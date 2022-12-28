Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Watching the next big system
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
boreal.org
Potential winter storm
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
northernnewsnow.com
Mild weekend ahead, another winter storm next week?
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies and calmer winds. Tonight we will start out with mostly clear skies, but see a few clouds moving in early Saturday morning. Lows will be in the single digits and lower teens with calm winds. SATURDAY: On Saturday we will start...
CBS 58
'It's beautiful': Wisconsinites ditch their winter coats, enjoy above-average temperatures at the lakefront
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The unseasonably warm weather Thursday, Dec. 29, encouraged plenty of people to get outside -- especially along Milwaukee's lakefront. "It's beautiful. It's much warmer, it's been a gradual buildup. So, we're getting out, enjoying the great outdoors," said Kim Morton, who was visiting South Shore Park with her grandchildren.
Better weather radar coverage coming to Wisconsin
Weather radars allow us to see into the clouds, and see where a storm will strike. But across Wisconsin, not all communities have the same access to these important tools.
spectrumnews1.com
A wild 2022 for gas prices in Wisconsin winds down
MILWAUKEE — After a year where gas prices hit a new all-time record high in Wisconsin, the price at the pump has been falling as of late. And experts are saying it should stay lower into 2023. “We are expecting gas prices to look a little more like they...
Only True Winter Adventures Are Brave Enough to Drive This Ice Road in Wisconsin
Ice is great for drinks, skating, and sometimes fishing, but for driving on? Some people in Wisconsin sure think so!. Say hello to the Madeline Island Ice Road located in the heart of Chequamegon Bay in Wisconsin... This seasonal road, which is also called the Bayfield Ice Road, spans across...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin inland trout catch and release season to begin January
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers that the early inland streams catch and release season for trout will begin on Jan. 7, 2023. During this fishing season, anglers must immediately release all fish they catch. To participate this season, anglers must have...
WBAY Green Bay
Gift Shop is frozen solid
Public and school safety remain top priority for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. Public and school safety remain top priority for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. We’re warming up without much sun. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Heavy metals found in dark chocolate. Updated: 9 hours ago. New study on the...
a-z-animals.com
Best Skiing In Wisconsin: Guide For Best Resorts and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions
Best Skiing In Wisconsin: Guide For Best Resorts and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions. If you’re looking for a top ski resort, Wisconsin has you covered. In fact, Wisconsin is home to nearly 20 ski resorts, so there is quite a bit to choose from. While all of them are fairly rated, in this article we are going to take a closer look at the top three ski resorts in Wisconsin, so you can be assured that your next ski vacation will be a great one!
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
Fox11online.com
Exotic animal discovery in Northeast Wisconsin lake tops most-viewed stories of 2022
(WLUK) -- It was a busy 2022 at fox11online.com, with the Northeast Wisconsin community turning to us for Balanced News and Severe Weather Coverage. Our website and the FOX 11 News App are on pace to receive more than 95 million page views by the end of the year. But...
WBAY Green Bay
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
spectrumnews1.com
Here’s what Wisconsinites were searching for on Google this year
WISCONSIN — If you had to guess what people are wondering about in Milwaukee, what would it be? If you guessed tree nurseries, you’d be correct. What about in Madison? Green Bay? Wausau? Eau Claire?. Well, depending on the region, it might be pancakes, dogs or used convertibles.
nbc15.com
Red Cross calls for increased blood donations following recent snowstorms
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross is warning Wisconsin residents of potential shortages in blood donations after recent snowstorms caused hundreds of units of bloods to go uncollected. According to the Red Cross, recent storms across the country resulted in approximately 9,000 blood and platelet units going uncollected...
wizmnews.com
New insect, new Kwik Trip, and Hokah crash among highest internet searches for WIZM fans in 2022
An invasive insect and a popular Wisconsin comedian were hot topics for people who visited the WIZM News webpage in 2022. An analysis of searches to the website showed that the most-searched single topic, with over 14,000 hits, was the July discovery that a bug called the spotted lanternfly had arrived in Iowa.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
nbc15.com
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000Wisconsinsites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we have…
nbc15.com
‘SafeRide’ offers free drive home from Wisconsin bars; safe ride options for NYE weekend
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin bar and restaurant owners are helping ensure everyone has a safe way to get home from the party this New Year. The Tavern League of Wisconsin offers a free program at participating businesses called SafeRide. Patrons that find themselves unable to drive after having...
