York County, VA

13News Now

33-year-old woman missing from Newport News, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is looking for a 33-year-old woman who went missing Thursday morning. Mickayla Martin, 33, went missing from the area of Mortar Loop, which is close to the city's line with York County. She's considered endangered because of a medical condition.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

