Friday storms will bring a soaking, clearing just in time for the new year. Tonight & Tomorrow: The humidity will keep filling in overnight. Temperatures will be near 60° as a line of showers and storms approaches. On and off heavy rain will be moving across south Louisiana from 4-9 am. After that, the heaviest rain will subside but on and off lighter shower activity will continue into the early afternoon. Skies will be overcast all day, but by evening commute time on Friday the rain will be largely cleared up. When all is said and done, we will end up with 1-2 inches of rain. Some isolated areas will see 3-4 inches. Temperatures between the showers will max out in the upper 60s.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO