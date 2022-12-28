Read full article on original website
Related
Kimberly Guilfoyle confused far-right activist’s name with ‘what terrorists yell’, Jan 6 transcripts reveal
Newly unsealed witness testimony from the January 6 committee has revealed an extremely questionable remark made by Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancée to Donald Trump Jr.The former Fox News personality and Trump campaign surrogate sat down with members of the House Select Committee in April to discuss the lead-up to January 6 and the events of the attack on the Capitol itself. Ms Guilfoyle’s role in the day’s events amounted to helping organise the rally outside of the White House where Donald Trump infamously urged his supporters to “fight” for him to be sworn in as president instead of Joe Biden.During...
George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News
Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one...
Trump and MAGA Misfits Turn on ‘Trump’s Bitch’ Sean Hannity
Sean Hannity, once the most important mouthpiece for Donald Trump, seems to be increasingly on the MAGAworld outs. And a new revelation that Hannity doesn’t buy the Big Lie isn’t helping. In a just-released deposition surrounding Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit, the Fox News star said he’d never...
George Santos Names Another Well-Known Liar As His Inspiration In Old Clip
"If he made it, it was time for everyone to have an opportunity," said Santos, who named former President Donald Trump as an inspiration behind his 2020 run.
Ex-Trump aide reveals why Melania ‘didn’t trust’ Mark Meadows in new Jan 6 transcripts
Former first lady Melania Trump did not trust her husband’s final chief of staff and was angered by the way he’d allow “harmful” people access to him and the White House’s private family quarters, according to her long-serving ex-spokesperson and former top White House aide.A transcript of ex-White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham’s sworn deposition before the House January 6 select committee reveals that Ms Trump told Ms Grisham — who served as the then-First Lady’s spokesperson during the entire Trump administration — that she “didn’t trust” Mark Meadows, who left a North Carolina congressional seat to join the White...
msn.com
Trump told aides to say he'd 'make many calls and have many meetings' after discovering weeks before he left office that his schedule was partly public, ex-aide says
An ex-Trump aide said Trump found out in December 2021 that part of his daily schedule was public. The president then instructed aides to say he would "make many calls and have many meetings." The aide's comments were included in the Capitol-riot committee's transcript of his testimony. A former Trump...
GOP Congressman-Elect George Santos Exposed AGAIN: Resurfaced Twitter Post Reveals He Once Claimed He Was 'Half-Black'
George Santos was caught lying once again after the GOP congressman-elect falsely claimed he was “half-Black” in a newly resurfaced social media post, RadarOnline.com has learned.In yet another lie to be exposed after Santos, 34, was elected to represent New York's 3rd congressional district during the midterm election in November, a Twitter post published by Santos in 2020 falsely claimed he was “biracial” because he was “Caucasian and Black.”“[Martin Luther King, Jr.] did not die for us to go back to segregation,” Santos wrote in July 2020. “As a biracial person I stand tall against segregation of any kind.”“This so...
Trump Reportedly Doesn’t Trust Superfan Elise Stefanik
Former President Donald Trump reportedly doesn’t have a great deal of trust in MAGA-loving Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), according to a new profile on the congresswoman. The New York Times reports that on Capitol Hill, Stefanik has earned a reputation for being “diligent in advancing the party’s message” and “unabashedly transactional.” But when it comes to Mar-a-Lago, she has far less street credit. Citing two sources close to Trump, the Times said that among Trump’s closest allies, “stories casting Ms. Stefanik as a potential running mate [to Trump] are regarded as clumsy plants by her own team, and inspire bemusement and mockery.” “Trump liked her, they said, and liked watching her defend him. But even he didn’t trust her,” the report said.
Ex-Trump Aide Gives Brutal Review Of Kayleigh McEnany In Jan. 6 Panel Interview
In transcripts released by the House select committee, Alyssa Farah Griffin called her ex-colleague a "liar" and "opportunist."
New year, new content: What to watch on Fox Nation this January
Fox Nation's January content showcases several stars, including Sammy Hagar, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Britney Spears along with a special deep dive into nature.
Ten News Media Stories To Watch In 2023, From Trump And Twitter To TV Ratings
It’s hard to view the past year in the news business as anything other than testy and tumultuous. What started as a rather promising job market instead ended with an ad slowdown dominated by news of layoffs and hiring freezes. News networks and news divisions enter the coming year with the ramping up of a presidential cycle, but even with Donald Trump already on the ballot, there are doubts that audience numbers will match the blockbuster figures from late in the past decade. It’s possible to outline, in broad strokes, what to watch for in 2023, but it’s a bit...
The Trump White House prepared a statement criticizing Barr after Trump's Denied assertions about voter fraud
White House staffers prepared a press release in December 2020 that would have demanded the dismissal of anyone who objected to President Donald Trump's claims that the election was rigged, based on a new transcript from the House select committee looking into the matter on January 6, 2021. This was after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly denied Trump's claims that the primary was hacked.
1-6 Cmte Redacted Final Report Released While GOP Drops Theirs Filled with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi Was Complicit
Just one day after the House Select Committee released its highly anticipated and highly redacted final report regarding the riot at the US Capitol on Jan 6th, 2021, the GOP Released its own bombshell report, complete with verified texts and emails.
Comments / 1