SHARC Energy Supplies City of Vancouver in the Largest Wastewater Energy Transfer Project in North America

PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisisEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Pacific Power is offering a new discount program for customers with lower incomesPhoto byClint PattersononUnsplash. Portland General Electric (PGE) and Pacific Power are increasing their rates starting January 1, 2023.
camaspostrecord.com
Port expands territory at Grove Field
The Port of Camas-Washougal is expanding its territory at Grove Field. Port commissioners recently approved an agreement to purchase a 5-acre lot owned by pilot Kent Mehrer for $900,000. The property, located at 26419 10th St., on the north end of the Camas-based airfield, includes a 1,900-square-foot house and two airplane hangars.
WWEEK
Woody Guthrie’s Portland Apartment Is for Sale
Each new year shimmers with possibility. For example: Maybe 2023 is the year you move into Woody Guthrie’s apartment building. The fascist-fighting folk troubadour lived in Portland for just one month, starting in May 1941. Low on cash (Depression, dust bowl), he took a gig from the Bonneville Power Administration to write songs praising the construction of Columbia River dams. For four weeks, Guthrie, his wife Mary, and their three young children lived in a second-story apartment in the Southeast Portland neighborhood of Lents.
kptv.com
Some in Portland metro on day 4 with no power
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Heavy winds and rains on Tuesday have left an impact stretching multiple days in parts of the metro area. According to Portland General Electric’s website, just under 1,500 customers were still without power Friday afternoon because of fallen trees and downed power lines. In one...
thatoregonlife.com
A Popular Portland Pizzeria Just Earned a No. 2 Spot on List of World’s Best Pizzas
Move out of the way New York! According to travel website Big 7 and their list of the 50 best pizza restaurants in the world, a popular pizzeria in Portland has made the cut. Specifically, Ken’s Artisan Pizza on 28th Ave, coming in at second place. Big 7 has...
WWEEK
Rubio Directs $15.5 Million in Development Fees to a New Skatepark and Other Greenspaces
Portland Parks Commissioner Carmen Rubio this week approved plans to use $15.5 million in one-time fees to build a skatepark, a playground, and a community garden, and to make improvements to Kelley Point Park and complete a master plan for a natural area near the Columbia Slough. The money is...
Changes coming to Clark County’s repair program in 2023
Following a few complicated years from COVID-19, Clark County's free repair program will return to some in-person events in 2023.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
2022 IN REVIEW: No 'Big Dig,' but big disruptions for Beaverton, Tigard
Construction officially began on Highway 217 a little more than a year ago, in late 2021, but it was in 2022 that the scope of the work truly made itself known for the tens of thousands who drive the freeway each day. The 7.5-mile freeway is choked with exits, which...
montavilla.net
Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street
On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
KATU.com
Firefighters battle 2-Alarm blaze at SE Portland Bank of America
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters were called to Southeast 38th and Hawthorne early Saturday morning on the report of a fire at the Bank of America. When firefighters arrived at 3:13 a.m., they found smoke coming from the front door. A second alarm was called to bring additional resources to...
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
thereflector.com
Winter storm smacks North Clark County
The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
Narcity
Parts Of Vancouver Seawall Had To Close Due To King Tide Flooding & It Looks Wild (PHOTOS)
Parts of the seawall in Vancouver were closed yesterday, thanks to a storm and king tide pairing. Photos of the flooding have surfaced online, and The Weather Network predicts that there is more rain to come still. The City of Vancouver issued a statement on Monday, warning people about the...
newschoolbeer.com
Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022
It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
Vancouver, Ridgefield, and La Center prohibit the discharge of fireworks within city limits.Photo byThomas M. EvansonUnsplash. Want to ring in the New Year with a bang? Before you do, make sure you know which cities across Clark County have prohibited fireworks to ensure that you don't get a hefty fine.
kptv.com
Downed live wires trap woman in Vancouver home for 3 days
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. woman was trapped in her home for three days after severe winds filled her yard with live power lines on Tuesday, she said. Brenda Phares said the storm blew down a tree near her home. “I’m sitting on the porch and I stand...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Deadly Winter Storm Buries Buffalo Under 52 Inches of Snow, Pacific Northwest Braces for "Atmospheric River," and Portland Pride 2023 Moved to July
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! This week's winter...
‘Anxiety-provoking’: Blanchet House hit with another smashed window
A Portland non-profit plagued with smashed windows in 2022, Blanchet House was once again hit during Thursday morning's breakfast service. With every window broken, it's another few thousand dollars in funds that could go to feeding some of Portland's most vulnerable population.
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Portland firefighters say they're burned out
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some Portland firefighters say they feel they are understaffed and overworked which has created a crisis for the people you call for help. Isaac McLennan and Mariya Fuge, the union representatives of the Portland Firefighters’ Association, say they need help, and they need it now.
Passengers stranded at PDX as Southwest Airlines cancellations continue
Hundreds of passengers are stuck in limbo at Portland International Airport as cancellations continued at an atypical pace Wednesday. At least 40 flights were canceled as of mid-day, according to the Port of Portland’s website, while 47 flights were canceled Tuesday. Roughly three-fourths of the nixed trips were operated by Southwest Airlines, according to the tracking firm FlightAware.
