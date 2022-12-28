ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

​​This holiday season was Custer’s Last Stand for Bed Bath & Beyond. It will be gone by next Christmas, top analyst says

By Will Daniel
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukd1A_0jwvvvmh00

In June 1867, over 700 U.S. troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer were soundly defeated by the Lakota Sioux and allied Native American tribes in the legendary Battle of the Little Bighorn, also known as Custer’s Last Stand. It’s rare to hear Wall Street analysts reference 19th-century history, but Loop Capital managing director Anthony Chukumba believes that is something like what we’re seeing with Bed Bath & Beyond this holiday season.

“This really was Custer’s Last Stand, and it’s going to pretty much end the same way that it did for Custer,” he told Yahoo Finance on Wednesday. “We will not be having this same conversation a year from now about Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond will be gone.” Of course, Custer did not survive Little Bighorn, as depicted in countless books and adaptations, such as Son of the Morning Star .

If Bed Bath & Beyond does end up going bankrupt, it definitely won’t have gone out quietly. The company became a “ meme stock ” in 2021, soaring on the back of interest from retail investors who came together to discuss trades on Reddit’s r/wallstreetbets.

After the initial surge in Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock in 2021, activist investor and Chewy cofounder Ryan Cohen bought millions of shares of the retail crowd’s favorite and became the chairman of the board—raising hopes among investors that he would turn it around.

Shares of the home goods retailer spiked nearly 800% between their 2020 COVID-induced lows and their 2021 meme stock peak, boosted by Cohen’s investment and active involvement. Some traders made millions in the process—a 20-year-old USC student even netted $110 million—but all the while, the company struggled to turn a profit.

Bed Bath & Beyond lost $559 million in the fiscal year that ended in February and more than $700 million in the fiscal first and second quarters of this year combined, SEC filings show.

Cohen sold his entire stake in a surprise move in August, pocketing $68.1 million in profit and triggering the largest-ever intraday decline for the stock. Shares of the company are down more than 84% year to date, and over 93% since their 2021 peak above $35 per share.

After Cohen sold his shares, both he and Bed Bath & Beyond’s then-CFO Gustavo Arnal were accused in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia of operating a “pump-and-dump scheme” that artificially inflated the value of Bed Bath & Beyond stock.

Weeks later, Arnal jumped to his death from Manhattan’s iconic “Jenga” skyscraper, leading to calls for an SEC probe into Cohen’s potential scheme to increase the stock price—with former SEC Chair Jay Clayton saying the regulator would likely look into Cohen’s timely exit.

But for investors, Chukumba had a clear message:

“We don’t have to go through all the things that have happened with Bed Bath & Beyond. All you need to know is that they’re just simply not relevant anymore.”

Chukumba has been bearish on Bed Bath & Beyond for over a year now. In June, he called the company’s earnings report a “ dumpster fire ,” warning that it was burning through cash and inventories were rising.

And in August, he said the stock was headed to $1 per share as the business had no “forward momentum” and would need to raise $500 million just to settle its current debts and continue operating. This holiday season just reinforced his belief.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune:

People who skipped their COVID vaccine are at higher risk of traffic incidents
Elon Musk says getting booed by Dave Chapelle fans 'was a first for me in real life' suggesting he's aware of building backlash
Gen Z and young millennials have found a new way to afford luxury handbags and watches—living with mom and dad
Meghan Markle’s real sin that the British public can’t forgive–and Americans can’t understand

Comments / 35

JAMES BLOMBERG
3d ago

I remember they said they would not sell my pillow because his values were not there's. We stopped shopping there when they took there stand.

Reply(1)
31
Guest
2d ago

It use to be a great store but became less and less attractive when prices continued to go really high. At the same time the products became available everywhere. It’s over.

Reply
12
trekkie1995
2d ago

this is why activists should never own busniesses. they only care about themselves and their fake causes.

Reply(1)
13
Related
msn.com

Best Buy probably had a bad holiday season, analyst warns

Best Buy's (BBY) stock may be slightly outperforming the S&P 500 in December, but that doesn't mean it's sitting on bang-up holiday quarter financials amid a more cautious consumer-spending backdrop. "I think that Best Buy is going to have kind of a tough fourth quarter. But I think everyone sort...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
SheKnows

Costco Is Offering a Great Deal on Luxury Bath Towels That You'll Probably Need for All Those Extra Holiday House Guests

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Are you preparing to host for the holidays? If so, you know there’s no such thing as having too many spare sheets and towels on hand, between holiday spills, unexpected plus-ones, and inclement weather. If you’re a Costco member, stocking up just got easy: Our favorite wholesale store is having a killer sale on luxury bath towels that you’ll want to get your hands on right away, guests or no guests, with prices under $10. Costco Does It Again, one...
CNBC

Millennials bought an abandoned high school for $100,000 and turned it into a 31-unit apartment building—take a look inside

When an abandoned high school in Homestead, Pennsylvania, was listed for sale in 2019, Jesse Wig saw an opportunity. The sellers were asking for just $100,000. The 34-year-old real estate agent bought the school and then reached out to a friend who connected him to Adam Colucci, a 35-year-old real estate investor and owner of an audio-video business.
HOMESTEAD, PA
CNBC

A $7,000 penny could be hiding in your pocket—here's how to identify it

You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
Fortune

Fortune

262K+
Followers
11K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy