ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Neil Patrick Harris and Mariska Hargitay's Families Spend the Holidays Together at Disney in Adorable Snap

By Marisa Losciale
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLPDo_0jwvwIpv00
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Neil Patrick Harris and Mariska Hargitay celebrated the holidays together in one of the most magical places on earth: Walt Disney World.

The two packed their bags, grabbed their families, and headed off to enjoy one of the theme park's most sought-after seasonal experiences—as well as some quality time with loved ones.

Harris, 49, shared some snapshots of their holiday get-together in Orlando, Florida, and some behind-the-scenes pics of his duties as the narrator for Disney's Candlelight Processional on Instagram.

"We had a most amazing Disney adventure last week!" Harris exclaimed in the caption before continuing, "I got to narrate the exquisite Candlelight Processional (my 10th year!), our family created new holiday memories, and we brought friends who had never been to WDW before! Who doesn’t love Disney firsts!"

Harris concluded his caption by sharing gratitude toward those who helped make the adventure happen. "Thank you @waltdisneyworld for showing such kindness to our family, for allowing Candlelight to exist, and for making so many dreams come true. Our family deeply appreciates it. ❤️❤️ #grateful."

Joining Harris for the photo-op was his 47-year-old husband, David Burtka, their 12-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper, and Hargitay's family, including her husband Peter Hermann, 55, and the couple's three kids: August, 16, Amaya, 11, and Andrew, 11.

Harris shared a group shot of the pals hanging out in front of Disney's iconic Cinderella Castle, some images from their travels in Animal Kingdom, behind-the-scenes snaps of the EPCOT holiday celebrations, and a candid pic of himself, Burtka and Hargitay screaming their lungs out on a rollercoaster.

Burtka also added a few new photos to the mix with two posts on Instagram. The first was a collage showcasing the friendship instilled in couples' kids, captioning it, "Partners in Crime!!"

The second post was another full group shot in front of the magnificent castle, this time from a different angle. "We had the greatest time bringing our close friends @therealmariskahargitay and #peterherman to @waltdisneyworld for the first time!! There is no better place for the holidays! @nph," he gushed.

Earlier this week, the SVU star shared a family photo and a smiley selfie from the fun trip on Instagram and thanked Walt Disney World for making the magic happen.

It looks like the families have become quite close over the years, as Hargitay and Harris were also spotted at a Broadway show with their significant others back in 2020.

We can't wait to see where 2023 takes these travel buddies!

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Neil Patrick Harris Enjoys 'Amazing' Trip to Disney World with Family and Friend Mariska Hargitay

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the How I Met Your Mother alum also revealed that the special trip included some “Disney firsts” Neil Patrick Harris is enjoying some family time at Disney World — along with some friends who have never been to the famous park before! In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Uncoupled star, 49, shared some sweet snaps from his trip to the theme park in Orlando, Florida with husband David Burtka, 47, and their 12-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott.  The family of...
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Family Photos With Husband Peter Hermann and 3 Kids

Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: SVU sometimes shares photos with her husband, actor Peter Hermann. This time, though, she is getting her entire family in on the action. On Tuesday, Hargitay, 58, posted photos on Instagram of her family visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. She hosted the candlelight procession there at the famed location.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate Christmas with Their Twins and 3 Dogs: 'Much Love'

The How I Met Your Mother alum and his husband celebrated the holiday with their 12-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, in addition to the family's three dogs Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family went all out for Christmas. The How I Met Your Mother alum, 49, and his husband, 47, celebrated the holiday with a family photo featuring their 12-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, as well as the brood's three dogs. "Merry Christmas and much love from Ella, David, Gideon, Spike, Papa, Harper and Gidget," Harris...
People

Pregnant Hilary Swank Says Twins on the Way Are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in Cute Christmas Post

The Oscar-winning actress announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, sharing that she and husband Philip Schneider would be on double duty Hilary Swank is expressing double the gratitude this season as she celebrates Christmas while pregnant with twins. The expectant first-time mother shared a festive photo via Instagram on Monday, showing off her playful holiday spirit. "We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁," Swank, 48, captioned a picture of herself bare-faced and beaming in front of a Christmas...
HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos

Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
ASPEN, CO
New York Post

Meghan Markle surprised Prince William with a ‘killer’ Christmas gift

It was a killer gift. Meghan Markle reportedly gave Prince William a spoon with the words “cereal killer” engraved on it for Christmas 2017. The claim was made in the 2020 tome “Finding Freedom” — penned by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand — which has recently resurfaced online in light of the ex-actress’s estrangement from her royal brother-in-law. Back in December 2017, Markle had just announced her engagement to Prince Harry and was reportedly eager to impress William, fretting over what to buy the future king for Christmas. The royal family has long traded “cheap gag gifts” with...
People

Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas

Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
HollywoodLife

Marie Osmond Snuggles Up For Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig At Disney World

Marie Osmond, 63, is in the “Happiest Place on Earth” with the guy who makes her the happiest: her husband, Steve Craig. On Friday, Dec. 30, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself snuggled up to him as they posed outside the “Pandora – The World of Avatar” section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. She had a blissful smile on her face as she leaned into her hubby, and he showed her affection with his arm around her shoulders.
The Independent

Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule

A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
People

Pregnant Meghan McCain Shares Sweet Family Photos with Santa Ahead of Christmas

Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their second daughter together Meghan McCain is celebrating her last Christmas before becoming a girl mom of two! The pregnant former View co-host, 38, shared a series of festive family photos from the holiday on Instagram, featuring daughter Liberty, 2, and Santa Claus. In the cute shots, McCain, who is expecting her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech this winter, is pictured with Domenech, 40, as they pose with Santa with Liberty on his lap. In a sweet second candid shot, Mom McCain and...
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
People

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas with Kids Before Welcoming New Baby

The couple will soon welcome another baby together, joining son Miles and daughter Luna Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying the holiday season. The couple celebrated Christmas this year with son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, plus Teigen's mom, Pepper. On Monday, the pregnant cookbook author shared a sweet family photo with Legend and their kids, showing her baby bump under a lime green maxi dress. The couple's kids and the singer also dressed in festive colors, wearing variations of red outfits to complement Teigen's green look. As Legend also posted the...
People

Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photos of Sister Barbara Bush and Their Children

The twin sisters, 41, posed with their little ones for a heartwarming Christmas shoot on Instagram Christmastime is the time for family — and that's especially true when it comes to the Bush crew! Jenna Bush Hager, 41, posted photos from a heartwarming Christmas-themed photoshoot to her Instagram Story on Saturday, featuring her twin sister Barbara and their little ones posing with Santa and Mrs. Clause. RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Family's Holiday Card: 'The Hagers Are Home for the Holidays!' The Today with Hoda...
MAINE STATE
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Gushes 'Love This Boy' As He Lounges Poolside With Son Ben In Adorable Snaps

Just a little father-son time! Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story on Friday, December 30, to gush over his 13-year-old son, Ben, as they soaked up the sun poolside. "Love this boy," the NFL star captioned a cute picture of both of their feet as they shared a pool chair. It was quickly followed by a sweet snap of Brady giving his boy a playful smooch on the back of his head. This comes days after the famed quarterback — who shares both Ben and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, with Gisele Bündchen, and 15-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan —...
E! News

Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
TENNESSEE STATE
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On

Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
Parade

Parade

72K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy