Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua Chronicle
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
Rehearing denied in UF shutdown case
The full 1st District Court of Appeal on Tuesday refused to hear arguments in a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for graduate student Anthony Rojas asked the full appeals court...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Davidson uses photos to further local conservation
For photography and conservation, Kim Davidson has two tips: take a lot of photos and find something you’re passionate about. Davidson combines both in her role with Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT). Davidson serves on the board of directors for Alachua Conservation Trust. She stepped into the role in 2015...
fox35orlando.com
Republicans line up for Florida House seat vacated by Joe Harding following indictment
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The race to replace former state Rep. Joe Harding, R-Ocala, in a special election in Marion County’s House District 24 is getting crowded. Five Republicans, including former Rep. Charlie Stone, R-Ocala, have opened campaign accounts to run for the seat, according to the state Division of Elections website.
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health
The 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health. Then-Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision – to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health. Today, thanks to great leadership, that vision is becoming a reality.
WCJB
University of Florida professors say high-profile lawsuit now ‘moot’
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Saying the case is “moot,” University of Florida professors are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that challenged a controversial conflict-of-interest policy that gave school administrators discretion over allowing faculty members to serve as expert witnesses in litigation. The university adopted a...
villages-news.com
Restaurant owner ready to mount vigorous defense after alleged attack on employee
A local restaurant owner appears ready to mount a vigorous defense after an alleged attack on an employee. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, used profanity and was “lecturing” the young female employee about “work ethics” on Dec. 16 in the cooler room, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The employee, who alleges that Lofley grabbed her right bicep, left the restaurant after the altercation, drove home and informed her parents of the incident with her boss. There were two witnesses who saw what had happened, the report said.
WCJB
Alachua County might be responsible for $15 million tax payout after pulling support on Dogwood Village
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua county commissioners voted against moving forward with Dogwood Village, the affordable housing project in the Lincoln estates neighborhood in east Gainesville two weeks ago. Now Ability Housing wants the county to pay $15 million for their late back out. Commission chair Anna Prizzia was one of...
mycbs4.com
Lake City resident takes legal action against Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
Lake City, Florida — The attorney representing a local Lake City activist has sent a notice of potential lawsuit that will be filed against the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for excessive use of force. On Dec. 17, Sylvester Warren says he was watching his niece play in a...
Gunman tries robbing business on Christmas, ends up slipping on ice: police
A would-be robber got put on ice, literally, in a botched attempt to rob a business on Christmas Day, according to police.
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 12/29
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Year’s Eve events and our last conversation with our friends at Wind-FM in 2022. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with Wind-FM!
WCJB
Interactive cold case map shows unsolved homicides in Columbia, Suwannee counties
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization dedicated to solving cold cases in the Suwannee Valley has released a map showing the locations of various unsolved cases in the region. The interactive map created by Suwannee Valley Unsolved shows the locations where the cold cases originated. Each case is marked...
WCJB
Lake City council members voted to extend the current lease for Haeco for another year
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City city council members want to keep the current lease for Haeco aviation services despite city staffers negotiating new terms of the deal. For more than a week, Lake City-city council members went back and forth on a new leasing agreement for Haeco aviation services.
Will Treyaun Webb Become the Next Gators RB to Make a Quick Impact?
Billy Napier praised Treyaun Webb for his production in high school after signing with Florida. Could the Jacksonville product make a similar impact quickly with the Gators?
WCJB
UPS man in jail for grand theft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville mailman is in jail after UPS says he had sticky fingers before Christmas. According to Gainesville Police Department officials, 24-year-old Antonio Hampton was arrested after the postal service tipped off Gainesville police about an employee theft. Officers checked Hampton’s pawn records and saw that...
WCJB
Controversial zoning change, school bus crash and violent K-9 officer arrest make up Top Stories of 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -We start in Gainesville for the first of TV20s top news stories of 2022. City commissioners, in a split decision, approved a plan to radically change zoning throughout the city. In October, despite significant public opposition, the commission voted four to three to eliminated single family zoning...
Zoning changes proposed for overcrowded schools in southwest Marion County
The Marion County School Board is considering a proposal to change the zoning for several schools that are overcrowded in the southwest area of the county. Students who attend Horizon Academy, Liberty Middle School, Sunrise Elementary School and Marion Oaks Elementary School may have the school they are zoned for change in the 2023-24 school year.
alachuachronicle.com
Eastside High School student arrested for threatening family with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Artrell Amarion Otis Little, 18, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, possessing a firearm with an altered serial number, and tampering with evidence. Little, who is listed as a senior at...
WCJB
North Central Florida gears up for New Year’s Eve celebrations
NCFL, Fla. (WCJB) - Businesses, restaurants and bars are gearing up for celebrations, as New Year’s Eve is just days away. In Ocala, the First Night New Years event will take place on Saturday. Guests can enjoy activities, performances, and exhibits that will take place around Tuscawilla Park, in...
