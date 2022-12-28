ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

'Horrific. Horrific. Horrific': New Orleans likely leads nation in murders in 2022

In 2022's final week, as New Orleans barreled toward year's end poised to reclaim the mantle of America's most murderous city, a series of killings rocked the city once again, shocking yet predictable in their brutality: A comedian slain among Christmas grocery shoppers, the victim of a targeted killing gone awry. A mass shooting at a Lower 9th Ward house party that wounded six teens, two fatally. A broad-daylight Bourbon Street shooting that sent the victim staggering into a daiquiri shop with multiple gunshot wounds before he died in a hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Violent 24 hours puts New Orleans on track for highest homicide rate in the nation

NEW ORLEANS — Crime and gun violence continue to rise in New Orleans in the last few days of the year. From Wednesday to Thursday, there were at least 10 shootings, with at least one being fatal. According to crime data analyst, Jeff Asher, New Orleans is on set to have the highest murder rate in the nation, but the homicide rate isn’t the only crime statistic that’s peaking.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Remembering some of those New Orleans lost to violence in 2022

If 2022 was anything, it was violent. As of Thursday, New Orleans had tallied 264 murders in 2022, surpassing the 2021 total and averaging 23 a month. The bloodiest years in recent history were 1993 and 1994, with 395 and 424 murders respectively. After reaching a historic low in 2018, with only 146 killings, murders have ticked up each consecutive year. The current total places New Orleans among the nation's most murderous cities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Multiple people report car break-ins outside Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Multiple people reported that they had their cars broken into while they were inside the Caesars Superdome watching the Sugar Bowl. WDSU reporters on the scene saw New Orleans police taking reports on the incidents in lots on Julia Street and on Loyola Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department acknowledged multiple vehicles were burglarized on the 800 block of O'Keefe Street but did not comment on other lots.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot and killed outside Mid-City business, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally shot Saturday in Mid-City, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers learned of the shooting at 11:02 a.m. at the intersection of Conti and David streets, one block upriver of North Carrollton Avenue. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. A witness,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy