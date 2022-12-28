ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas Sheriff's Office adding patrols in 15 high crash areas

By Jada Williams
 3 days ago
Dianna Moore's preferred mode of transportation is on two wheels. She and a group of friends regularly meet to ride bikes along the Pinellas Trail. She considers the trail a safer option for her to get around.

"There are those who just do not like us, even if we're in the bike lane. I've had drivers get as close as two feet from me and almost knock me off my bike. The roads can be very scary, especially during the holidays. We stick to the trail. It's safer that way," she said.

Ervin Turcinhodzic brought his bike out for a ride along the trail Wednesday. He says he's done quick trips on it but decided to go for a longer distance. A ride that put him at ease.

"You don't have to worry about traffic, most of the bigger traffic intersections and all that stuff, they have an overpass, and what are the small intersections there you are actually, you know, getting into contact with the cars, they have a safety lights that it's really easy," he said.

But the Pinellas Trail isn't always the easiest option.

In an effort to promote sharing the road, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is working with the Florida Department of Transportation to put more deputies in high crash areas.

Signal 4 Analytics reports 47 pedestrian and bicyclist deaths this year in Pinellas County. It always shows 124 pedestrian and bicyclist crashes with serious injuries.

Through Alert Today Florida’s High Visibility Enforcement Program, deputies will post up at the area identified as having the most crashes. The program is aimed at making people more aware of traffic laws and regulations that protect walkers and bikers.

The Florida Department of Transportation funds the program for law enforcement agencies in priority counties. Officers have pamphlets of information about the proper protocol for sharing the road, ready to pass them out to anyone pedestrian, bicyclist, or driver caught making a mistake. In some cases, the information can come with a warning or a citation.

That proactivity is drawing applause from Moore.

"I'm glad it's finally here. And I think that they need to probably increase it going forward. I think it would be great if the state was more bike friendly," she said.

There are 15 designated areas in Pinellas County where deputies will patrol. Areas include Seminole Boulevard, Gulf Boulevard, Ulmerton Road, 34 th Street North and US 19. Specific locations vary depending on the time of year and need.

The initiative runs through May 2023.

