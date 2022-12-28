ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Rehearing denied in UF shutdown case

The full 1st District Court of Appeal on Tuesday refused to hear arguments in a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for graduate student Anthony Rojas asked the full appeals court...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Davidson uses photos to further local conservation

For photography and conservation, Kim Davidson has two tips: take a lot of photos and find something you’re passionate about. Davidson combines both in her role with Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT). Davidson serves on the board of directors for Alachua Conservation Trust. She stepped into the role in 2015...
GAINESVILLE, FL
FloridaDaily

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health

The‭ ‬2018‭ ‬tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health.‭ ‬Then-Gov.‭ ‬Rick Scott‭ ‬and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision‭ ‬– to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health.‭ ‬Today,‭ ‬thanks to great leadership,‭ ‬that vision is becoming a reality.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

University of Florida professors say high-profile lawsuit now ‘moot’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Saying the case is “moot,” University of Florida professors are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that challenged a controversial conflict-of-interest policy that gave school administrators discretion over allowing faculty members to serve as expert witnesses in litigation. The university adopted a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Restaurant owner ready to mount vigorous defense after alleged attack on employee

A local restaurant owner appears ready to mount a vigorous defense after an alleged attack on an employee. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, used profanity and was “lecturing” the young female employee about “work ethics” on Dec. 16 in the cooler room, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The employee, who alleges that Lofley grabbed her right bicep, left the restaurant after the altercation, drove home and informed her parents of the incident with her boss. There were two witnesses who saw what had happened, the report said.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

UPS man in jail for grand theft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville mailman is in jail after UPS says he had sticky fingers before Christmas. According to Gainesville Police Department officials, 24-year-old Antonio Hampton was arrested after the postal service tipped off Gainesville police about an employee theft. Officers checked Hampton’s pawn records and saw that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Eastside High School student arrested for threatening family with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Artrell Amarion Otis Little, 18, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, possessing a firearm with an altered serial number, and tampering with evidence. Little, who is listed as a senior at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida gears up for New Year’s Eve celebrations

NCFL, Fla. (WCJB) - Businesses, restaurants and bars are gearing up for celebrations, as New Year’s Eve is just days away. In Ocala, the First Night New Years event will take place on Saturday. Guests can enjoy activities, performances, and exhibits that will take place around Tuscawilla Park, in...
