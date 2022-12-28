ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau County, MO

KFVS12

Scott County Sheriff's Department location controversy

Tensions between the Scott County Commissioners office and Sheriff Wes Drury continue today in court. Many of you may be venturing out for the New Year's Eve celebrations this weekend, and local law enforcement is urging everybody to stay safe. Discovery Science: Holding fire & making your own New Year's...
Kait 8

Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Benton man arrested for Scott City assault

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested and charged after an assault was reported yesterday in Scott City, Mo. On December 29, around 7:45 p.m., officers from the Scott City Police Department responded to a local residence. It was reported that an assault had occurred, and the suspect left the residence before the officers arrived.
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Crew respond to fire on Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire at 139 S. Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau on Saturday morning. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department received the call about 5:44 a.m. The fire had been contained within the first twenty minutes of being on scene, according to Capt. Andrew...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

I-55 near Miner reopened after crash involving hazardous material

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Miner reopened shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, December 30 after a crash during the morning commute. All emergency crews are clear from the scene. The crash had shutdown I-55 from the Interstate 57 interchange to...
MINER, MO
KFVS12

Road work in Cape Girardeau County to close Route CC

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County will have Route CC closed as crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation replace several culverts under the roadway. The section of roadway being worked on is located between Route C and County Road 535 in Shawnee Township, Mo. If weather is...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Three injured in I-57 crash at Jefferson-Franklin County Line

State Police say three people were injured in a crash on I-57 at the Jefferson-Franklin County line where a car crossed the median and broadsided an oncoming vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates a semi-truck driven by 30-year-old Ruslan Makov of Hollendale Beach, Florida was traveling northbound when he changed lanes forcing a pickup driven by 24-year-old Tyler Newbury of Waltonville off the road. After the rear of the semi hit the front end of the pickup, Newbury lost control and went through the median and into the oncoming southbound lanes. He broadsided a car driven by 72-year-old John Laehn of Aiken, South Carolina. A second car driven by 62-year-old Melissa Barkley of West Frankfort then hit the Laehn car.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
wdml.com

Waltonville man airlifted after 4-vehicle crash on I-57

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 57 near the Jefferson County/Franklin County line. According to Illinois State Police, around 2:36 p.m. Wednesday a semi-truck and trailer being driven by 30-year-old Ruslan Mankov of Hollandale Beach Florida, and a 2018 Chevy pickup truck being driven by 24-year-old Tyler Newbury of Waltonville, Ill., were traveling northbound on I-57 while a 2023 Nissan Maxima driven by 72-year-old John Laehn, of Aiken, SC, and a 2018 GMC Terrain being driven by 62-year-old Melissa Barkley of West Frankfort, Ill. were traveling southbound in the same area.
WALTONVILLE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community

A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
PADUCAH, KY
kfmo.com

Lesterville Man Charged

(Leadington, MO) A man from Lesterville, 28 year old Daniel J. Hill, is facing criminal charges in St. Francois County after he is alleged to have shot a vehicle and slashed tire's of another at Leadbelt Auto Sales on Flat River Road at Leadington. Reports indicate surveillance footage from the auto dealer's lot shows a man identified as Hill on the lot December 23rd. The man is seen pulling up in his SUV, exiting the vehicle, and inflicting damage to the two vehicles. Hill is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, first degree property damage, and two counts of second degree tampering.
LESTERVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Court continues in Scott County over placement of sheriff’s office

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A hearing to discuss the future placement of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department was held today on December 30. Sheriff Wes Drury and his attorney argue the jail is not a suitable place to move to and does not have enough room or fit the needs of the sheriff’s department.
stegenherald.com

Sheriff Looking For Armed-and-Dangerous Man

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance for the whereabouts of an armed-and-dangerous man — Danny Wesley Brown, 60 (pictured) — wanted for five different felonies that all allegedly occurred Thursday night (12.28.2022) within the county. The department posted the request on its Facebook page.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Scott County dispute continues; follow up hearing set for January 6

BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A dispute between the commissioners and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department is still ongoing, as it added yet another chapter in the prolonged battle for county-owned property, much to the chagrin of the taxpayers. Friday afternoon, a hearing to move the Scott County Sheriff’s...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Multiple crews respond to Carterville house fire

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple crews were called to a house fire Tuesday morning near the intersection of Olive and Virginia Avenues in Carterville. The blaze was first reported at about 7:30 a.m. An older two-story home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Firefighters from several departments were brought in...
CARTERVILLE, IL
KFVS12

3 charged with drug trafficking in Scott County

While trucks are busy clearing snow off the roads, tow trucks are also busy clearing vehicles off the road. Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening. Officers responded to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/26. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
SCOTT COUNTY, MO

