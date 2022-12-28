Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Woman in her 30s dead after fatal crash on Denver Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on New Year’s Day. Police say a woman in her 30s died after a crash involving two cars. This took place around 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of Hazelwood Terrace and Denver Street. Police say the victim...
Lackawanna man killed in fatal accident Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:10 p.m., investigators say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Seneca Street near Kingston Place when, they say, the Impala struck a parked vehicle. The Impala then hit a snowbank before striking a street light. […]
Niagara County inmate dies from injuries after apparent suicide attempt
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An inmate at the Niagara County Correctional Facility has died due to injuries suffered from an apparent suicide attempt, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday. The name of the deceased inmate was not released. Officials say that at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Dec. 23, EMS crews arrived at the Niagara […]
iheart.com
Man Dies From Injuries in Rollover Crash
A driver injured in a rollover accident Tuesday night on Route 531 has died of his injuries. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the victim, whose name has not yet been released, died yesterday at the hospital. The driver was ejected from his pickup truck when it went off the...
RPD: Woman dead at scene of crash
A woman was pronounced dead Sunday morning at the scene of a motor vehicle accident, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).
WHEC TV-10
Man stabbed on Lake Avenue on Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Lake Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in 40’s with a cut to his arm. The circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, but the original incident occurred on Glenwood Avenue, which intersects with Lake. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
13 WHAM
Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times on Hudson Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 9:35 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, officers located the victim, a man in his 30's, who had been shot multiple times in the lower body. The victim is currently being...
WHEC TV-10
12-year-old boy among those shot in Rochester on New Year’s Eve
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two shootings took place on New Year’s Eve. One of the victims is a 12-year-old. This happened just before midnight Saturday. Police say the boy was brought to Strong Hospital in a private car after he was shot. Police determined the shooting happened in the area of Joseph Avenue and Kelly Street.
WHEC TV-10
Man injured in Hudson Avenue shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. This happened on Hudson Avenue near Alphonse Street. Police say they got a call after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot victim who walked into Rochester General Hospital. Officers say they found a man who had been shot multiple times.
WGRZ TV
Niagara County apartment fire Friday night
Residents were evacuated. No estimate on damage is available at this time.
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
Man dead after accident on State Route 64
Deputies say they responded with an ambulance and fire department to the report of a car crash on State Route 64 south of the 20A intersection.
Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed
A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
13 WHAM
RPD: Two teenage girls in stolen car charged after three-vehicle crash
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Two teenage girls are facing charges after Rochester police say they caused a three-vehicle crash while in a stolen vehicle. This happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glenwood Avenue and Dewey Avenue. Police say two 15-year-old girls ran a stop sign, hitting a vehicle, which...
RPD: Teens arrested after hitting police cruiser with stolen car on Weyl Street
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Two girls were arrested in Rochester Friday, after a stolen vehicle crashed into two other cars and a police cruiser on Weyl Street. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers spotted a Kia Optima that had been stolen on December 15 around 5:30 p.m. Friday. When they tried to pull the […]
WHEC TV-10
Investigation underway after house fire on Potter Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. RFD is working to figure out what caused a house fire on Potter Street. It happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday. No one was injured in the fire, thanks to firefighters moving an occupant with disabilities to safety. “As crews began to enter and battle the original house on...
RPD: Man stabbed in the arm on Lake Ave
A man was stabbed in the arm Friday night on Lake Ave, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced following an investigation.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Attempted robbery led up to shooting on Portland Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an attempted robbery led up to the shooting of a 31-year-old man on Portland Avenue on Friday morning. Officers found the victim around 3:30 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet and then the man was taken to Strong Hospital. He is expected to be okay.
WHEC TV-10
Police recover another stolen car driven by teens
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday evening Rochester Police Officers saw a 2020 Kia Optima that was reported stolen on 12/15/22. As officers attempted to pull over the car, the driver turned westbound on Weyl Street from Hudson Ave. The vehicle struck two other vehicles on Weyl Street and came to a stop. As officers approached the car, the driver put the car in reverse, hitting the the unoccupied police car.
13 WHAM
Man shot after an attempted robbery
Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to the 300 block of Portland Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. Officers quickly began life-saving measures on the victim.
