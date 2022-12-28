Read full article on original website
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A foggy start to the new year, storms by Monday night
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm and foggy conditions will greet Southwest Louisiana to start the new year. As we ring in 2023, an abundance of moisture will be in the area Saturday night. Since winds will remain fairly light during this time, that means another round of fog begins to develop later this evening becoming dense in some areas past the midnight hour. So if you’re driving back from any New Year’s festivities or get togethers, use extra caution if you’re on the roadways.
wbrz.com
Saturday PM Forecast: Clear Skies Early - Increasing Clouds Late - Dense Fog Advisory
Increasing Clouds for late New Year's Eve - ***Dense Fog Advisory*** after midnight. Tonight & Tomorrow: A ***Dense Fog Advisory*** has been issued for all of southeast Louisiana until 10 AM Sunday morning. Take extra precautions as visibility could be less than one-quarter of a mile in dense fog areas, and impacts will be hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
wbrz.com
Friday AM Forecast: Heavy rain will clear before the evening commute
The morning commute will be stormy, but storms will clear before your drive home. Today & Tonight: Heavy rain will be moving through south Louisiana this morning. The heaviest rain will start to lighten up after 9 a.m. Some showers could produce rain faster than the drains can handle it. Look out for the low spots that tend to hold water on your morning drive. Showers will be lighter through the early afternoon before everything dries out in the late afternoon. The evening commute will be mostly dry. There will be 1-2 inches of rain with isolated areas picking up 3-4 inches. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s through the afternoon, and overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s.
wbrz.com
Thursday PM Forecast: Friday morning drive will be stormy
Friday storms will bring a soaking, clearing just in time for the new year. Tonight & Tomorrow: The humidity will keep filling in overnight. Temperatures will be near 60° as a line of showers and storms approaches. On and off heavy rain will be moving across south Louisiana from 4-9 am. After that, the heaviest rain will subside but on and off lighter shower activity will continue into the early afternoon. Skies will be overcast all day, but by evening commute time on Friday the rain will be largely cleared up. When all is said and done, we will end up with 1-2 inches of rain. Some isolated areas will see 3-4 inches. Temperatures between the showers will max out in the upper 60s.
wgno.com
Fog possible Thursday night, storms likely Friday
Tonight, temperatures are expected to be much warmer as lows only drop into the 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Heading into Friday morning, the warm air and moisture from the Gulf may lead to fog development, especially close to large bodies of water. Temperatures on Friday will once...
KARK
Some severe storms possible Monday, January 2
FRIDAY UPDATE: We close out 2022 on a high note, with sunshine and temperatures well above average in the 60s. New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day will stay dry, but the weather shifts for the first Monday of 2023. A strong storm system approaches Arkansas from the...
wbrz.com
Flash flood warning in effect for parts of southeast Louisiana amid heavy rain Friday
BATON ROUGE - Parts of the capital area saw street flooding amid a downpour Friday morning. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for much of East Baton Rouge and parishes east of the capital city. The warning was in effect until 1:15 p.m. ***FLASH FLOOD WARNING*** for...
Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning
The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
WHNT-TV
Rain for the first part of Saturday
Heading into Saturday morning the second round of rain will move through the region late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Most of this activity will be on the lighter side, but pocket of heavy rain is possible. Rain activity will end from west to east during the afternoon hours....
wbrz.com
Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes
LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
FOX Forecast Center tracking potential severe weather outbreak in the South on Monday
The new year could start off with severe thunderstorms tearing across the South.
NWS: New Iberia tornado EF-2 with winds up to 135 mph
Information released stated, an EF-2 tornado touched down just southwest of New Iberia, and tracked northeast along the southeastern edge of New Iberia.
WDSU
Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana
The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
Road closures in place in St. Landry Parish due to flooding
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Following a morning of heavy rain that brought flooding to parts of St. Landry Parish, city officials have announced that they are closing some roads that are dangerous or impossible to drive on. The closures are: Collins Road, Plaisance area Lilac Road, Plaisance area St. Amand Road, Plaisance area Prayer […]
Surging wind gusts up to 55 mph whip Tri-Cities, Eastern WA
More flights were canceled because Tuesday night’s wind.
How much snow will you get by Thursday morning?
The Front Range had a little break from the cold and snow over the holiday weekend, but another round will arrive Wednesday.
wbrz.com
Police chase through Baton Rouge ends on I-10 Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Police pursued a fleeing driver through parts the city around downtown Saturday, with the chase appearing to come to an end and a person in custody on I-10 East at Dalrymple. Police briefly closed the interstate as a handful of officers gathered at the exit and across...
pdjnews.com
Getting ready for the next cold snap
Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Temperatures have been pretty nice for this time of year; however, we are predicted to get some extreme cold next week for Christmas. Cows tend to lose their acclimation to cold weather when we have a series of nice thermoneutral days. Condition of cows and their hair coat can play a large part in their tolerance to…
wbrz.com
Fire officials investigating multiple overnight fires across the Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Officials are looking into multiple separate fires that happened overnight across the Baton Rouge area. The first fire happened Saturday night around 10:30 on the 300 block of Shelby Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of a house. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes. No one was injured.
U.S. Coast Guard Searching Gulf of Mexico for Helicopter Just South of Louisiana
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing helicopter that was carrying four people over the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. According to a social media post from the Coast Guard, the helicopter was approximately 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass in Plaquemines Parish. It had departed from an oil platform and on its way back onshore at the time of the crash.
