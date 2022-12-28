Read full article on original website
Second teen arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Portsmouth
A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a robbery that turned into a fatal shooting last week.
19-year-old suspect sought after shooting into Suffolk home: Police
Authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot into a Suffolk home on Arizona Avenue on Saturday.
Someone killed their 8-year-old niece while she played outside: 'It's not fair'
As the investigation into who shot and killed an eight-year-old girl continued Friday night in Hopewell, the child's family remained shocked and sickened by the senseless violence.
Portsmouth police name 'person of interest' in New Year's Eve homicide
Portsmouth Police are investigating a homicide near Randolph Street and Atlanta, around 10:16 am., Saturday morning.
27-year-old dies in deadly Newport News motorcycle crash
The crash happened near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and City Center Boulevard. A second driver who was involved is expected to be okay.
Suffolk police search for suspect in connection to shooting into occupied residence
According to police, the Suffolk 911 Center received a call in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire around 12:15 a.m. in the 2100 block of Arizona Ave.
Victim’s family attorney reveals new information about I-64 fatal crash
Montia Bouie's family attorney, William Harding, told 10 On Your Side that court documents show the driver of the tractor-trailer could be at fault.
Woman with serious injuries after stabbing in Suffolk, police say
A stabbing in Suffolk sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday night. Police said around 7:50 p.m., they were called to the 1300 block of Bethlehem Street.
Missing teen believed to be endangered, Suffolk police say
Jaquan Wiggins, 14, left his home in the 300 block of Finney Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. He left on foot without his medication, according to SPD.
Another teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth homicide: Police
Another teenager has been charged and arrested in connection to Portsmouth homicide, according to Portsmouth Police
2 shot while walking on sidewalk overnight in Hampton, police say
At this time, there isn't yet any suspect information or motive for whoever pulled the trigger. If you know anything, call police.
Norfolk police investigate triple shooting on E. 25th Street
NPD said two women and one man were taken to the hospital. One of the women is in critical condition.
Hampton Police investigate after driver shot on Mercury Blvd near I-64 on-ramp
Police in Hampton say a man driving along Mercury Boulevard near the I-64 on-ramp was shot around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. He's expected to survive.
2 shot while walking down street in Hampton, police say
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man and a juvenile male hurt Friday. According to a news release, officers got a call to respond to the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road at 1:09 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man...
Virginia Beach crash sends 6 to hospital on New Year's Eve
Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Virginia Beach on New Year's Eve, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. It happened around 5:05 p.m. on Kempsville Road.
Virginia Beach Police respond to serious crash on Independence Blvd.
Police tweeted that a crash took place in the 500 block of Independence Blvd with serious injuries Saturday.
Sentencing delayed for Norfolk man found guilty in overdose deaths of 2 women
Sentencing has been delayed for Michael Ebong of Norfolk, who was found guilty in the overdose deaths of two women and raping a third after he had an outburst in court.
Suspect robs store on Portsmouth Blvd., Suffolk Police investigate
Suspect robs store on Portsmouth Blvd. near Brighton Elementary School, Suffolk Police investigating
Petersburg man arrested in connection to attempted Colonial Heights home break-in on Christmas Day
A Petersburg man is in jail after he was arrested in connection to a Christmas Day attempted break-in and shooting that injured a Colonial Heights man and killed his dog.
33-year-old woman missing from Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is looking for a 33-year-old woman who went missing Thursday morning. Mickayla Martin, 33, went missing from the area of Mortar Loop, which is close to the city's line with York County. She's considered endangered because of a medical condition.
