SELF

The Earliest Flu Symptoms Can Be Some of the Easiest to Miss

Think back to the last time you had the flu, or just generally felt really unwell. You probably remember hunkering down in bed for a few days while you fought off a fever. But do you remember the symptoms that appeared right before you got blatantly sick?. If you’re like...
verywellmind.com

What Is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)?

Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also called Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological disorder that affects how messages are sent from the brain to the legs. It causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort. People with RLS often find it difficult to sleep and as...
Medical News Today

What to know about a pain management doctor

Pain management doctors focus on helping a person find relief from pain due to underlying conditions or as long-term consequences of surgical procedures. Pain management typically involves a multidisciplinary approach to care. A team of doctors and specialists may include:. pain management physicians. physical therapists. occupational therapists. other specialists who...
Health

Signs and Symptoms of Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition in which your glucose, or blood sugar, is too high. Blood glucose comes from the food you eat and is supposed to be used as a main energy source. But in people with type 2 diabetes, that process doesn’t work properly. Instead, blood glucose builds up in the bloodstream and causes health problems.The symptoms of type 2 diabetes can develop slowly, over the course of years.Sometimes the symptoms are so mild that you might not notice them. Some people might never develop symptoms, only finding out they have type 2 diabetes after the...
Medical News Today

What are the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis?

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a potentially life threatening blood clot that can occur in the lower legs, pelvis, thighs, or even the arms. It can cause throbbing pain, swelling, or redness. DVT is a type of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which is when a blood clot forms in a vein.
Medical News Today

What to know about Parsonage-Turner syndrome

Parsonage-Turner syndrome (PTS) is a condition that affects certain nerves in the upper body. Doctors also call it brachial plexitis or brachial neuritis. The characteristic feature of PTS is sudden shoulder pain followed by weakness in the area. The name of the condition derives from the physicians Maurice Parsonage and...
Healthline

Relapsing Polychondritis: Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and More

Relapsing polychondritis is a rare disease that causes inflammation of your cartilage. It most commonly affects your ears, joints, and nose. Researchers don’t clearly understand why some people develop the rare inflammatory disease known as relapsing polychondritis, but they believe it occurs when your immune cells attack healthy cartilage cells.
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Life Expectancy for Usher Syndrome?

Usher syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that mainly affects one’s hearing and vision and does not affect life expectancy. The condition may cause balance problems due to poor coordination. Usher syndrome usually affects children. Usher syndrome has three types:. Usher syndrome type I. Usher syndrome type II. Usher...
Medical News Today

What is CREST syndrome? All you need to know

CREST syndrome is an autoimmune disease that affects the connective tissues. The connective tissues provide structure and support to other tissues and organs. The word CREST is an acronym for the disease’s five main features. CREST syndrome affects various systems in the body, and the symptoms a person experiences...
Medical News Today

Painsomnia: All you need to know

Some people who experience chronic pain also experience insomnia. Some people call this painsomnia, but this is not a medical term. Many people with chronic pain have difficulty sleeping. Health conditions such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis (MS), chronic pain syndrome, or fibromyalgia can all cause chronic pain. Sometimes, the pain...

