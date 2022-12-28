Read full article on original website
Oswego JV girls basketball falls in championship game at Pulaski Tourney
PULASKI — The Oswego junior varsity girls basketball team fell to a dominant General Brown team in the championship game of the Pulaski Holiday Tournament on Wednesday by a score of 59-20. General Brown came out with what coach Ryan Lavner called a “stifling press” that forced turnovers early and often, leading them to victory later in the contest.
High school basketball roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius senior has career night against Auburn
Fayetteville-Manlius senior Trevor Roe had one of the best outings of his career during Friday’s consolation game of the Manny Leone Memorial Holiday Classic at Christian Brothers Academy.
Varsity roundup: Oswego boys hockey wins big over Auburn
AUBURN — Ian Cady had four points (2 goals, 2 assists) to lead the Oswego boys hockey team to a dominant 6-1 win over Auburn on Wednesday. Auburn squeaked out to a 1-0 lead after the first frame, but the Bucs responded heavily with five goals in the second period and another goal in the third frame to secure the victory.
Moving forward: Oswego State men's hockey falls to Adrian with 3 unanswered goals
OSWEGO — Lesson learned. Head coach Ed Gosek said after the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s 3-2 loss to Adrian College on Saturday that it’s not always about the outcome.
Lakers score 4 goals in 3rd period to advance to title game in holiday tournament
OSWEGO — A tightly contested matchup through 40 minutes, the Oswego State men’s hockey team exploded for a four-goal third period to propel itself to victory, with a 6-2 win over Saint Anselm on Friday to start the Oswego State Hockey Classic. Coming off a two-week break since...
Wrestling wrap-up: Several area wrestlers take podium finishes in Haines Tournament
OSWEGO — With several area teams competing, numerous wrestlers were podium finishers in the Spc. Ken Haines Memorial Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, hosted by the Fulton varsity wrestling teams at Max Ziel Gymnasium at Oswego State. In the boys division, Fulton finished third overall in the tournament with...
Bishop Ludden’s Streiff sets school scoring record
Whether in town or in other parts of New York State, area high school girls basketball teams would face all kinds of challenges from the opposition in various holiday tournaments. In the Amsterdam College Holiday Showcase, Bishop Ludden played Tuesday against Section II’s Bethlehem and, despite a big effort from...
Benny Williams, Syracuse’s ‘best forward,’ breaks out with double-double against Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Pittsburgh game weighed on Benny Williams. The Syracuse forward scored three points and did not record a rebound in his relatively brief 13 minutes of action. After the game, his coach wondered aloud about the effort of his starting forwards.
Otto’s nightmare: Syracuse mascot stars in new ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ ad (video)
Otto the Orange stars in a new ESPN commercial, but he doesn’t look too happy about it. The Syracuse University sports mascot appears in a “SportsCenter” ad released Thursday that features U.S. Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith, alongside “SportsCenter” anchor Nicole Briscoe. The four women quietly eat oranges while a horrified Otto looks on, then awkwardly stop when they notice the anthropomorphic orange behind them.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Boston College | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball looks to quickly course correct against ACC opponents as they host Boston College at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, December 31 (12/31/2022) at 2 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off your...
Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed
If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
15 Best Things to Do in Oswego County, NY
Oswego County is a fun destination in the heart of New York State, bordered by the scenic Lake Ontario in the northwest and the tranquil Oneida Lake in the south. Oswego County was established in 1816 when portions of its towns and cities were taken from Onondaga and Oneida counties.
Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
Your photos from the Blizzard of ‘22
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a storm like we just had, some of the best pictures we put on the air are the ones captured by viewers. So as the warm weather hits us and starts to melt the snow, we take a look at some of the best images caught during the Blizzard of ‘22.
Norman Mordue dies at 80; longtime judge served in Vietnam, played for SU
Syracuse, N.Y. — Norman Mordue, a longtime figure in the legal community in Syracuse and Central New York, has died at 80. Mordue’s death was announced Thursday by the Northern District of New York’s chief judge, Brenda K. Sannes, in an email to staff, according to the Albany Times-Union.
Rosemary W. Sickler
Rosemary W. Sickler, age 93, of Oswego, NY, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold L Sickler; daughter, Aimee L. S. Orogvany; parents, Sheldon and Ethel Wood; brother, George Wood; and sister, Betty Wood. Rosemary is survived by her son, Toby Sickler; daughter,...
Man shot on Syracuse’s North Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot Friday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. The city’s shotspotter system detected two rounds fired in the 800 block of Highland Street around 9:40 p.m. before a caller reported seeing a man shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Pair robbed and beat their Syracuse neighbor with a hammer and a gun, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested after robbing a man and beating him with a hammer and gun Monday, police said. Nicole Longmuir, 37, and Jeremiah Jones, 36, both of Syracuse, robbed and burglarized a man living in the same building as them at 1426 Lodi St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court.
Three arrested after chase across two counties
New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
House of the Week: Owners would ‘love to see’ a young family purchase their Oneida home
ONEIDA, N.Y. – The beautiful brick Center-Hall Colonial at 369 Genesee Street in Oneida makes an impression. It certainly made one on Kelly Reginelli and her husband Frank.
