and they could be eliminated from postseason contention as soon as this Sunday.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mac Jones has unlikely ally Brian Burns in battle against ‘dirty player’ narrative
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones has found an unlikely defender against the narrative that he’s a dirty player. Panthers Pro Bowler Brian Burns, who wished other defensive ends “happy hunting” on Jones after the quarterback twisted his ankle in Carolina last season, didn’t see any malice in the Eli Apple play that Jones was fined for this week.
New England Patriots fans have turned on Bill Belichick in the worst way
The New England Patriots 2022 season has been disappointing, and many blame head coach Bill Belichick. After the impressive rookie season of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in 2021, the expectations for his sophomore year in 2022 were high. However, the reality has been low, but who is to blame?
NFL fines Mac Jones for two separate incidents in Patriots loss to Cincinnati
It turns out that New Year’s Eve was an expensive one for Mac Jones. On Saturday, the NFL fined Jones a total of $23,976 for two separate incidents in the Patriots loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, according to a league source. The costliest incident has been well publicized. During...
One big reason why Patriots should pump brakes on Bill O'Brien returning
The Matt Patricia era has gone so horrendously wrong for the New England Patriots that Bill O’Brien’s possible return is being treated like the second coming of Andy Reid right now. In comparison to Patricia, O’Brien really is the crème de la crème of offensive coordinators, but let’s...
Jack Jones’ promising rookie season ends as Patriots sign veteran corner to roster
The Patriots are in need of some cornerback help. On Saturday, the team made a series of roster moves to try and remedy that situation. The Patriots placed Jack Jones on the injured reserve due to a knee injury. This ends the promising cornerback’s rookie season where he finished with two interceptions, one for a touchdown, to go with six passes defensed in 13 games.
Raiders to 'explore trade options' for Derek Carr after disappointing 2022 season: report
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders may reportedly part ways in the offseason. The team may look to trade him after benching him for the final two weeks of the season.
Reinforcements arrive at Patriots practice, but 4 key players still missing
FOXBOROUGH — On a spring-like day on the back fields at Gillette Stadium, reinforcements arrived for a beleaguered Patriots roster, but four key players were still missing. Jalen Mills (groin), Adrian Phillips (illness), Damien Harris (personal reason), and Yodny Cajuste (illness) all returned after missing Thursday’s practice, while Jack Jones (knee), Marcus Jones (concussion), Jonnu Smith (concussion) and DeVante Parker (concussion) missed their third straight session. It’s highly unlikely that any of the four absentees will play against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Celtics did not trade Marcus Smart and other stuff I predicted wrong for 2022 | Matt Vautour
Somebody recently suggested that for my 2023 picks column (coming next week) I should predict that the Celtics and Bruins definitely won’t win the NBA and Stanley Cup championships respectively. The implication was that if I predicted something the opposite was guaranteed to happen. I scoffed trying to remember...
Chiefs face Broncos as they try to keep pace atop AFC
DENVER (4-11) at KANSAS CITY (12-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Broncos 34-28 on Dec. 11 in Denver. LAST WEEK: Broncos lost to Rams 51-14; Chiefs beat Seahawks 24-10 BRONCOS OFFENSE: OVERALL (25), RUSH (23), PASS (20), SCORING (32) BRONCOS DEFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (16), PASS...
Perry: Patriots' injury situation at CB conjures scary flashbacks
The Patriots have seen this story before. It's ending? Nightmarish. Bill Belichick's club hit the practice fields on Thursday without most of their top cornerbacks and one of their top safeties as they continue preparations for the Dolphins. Marcus Jones (concussion), Jack Jones (knee), Jalen Mills (groin) and Adrian Phillips (unknown) were all missing from the start of the workout.
How Bill Belichick Factored Into Wild Brian Flores-Dolphins Saga
If it weren’t for Bill Belichick, Brian Flores might not have become an NFL head coach. However, Belichick also might’ve been the reason Flores wasn’t a head coach in 2022. In 2004, a 23-year-old Flores joined the New England Patriots as a scouting assistant. He worked his...
Dolphins vs Patriots picks & best player props to bet
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Two teams still alive in the playoff hunt meet when the 8-7 Miami Dolphins travel to Foxborough to face the...
