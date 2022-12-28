Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Letters: People should leave out feeders to support hummingbirds who remain in area
I found out recently there are hummingbirds that overwinter in our area. So, please, people should put their feeders back out. The birds may not visit their feeder but they will find some and they will need it more than ever with the cold weather. DOUGLAS DOREMUS. retired engineer. Baton...
NOLA.com
What's the difference between Cajun and Creole? Curious Louisiana seeks an answer
In Lafayette, you can eat a Cajun Samurai pizza after cheering on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team to victory at Cajun Field, next to the Cajundome. Opelousas recently hosted the Holy Ghost Creole Festival, two miles from the Creole Heritage Folklife Center and two hours from the Creole Heritage Center in Natchitoches.
New Lafayette Restaurants We Have Got to Try in 2023
It's a pretty well-documented fact that we in south Louisiana love food. We have an amazing number of restaurants and shops throughout the Acadiana region devoted to Cajun cuisine, as well as Cajun takes on other regional foods. I have spent a fair amount of time in several places in...
Giveaway to offer EBR residents coats, gloves, blankets
EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle is hosting a drive-thru giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 31. The event will provide residents of East Baton Rouge Parish with winter coats, gloves, caps, blankets, and more. According to organizers, the drive-thru giveaway will start at 2 p.m....
Iberia Parish under state of local emergency
Iberia Parish is under a state of local emergency and emergency action is necessary to contract with an independent contractor to immediately begin repairs and improvements to the water system.
theadvocate.com
Touched by an angel? Acadiana woman honors siblings killed in crash by helping others
If Katie DeRouen, 33, needed a mission to get through this Christmas season, she found one three weeks ago at the Bi-Lo grocery at 207 N. Lewis St., New Iberia. There she saw Larry Pomier — "Mr. Larry," she calls him — a lanky, disabled retiree who was pushing his way through the supermarket aisles with the aid of a walker before heading to the cash register.
theadvocate.com
Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property
The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
When she was pregnant, Kaitlyn Joshua struggled to get medical care — and answers — in post-Roe Louisiana, where abortion is banned.
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
La. govt. worker kicked out of office after reporting ‘questionable contracts,’ attorney argues
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana librarian is asking a Baton Rouge district judge to allow her to return to work, her attorney told WAFB. Attorney Gregory Miller represents Rebecca Hamilton, the assistant secretary of the State Library of Louisiana. Miller said Hamilton has been sitting at home after being marched out of the office in late September but is still collecting a paycheck. He added someone in the agency cited claims of workplace misconduct against Hamilton as the reason they sent her home.
Southern University student among those killed in Monday’s Ninth Ward party shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crime tape still litters the scene from a mass shooting that unfolded early Monday morning (Dec. 26) in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Street in the Ninth Ward. “It’s with extreme sadness that we are at this location, mourning the loss of two families,” New...
theadvocate.com
Ethics case against Lafayette businessman that resulted in largest ever fine pending 10 years later
Ten years ago the Louisiana Board of Ethics charged Lafayette businessman Greg Gachassin and his Cartesian Company with ethics code violations for entering contracts with entities developing low-income housing with a public authority while he served on the board or shortly after he resigned in November 2009. He was later...
WDSU
Southern University nursing student one of the victims in Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting
NEW ORLEANS — A Southern University student was one of the victims who was shot and killed at a Lower Ninth Ward party the day after Christmas. Courtney Hughes, 19, was a freshman nursing major from New Orleans who was visiting home for the holidays. She and Kyron Peters,...
Woman’s Hospital announces top baby names of 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we prepare for the first babies of the New Year, here’s a look at the top baby names for 2022, according to Woman’s Hospital. As the largest delivery service in Louisiana, Woman’s sees a variety of baby names, from timeless and traditional to trendy and unique. Liam took the top spot for boy names for the second year in a row, while Charlotte moved up from the second in 2021 to the most popular girl name for 2022. Of the approximately 8,000 babies delivered at Woman’s Hospital in 2022, the top names given were:
theadvocate.com
Brawl involving students, parents at McKinley High caused by unaddressed bullying, lawsuits say
Before a massive April brawl at McKinley High School involving both students and parents, school leaders had been warned about bullying and brewing tensions between students but failed to act, multiple lawsuits claim. Police said a fight between two students in the morning of April 27 prompted several adults to...
NOLA.com
Gulf helicopter crash was third this year for Broussard-based aircraft company
The helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was the third serious accident this year for Broussard-based aircraft operator Rotorcraft Leasing Co., according to federal records and the Coast Guard. Four people were still missing Friday after the Rotorcraft-operated helicopter went down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass,...
wbrz.com
Deputies investigating double shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A man was taken into custody shortly after deputies were called in to investigate a reported shooting in a neighborhood off Mickens Road Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. along Maplewood Drive. Two people were hurt and later showed up at a hospital. They are both expected to survive.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette pastor denies inciting violence at Capitol Jan. 6
The president of Lafayette Christian Academy and pastor of The Family Church is under fire for video that shows him with a megaphone on the U.S. Capitol steps Jan. 6, 2021, appearing to encourage the violent crowd of Donald Trump supporters trying to stop Congress from certifying the presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.
theadvocate.com
New Iberia's Austin Delahoussaye had a night unlike any other against Peabody
New Iberia point guard Austin Delahoussaye doesn't usually score many points. The senior is a pass-first, pass-second and preferably pass-again type player. On Thursday, his scoring ability helped propel the Yellow Jackets to a 52-42 semifinal win over Peabody Magnet in the Darrel Michell Sr. Holiday Classic in St. Martinville.
wbrz.com
Flash flood warning in effect for parts of southeast Louisiana amid heavy rain Friday
BATON ROUGE - Parts of the capital area saw street flooding amid a downpour Friday morning. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for much of East Baton Rouge and parishes east of the capital city. The warning was in effect until 1:15 p.m. ***FLASH FLOOD WARNING*** for...
