NOLA.com
'Horrific. Horrific. Horrific': New Orleans likely leads nation in murders in 2022
In 2022's final week, as New Orleans barreled toward year's end poised to reclaim the mantle of America's most murderous city, a series of killings rocked the city once again, shocking yet predictable in their brutality: A comedian slain among Christmas grocery shoppers, the victim of a targeted killing gone awry. A mass shooting at a Lower 9th Ward house party that wounded six teens, two fatally. A broad-daylight Bourbon Street shooting that sent the victim staggering into a daiquiri shop with multiple gunshot wounds before he died in a hospital.
Violent 24 hours puts New Orleans on track for highest homicide rate in the nation
NEW ORLEANS — Crime and gun violence continue to rise in New Orleans in the last few days of the year. From Wednesday to Thursday, there were at least 10 shootings, with at least one being fatal. According to crime data analyst, Jeff Asher, New Orleans is on set to have the highest murder rate in the nation, but the homicide rate isn’t the only crime statistic that’s peaking.
NOLA.com
New Orleans nursing student shot dead in Belize, local news sites report
UPDATE: Two men arrested in Belize shooting death of New Orleans nursing student. A New Orleans nursing student was shot dead Friday night outside a nightclub in San Pedro, Belize, local news outlets reported. J'Bria Bowens, 23, was visiting San Pedro for her father's birthday when a gunman opened fire...
WDSU
New Orleans police seek another person of interest in Brandon Montrell homicide investigation
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help finding a person of interest for questioning in an ongoing murder investigation. The crime occurred on Dec. 23 in the 700 block of Baronne Street. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was shot multiple times in a car outside...
WDSU
Balloon release scheduled for Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting victim, Kyron Peters
NEW ORLEANS — A balloon release has been scheduled for one of the Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting victims. Kyron Peters's balloon release will be on Friday, Dec. 30, at the intersection of Louisa and Benefit Street at 3:30 p.m. Peters, 19, and another 19-year-old woman were shot and...
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
NOLA.com
Two men arrested in Belize shooting death of New Orleans nursing student
Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a LSU nursing student who was inadvertently caught in their crossfire in San Pedro, Belize, the police commissioner said Saturday. The suspects, who are brothers, were to be booked with murder of tourist J'Bria Bowens and possession of guns to...
NOLA.com
Remembering some of those New Orleans lost to violence in 2022
If 2022 was anything, it was violent. As of Thursday, New Orleans had tallied 264 murders in 2022, surpassing the 2021 total and averaging 23 a month. The bloodiest years in recent history were 1993 and 1994, with 395 and 424 murders respectively. After reaching a historic low in 2018, with only 146 killings, murders have ticked up each consecutive year. The current total places New Orleans among the nation's most murderous cities.
WDSU
Man shot near a daiquiri shop on Bourbon Street, tourists show concern for crime
NEW ORLEANS — An unidentified man was shot at the corner of Toulouse and Bourbon Street just before 2 pm. Officers say they found the victim in a nearby daiquiri shop with multiple gunshot wounds. "Every day we leave the house, you never know what's going to happen," said...
WWL-TV
Sheba Turk signs off from WWL-TV having left big mark on New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Sheba Turk started near the bottom rung of the WWL newsroom. A part-time writer just out of college, looking to make a mark or pick up skills. There have been hundreds of part timers since I started working at WWL-TV 40 years ago. Heck, I was one of them.
WDSU
Multiple people report car break-ins outside Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Multiple people reported that they had their cars broken into while they were inside the Caesars Superdome watching the Sugar Bowl. WDSU reporters on the scene saw New Orleans police taking reports on the incidents in lots on Julia Street and on Loyola Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department acknowledged multiple vehicles were burglarized on the 800 block of O'Keefe Street but did not comment on other lots.
NOLA.com
Man shot and killed outside Mid-City business, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Saturday in Mid-City, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers learned of the shooting at 11:02 a.m. at the intersection of Conti and David streets, one block upriver of North Carrollton Avenue. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. A witness,...
iheart.com
POIs Found In Shooting Death Of New Orleans Comedian, But No Arrests
New Orleans police say they've found all four persons of interest in last Friday's murder of a local comedian, but there are no arrests yet. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was killed when he was caught in a crossfire outside a Rouses Market on Baronne Street. Police say they've located Darryl...
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
NOLA.com
These nine New Orleans TV news figures won't be returning in 2023
With a new year often come new opportunities. In 2023, a number of local television news fixtures will be missed in homes across the New Orleans area as they settle into new roles, new cities or new lives in retirement. Here's who left in 2022:. WDSU. Sherman Desselle. Desselle is...
fox8live.com
A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Elysian Fields has held steady since World War II. Will change come?
Neal Golden first started teaching at Brother Martin High School in 1969. Fifty-three years later, he's the self-described "last Brother standing" – the only member of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, the Catholic religious order that founded the school, who is still in the classroom. He’s lived most...
Woman found dead on I-10 Service Rd. believed to be victim of hit and run
NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an apparent hit and run driver late Friday night on the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East, according to police. The NOPD said that around 10:30 p.m., officers received a call about a person lying in the middle of the service road near Winchester Park Drive.
New Orleans girl paralyzed by gunshot flown out for shopping spree with former NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS — It was around Thanksgiving 2020, when the life of a 7-year-old little girl would be forever changed. But from that same day forward, the life of the NOPD officer who came to her aid would never be the same as well. And it’s a bond that...
Louisiana man admits to conspiring with bank president to defraud the bank
A Louisiana businessman has pled guilty to conspiring with the First NBC Bank president to defraud the bank.
