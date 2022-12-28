ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates, NY

WHEC TV-10

Woman in her 30s dead after fatal crash on Denver Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on New Year’s Day. Police say a woman in her 30s died after a crash involving two cars. This took place around 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of Hazelwood Terrace and Denver Street. Police say the victim...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lackawanna man killed in fatal accident Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:10 p.m., investigators say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Seneca Street near Kingston Place when, they say, the Impala struck a parked vehicle. The Impala then hit a snowbank before striking a street light. […]
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Man Dies From Injuries in Rollover Crash

A driver injured in a rollover accident Tuesday night on Route 531 has died of his injuries. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the victim, whose name has not yet been released, died yesterday at the hospital. The driver was ejected from his pickup truck when it went off the...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man stabbed on Lake Avenue on Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Lake Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in 40’s with a cut to his arm. The circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, but the original incident occurred on Glenwood Avenue, which intersects with Lake. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times on Hudson Ave

Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 9:35 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, officers located the victim, a man in his 30's, who had been shot multiple times in the lower body. The victim is currently being...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

12-year-old boy among those shot in Rochester on New Year’s Eve

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two shootings took place on New Year’s Eve. One of the victims is a 12-year-old. This happened just before midnight Saturday. Police say the boy was brought to Strong Hospital in a private car after he was shot. Police determined the shooting happened in the area of Joseph Avenue and Kelly Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man injured in Hudson Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. This happened on Hudson Avenue near Alphonse Street. Police say they got a call after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot victim who walked into Rochester General Hospital. Officers say they found a man who had been shot multiple times.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua man killed in crash

BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
MassLive.com

Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed

A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
ROCHESTER, NH
13 WHAM

RPD: Two teenage girls in stolen car charged after three-vehicle crash

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Two teenage girls are facing charges after Rochester police say they caused a three-vehicle crash while in a stolen vehicle. This happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glenwood Avenue and Dewey Avenue. Police say two 15-year-old girls ran a stop sign, hitting a vehicle, which...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Investigation underway after house fire on Potter Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. RFD is working to figure out what caused a house fire on Potter Street. It happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday. No one was injured in the fire, thanks to firefighters moving an occupant with disabilities to safety. “As crews began to enter and battle the original house on...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Attempted robbery led up to shooting on Portland Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an attempted robbery led up to the shooting of a 31-year-old man on Portland Avenue on Friday morning. Officers found the victim around 3:30 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet and then the man was taken to Strong Hospital. He is expected to be okay.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police recover another stolen car driven by teens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday evening Rochester Police Officers saw a 2020 Kia Optima that was reported stolen on 12/15/22. As officers attempted to pull over the car, the driver turned westbound on Weyl Street from Hudson Ave. The vehicle struck two other vehicles on Weyl Street and came to a stop. As officers approached the car, the driver put the car in reverse, hitting the the unoccupied police car.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot after an attempted robbery

Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to the 300 block of Portland Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. Officers quickly began life-saving measures on the victim.
ROCHESTER, NY

