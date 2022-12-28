Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kciiradio.com
Vivian Mae Troyer
A Celebration of Life Service for 94-year-old Vivian Mae Troyer will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Wellman Mennonite Church. Burial will be in the Wellman Mennonite Cemetery in Wellman. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. A Memorial fund has been established for Essence of Life Hospice.
kciiradio.com
Larry A. “Pokey” West
The family of 81-year-old Larry A. “Pokey” West will be present to receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 1 at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Interment will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County or the West Chester Heritage Building. Memorials may be directed to the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington.
kciiradio.com
United Presbyterian Church of Washington Mission Trip to Kentucky
A Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (PDA) mission trip to Madisonville, Kentucky, is set for February 5th through 11th. The area was hit by a tornado outbreak on December 10, 2021. There will be volunteer jobs for every level of skill to help with rebuilding. Participants will be staying at First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville. Hotel rooms are available nearby for those who wish to have a private room. RV/Campsites are also nearby. The United Presbyterian Church in Washington will pay trip fees and transportation for church members and friends of the church who stay at the church site. Participants will be responsible for meals during travel. Repair work is being coordinated by the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group. Most work will be in 12-15 homes that have been framed up by Habitat for Humanity volunteers. COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged, but not required to participate in the trip. A registration form and liability waiver form must be filled out and turned in by Jan. 6 with the $175 fee. Completed registration forms are due to the church office by January 2. If you have questions or need more information, contact Pastor Erin Kaye. You can find a link with registration forms with this story on our website at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Fairfield Man Arrested
At approximately 1:05 AM on December 23rd, Fairfield Police responded to a car accident with a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of Main and Buchanan Street in Fairfield. Officers witnessed 38-year-old Jake Stottler of Fairfield in the driver’s seat while the vehicle was still running. There was a toddler in the passenger seat with only underpants and a blanket on in freezing temperatures. Stottler admitted to the officers that he was drunk. Stottler refused a breath test and other testing stating that he was too drunk to complete them. Stottler resisted arrest and physically assaulted an officer by wrapping his legs around an officers legs and squeezing, refusing to let go. Stottler was arrested for child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor, and assault on a peace officer, a serious misdemeanor. Stottler is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.
kciiradio.com
Iowa DNR Encourages Participants For 2023 First Day Hike Challenge
With the new year approaching, the Department of Natural Resources, as well as state parks throughout Iowa, invite hikers to take part in the 2023 First Day Hike Challenge. Participants are encouraged to check into one of the more than 50 participating parks and forests on the State Park Passport through January 1. This includes Lake Darling State Park in Washington County, and Lake Macbride State Park in Johnson County. Each check-in will qualify that individual for a drawing of a free 2-night stay at a cabin at Pine Lake State Park in Eldora. Select parks will also have guided hikes available.
kciiradio.com
WACO’s Kissell, Highland’s Burton Among State Hoops Leaders
The Southeast Iowa Super Conference features two of the best girls’ basketball players in the state this season, and the numbers bare that out for WACO Warriors senior Ellah Kissell and Highland Huskies junior Sarah Burton. Kissell has been an offensive machine for WACO, scoring the second-most points in...
kciiradio.com
Washington County Board of Supervisors Meeting Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session Tuesday. On the agenda for discussion is the appointment of the 2023 Board of Supervisors Chairperson and Vice Chairperson. The East Central Iowa Council of Governments will be doing a presentation and proposing a funding request. The meeting will be held in the Supervisor’s Chambers at the Washington County Courthouse.
kciiradio.com
WACO, WMU Boys’ Hoops Feature State Leaders
Some of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference’s best boys’ basketball players are racking up numbers as good as any other player in the state. Along with sitting atop the Super Conference North, WACO and Winfield-Mount Union have three players that are top-10 in the state in Class 1A in statistical categories.
kciiradio.com
Iowa DNR Ice Fishing Report
Ice Fishing season has officially begun in Southeast Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released its Iowa Fishing Report with updates about ice conditions and fish activity. For Lake Darling near Brighton, the Iowa DNR reports that Ice thickness is 4 inches with two inches of water on it; the first inch of ice is pretty soft. Bluegill fishing is fair: The few anglers that have been out are catching some bluegills, but nothing fast and furious. To the north, we have a report from Lake MacBride; early in the week, ice thickness was 4-8 inches on most of the lake. Use caution; Macbride has variable ice and some poor seams. The report on black crappie is that it is slow and to try fishing over deeper brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water. Find a link to the Iowa DNR website for more information on ice fishing all over Iowa with this story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
College Credit In High School Information Night at the Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center
The Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center is having a College Credit in High School Information Night. The evening is for parents and students entering ninth through twelfth grade in the Fall of 2023. The event will be on January 18th at 6:30 PM at the Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center. Reservations are requested for this event. During the 2021-2022 academic year, 479 students from Washington County Regional partner school districts earned a total of 4,050 credit hours, translating into a tuition cost savings of $753,207. There are many ways that the CCHS courses can be used by students; options range from taking college-level classes onsite at a high school, online courses, or taking a sequence of courses in a Career Academy at the Regional Center. Find the link to register for this event with this new story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Brava Roof Tile update from The Washington Economic Development Group
Brava Roof Tile opened its facility in Washington at 915 East Tyler Street in September of 2020. The company makes long-lasting, synthetic roofing from recycled materials, and its products are recyclable as well. Washington Economic Development Group Executive Director Mary Audia had this to say about Brava Roof Tile, she states, “Brava Roof Tile is just going gangbusters. They make roof tiles for all over this area, but you know, for companies like Disney and Dollywood. They also make paving tiles now, but they use recycled plastic to make their tiles, so it’s a really awesome company.” In February of 2022, Brava Roof Tile entered into an agreement to acquire AZEK’s Paver assets. These pavers are made with up to 95 percent post-consumer recycled rubber and plastics removed from the waste stream. Brava Pavers are also one-third the weight of comparable concrete products. You can find a link to the Brava Roof Tile website to learn more about the products they have to offer with this story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Sheriff’s Office To Have Extra Patrol This Weekend
With New Years Eve approaching, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has estimated 408 driving-related fatalities across the country for the upcoming weekend. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to prove them wrong. Additional patrol will be out in Louisa County this weekend, with a focus on...
