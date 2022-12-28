Read full article on original website
2022 in review: A look back at West Michigan's biggest weather stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mother Nature always loves to throw some curve balls our way throughout the year, and 2022 was no exception in West Michigan. Going season by season, we're taking a look back at some of the biggest weather stories we covered in the past year. Year begins...
Sturgis Public Safety identifies person of interest in motel parking lot killing
STURGIS, Mich. — A 32-year-old man was identified as the shooting victim in Thursday night's deadly motel parking lot shooting Thursday night. Jeremy Lampeart was found shot in the parking lot of the Country Hearth Inn and Suites around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Sturgis Department of Public Safety.
City of Kalamazoo parts ways with Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo reached a separation agreement with former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley, officials said Thursday. The announcement follows an investigation into alleged harassment complaints against the former chief. In the agreement between Coakley and the city, Coakley will remain on...
Update: Neighbors concerned after Cass County crash involving ambulance
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT 22) — A crash Thursday morning involving an ambulance has neighbors and those who travel that area concerned. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says a car failed to stop, causing the crash at Main and Reum Street, just south of Niles. Those living in...
An 'immeasurable' impact: West Michigan catholic leaders reflect on Pope Benedict XVI
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI contribution's to the Catholic Church and service to the world has been "immeasurable" Bishop Paul Bradley, the 4th Bishop of Diocese of Kalamazoo, said in a statement released after the former pontiff died Saturday. Pope Benedict Emeritus Benedict XVI, a German theologian...
Kalamazoo teen admits to shooting near Interfaith Homes, court documents show
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager admitted to shooting another Kalamazoo teenager, according to court documents. Kahree Louis Compton went to the Kalamazoo Public Safety Headquarters on Dec. 19 to provide a statement, court documents show. Compton was interviewed by detectives, waiving his Miranda Rights and later admitting...
Shooting kills one person in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yellow crime scene tape was up and blue lights from several Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruisers were flashing as police investigated a deadly shooting on the city's Northside Friday night. The crime scene is at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and...
18-year-old man killed in New Years Eve crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old Edwardsburg man is killed after stopping to help strap an appliance on top of their vehicle, according to Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke. It happened Saturday night around 8:34 p.m. on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway in Lagrange Township. 57-year-old Trevor David Nelson...
Water service work to impact traffic on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Road work continues on Kalamazoo's Westnedge Avenue. Westnedge road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting Jan. 2, one southbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue between Elys Way and Hutchinson Street will be closed for a new water service installation, according to the City of Kalamazoo in a release Thursday.
Man shot, killed minutes after midnight on New Years Day in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating its first death of the new year. A man was shot and killed minutes after midnight, according to police. Officers were first called to the intersection of Blaine Avenue SE and Boston Street SE just after the turn of the year.
Kalamazoo ringing in 2023 with downtown New Year's Fest
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With the new year two short days away, Kalamazoo is gearing up to ring in 2023 with a downtown bash. New Year's Fest is a celebration showcasing performing arts in downtown Kalamazoo on New Year's Eve from 6 p.m. to midnight. "It is a combination of...
Driver rescued after car jumps snowbank, falls into Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A driver was rescued Saturday morning after their car fell into the Grand River, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department. Grand Rapids Fire Chief: John Lehman retiring after 38 years of service. The incident happened on Ann Street NW after the driver jumped a...
Son arrested after father's body found in burning Battle Creek home
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested after firefighters found the body of his 61-year-old father, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker said Friday. The body of Randall Hurt was found by the Battle Creek Fire Department when they responded to a house fire Tuesday evening on the northeast side, according to the department.
Beach balls and fireworks: South Haven to celebrate New Year's with downtown bash
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Celebrate the start of a new year in downtown South Haven!. Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, downtown South Haven is anticipated to close the streets for their New Year's Eve celebration. Attendees can partake in various events, stop by warming stations, enjoy local restaurants, and...
Local bars prepare for busy New Year's weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — People are preparing to ring in 2023 including local bars and restaurants. Some local bars are prepping for the big night already. A manager at O’Rourke’s told WSBT holidays tend to be a big money-maker. And with the holiday falling on a weekend, it could be one of its busiest nights of the year.
News Channel 3 newscasts for New Year's weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As we head into another holiday weekend, News Channel 3 will still be bringing you the sports, news, and weather. On Friday, CBS Sports will present live coverage of college football on News Channel 3. Kellogg is a sponsor of the "Tony the Tiger" Sun Bowl....
