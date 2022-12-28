ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego JV girls basketball falls in championship game at Pulaski Tourney

PULASKI — The Oswego junior varsity girls basketball team fell to a dominant General Brown team in the championship game of the Pulaski Holiday Tournament on Wednesday by a score of 59-20. General Brown came out with what coach Ryan Lavner called a “stifling press” that forced turnovers early and often, leading them to victory later in the contest.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Varsity roundup: Oswego boys hockey wins big over Auburn

AUBURN — Ian Cady had four points (2 goals, 2 assists) to lead the Oswego boys hockey team to a dominant 6-1 win over Auburn on Wednesday. Auburn squeaked out to a 1-0 lead after the first frame, but the Bucs responded heavily with five goals in the second period and another goal in the third frame to secure the victory.
OSWEGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Bishop Ludden’s Streiff sets school scoring record

Whether in town or in other parts of New York State, area high school girls basketball teams would face all kinds of challenges from the opposition in various holiday tournaments. In the Amsterdam College Holiday Showcase, Bishop Ludden played Tuesday against Section II’s Bethlehem and, despite a big effort from...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Otto’s nightmare: Syracuse mascot stars in new ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ ad (video)

Otto the Orange stars in a new ESPN commercial, but he doesn’t look too happy about it. The Syracuse University sports mascot appears in a “SportsCenter” ad released Thursday that features U.S. Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith, alongside “SportsCenter” anchor Nicole Briscoe. The four women quietly eat oranges while a horrified Otto looks on, then awkwardly stop when they notice the anthropomorphic orange behind them.
SYRACUSE, NY
thecomeback.com

Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed

If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
SYRACUSE, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Oswego County, NY

Oswego County is a fun destination in the heart of New York State, bordered by the scenic Lake Ontario in the northwest and the tranquil Oneida Lake in the south. Oswego County was established in 1816 when portions of its towns and cities were taken from Onondaga and Oneida counties.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Your photos from the Blizzard of ‘22

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a storm like we just had, some of the best pictures we put on the air are the ones captured by viewers. So as the warm weather hits us and starts to melt the snow, we take a look at some of the best images caught during the Blizzard of ‘22.
WATERTOWN, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Rosemary W. Sickler

Rosemary W. Sickler, age 93, of Oswego, NY, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold L Sickler; daughter, Aimee L. S. Orogvany; parents, Sheldon and Ethel Wood; brother, George Wood; and sister, Betty Wood. Rosemary is survived by her son, Toby Sickler; daughter,...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot on Syracuse’s North Side, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot Friday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. The city’s shotspotter system detected two rounds fired in the 800 block of Highland Street around 9:40 p.m. before a caller reported seeing a man shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three arrested after chase across two counties

New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy