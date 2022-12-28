Neil Patrick Harris and Mariska Hargitay's Families Spend the Holidays Together at Disney in Adorable Snap

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Neil Patrick Harris and Mariska Hargitay celebrated the holidays together in one of the most magical places on earth: Walt Disney World.

The two packed their bags, grabbed their families, and headed off to enjoy one of the theme park's most sought-after seasonal experiences—as well as some quality time with loved ones.

Harris, 49, shared some snapshots of their holiday get-together in Orlando, Florida, and some behind-the-scenes pics of his duties as the narrator for Disney's Candlelight Processional on Instagram.

"We had a most amazing Disney adventure last week!" Harris exclaimed in the caption before continuing, "I got to narrate the exquisite Candlelight Processional (my 10th year!), our family created new holiday memories, and we brought friends who had never been to WDW before! Who doesn’t love Disney firsts!"

Harris concluded his caption by sharing gratitude toward those who helped make the adventure happen. "Thank you @waltdisneyworld for showing such kindness to our family, for allowing Candlelight to exist, and for making so many dreams come true. Our family deeply appreciates it. ❤️❤️ #grateful."

Joining Harris for the photo-op was his 47-year-old husband, David Burtka, their 12-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper, and Hargitay's family, including her husband Peter Hermann, 55, and the couple's three kids: August, 16, Amaya, 11, and Andrew, 11.

Harris shared a group shot of the pals hanging out in front of Disney's iconic Cinderella Castle, some images from their travels in Animal Kingdom, behind-the-scenes snaps of the EPCOT holiday celebrations, and a candid pic of himself, Burtka and Hargitay screaming their lungs out on a rollercoaster.

Burtka also added a few new photos to the mix with two posts on Instagram. The first was a collage showcasing the friendship instilled in couples' kids, captioning it, "Partners in Crime!!"

The second post was another full group shot in front of the magnificent castle, this time from a different angle. "We had the greatest time bringing our close friends @therealmariskahargitay and #peterherman to @waltdisneyworld for the first time!! There is no better place for the holidays! @nph," he gushed.

Earlier this week, the SVU star shared a family photo and a smiley selfie from the fun trip on Instagram and thanked Walt Disney World for making the magic happen.

It looks like the families have become quite close over the years, as Hargitay and Harris were also spotted at a Broadway show with their significant others back in 2020.

We can't wait to see where 2023 takes these travel buddies!