Wisconsin State

Watching the next big system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WISCONSIN STATE
Potential winter storm

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
DULUTH, MN
Mild weekend ahead, another winter storm next week?

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies and calmer winds. Tonight we will start out with mostly clear skies, but see a few clouds moving in early Saturday morning. Lows will be in the single digits and lower teens with calm winds. SATURDAY: On Saturday we will start...
WISCONSIN STATE
A wild 2022 for gas prices in Wisconsin winds down

MILWAUKEE — After a year where gas prices hit a new all-time record high in Wisconsin, the price at the pump has been falling as of late. And experts are saying it should stay lower into 2023. “We are expecting gas prices to look a little more like they...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin inland trout catch and release season to begin January

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers that the early inland streams catch and release season for trout will begin on Jan. 7, 2023. During this fishing season, anglers must immediately release all fish they catch. To participate this season, anglers must have...
WISCONSIN STATE
Gift Shop is frozen solid

Public and school safety remain top priority for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. We're warming up without much sun. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Heavy metals found in dark chocolate.
WISCONSIN STATE
Best Skiing In Wisconsin: Guide For Best Resorts and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions

Best Skiing In Wisconsin: Guide For Best Resorts and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions. If you’re looking for a top ski resort, Wisconsin has you covered. In fact, Wisconsin is home to nearly 20 ski resorts, so there is quite a bit to choose from. While all of them are fairly rated, in this article we are going to take a closer look at the top three ski resorts in Wisconsin, so you can be assured that your next ski vacation will be a great one!
WISCONSIN STATE
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
WISCONSIN STATE
Red Cross calls for increased blood donations following recent snowstorms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross is warning Wisconsin residents of potential shortages in blood donations after recent snowstorms caused hundreds of units of bloods to go uncollected. According to the Red Cross, recent storms across the country resulted in approximately 9,000 blood and platelet units going uncollected...
MADISON, WI
Janesville grandmother creates escape room

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher.
WISCONSIN STATE
Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000Wisconsinsites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we have…
WISCONSIN STATE

