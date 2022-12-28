Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff's Department location controversy
Tensions between the Scott County Commissioners office and Sheriff Wes Drury continue today in court. Many of you may be venturing out for the New Year's Eve celebrations this weekend, and local law enforcement is urging everybody to stay safe. Discovery Science: Holding fire & making your own New Year's...
Kait 8
Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
KFVS12
Benton man arrested for Scott City assault
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested and charged after an assault was reported yesterday in Scott City, Mo. On December 29, around 7:45 p.m., officers from the Scott City Police Department responded to a local residence. It was reported that an assault had occurred, and the suspect left the residence before the officers arrived.
KFVS12
Crew respond to fire on Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire at 139 S. Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau on Saturday morning. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department received the call about 5:44 a.m. The fire had been contained within the first twenty minutes of being on scene, according to Capt. Andrew...
KFVS12
Armed robbery at business under investigation in Franklin County, Ill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An armed robbery at a business in Franklin County, Illinois is under investigation. According to Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon, an armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint happened late Thursday at a rural business in the county. Sheriff Bacon said the investigation is in its...
KFVS12
I-55 near Miner reopened after crash involving hazardous material
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Miner reopened shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, December 30 after a crash during the morning commute. All emergency crews are clear from the scene. The crash had shutdown I-55 from the Interstate 57 interchange to...
KFVS12
Road work in Cape Girardeau County to close Route CC
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County will have Route CC closed as crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation replace several culverts under the roadway. The section of roadway being worked on is located between Route C and County Road 535 in Shawnee Township, Mo. If weather is...
southernillinoisnow.com
Three injured in I-57 crash at Jefferson-Franklin County Line
State Police say three people were injured in a crash on I-57 at the Jefferson-Franklin County line where a car crossed the median and broadsided an oncoming vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates a semi-truck driven by 30-year-old Ruslan Makov of Hollendale Beach, Florida was traveling northbound when he changed lanes forcing a pickup driven by 24-year-old Tyler Newbury of Waltonville off the road. After the rear of the semi hit the front end of the pickup, Newbury lost control and went through the median and into the oncoming southbound lanes. He broadsided a car driven by 72-year-old John Laehn of Aiken, South Carolina. A second car driven by 62-year-old Melissa Barkley of West Frankfort then hit the Laehn car.
wdml.com
Waltonville man airlifted after 4-vehicle crash on I-57
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 57 near the Jefferson County/Franklin County line. According to Illinois State Police, around 2:36 p.m. Wednesday a semi-truck and trailer being driven by 30-year-old Ruslan Mankov of Hollandale Beach Florida, and a 2018 Chevy pickup truck being driven by 24-year-old Tyler Newbury of Waltonville, Ill., were traveling northbound on I-57 while a 2023 Nissan Maxima driven by 72-year-old John Laehn, of Aiken, SC, and a 2018 GMC Terrain being driven by 62-year-old Melissa Barkley of West Frankfort, Ill. were traveling southbound in the same area.
westkentuckystar.com
Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community
A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
kfmo.com
Lesterville Man Charged
(Leadington, MO) A man from Lesterville, 28 year old Daniel J. Hill, is facing criminal charges in St. Francois County after he is alleged to have shot a vehicle and slashed tire's of another at Leadbelt Auto Sales on Flat River Road at Leadington. Reports indicate surveillance footage from the auto dealer's lot shows a man identified as Hill on the lot December 23rd. The man is seen pulling up in his SUV, exiting the vehicle, and inflicting damage to the two vehicles. Hill is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, first degree property damage, and two counts of second degree tampering.
KFVS12
Court continues in Scott County over placement of sheriff’s office
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A hearing to discuss the future placement of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department was held today on December 30. Sheriff Wes Drury and his attorney argue the jail is not a suitable place to move to and does not have enough room or fit the needs of the sheriff’s department.
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale officers receive complaint of 'police impersonator' scam
CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale police are reminding the community that no police officer will take bond money for a warrant over the phone — or outside of the police department — after receiving a complaint about a scam call. According to a release from the Carbondale Police...
stegenherald.com
Sheriff Looking For Armed-and-Dangerous Man
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance for the whereabouts of an armed-and-dangerous man — Danny Wesley Brown, 60 (pictured) — wanted for five different felonies that all allegedly occurred Thursday night (12.28.2022) within the county. The department posted the request on its Facebook page.
KFVS12
Local Law Enforcement urging everybody to stay safe while out this New Year’s weekend
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Many people may be venturing out for the New Year’s Eve celebrations this weekend, and local law enforcement is urging everybody to stay safe. Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando says that during the holiday season, they see an uptick in DUI’s. “If you...
kbsi23.com
Scott County dispute continues; follow up hearing set for January 6
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A dispute between the commissioners and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department is still ongoing, as it added yet another chapter in the prolonged battle for county-owned property, much to the chagrin of the taxpayers. Friday afternoon, a hearing to move the Scott County Sheriff’s...
kbsi23.com
14-year-old runaway from Sikeston arrested in Dyersburg, TN after suspicious person call
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A 14-year-old runaway from Sikeston, Mo. faces charges after police in Dyersburg, Tenn, responded to a call of a suspicious person trying to enter a garage of a home. On Dec. 23 about 3:15 p.m. Dyersburg police responded to Upper Finely Road in reference to...
KFVS12
Multiple crews respond to Carterville house fire
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple crews were called to a house fire Tuesday morning near the intersection of Olive and Virginia Avenues in Carterville. The blaze was first reported at about 7:30 a.m. An older two-story home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Firefighters from several departments were brought in...
KFVS12
First Alert: 2022 to close out with dry conditions, mid-50s
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For our last day of 2022 were are going to see sunshine and dry condition. Meghan Smith says if you have plans for the holiday, you are going to have nice conditions with temps in the low to mid 50′s. For tomorrow, we are...
KFVS12
3 charged with drug trafficking in Scott County
