Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
No injuries in South Bend house fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Fire crews are investigating a house fire on the 19000 block of Dubois Avenue in South Bend. Initial investigation leads firefighters to believe it started in the garage. No one was home at the time, and none of the nearby homes were affected.
22 WSBT
Elkhart County recycling sites littered with trash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart County's drop-off "recycling sites" are being littered with trash. That is forcing the county to shut some of them down. There are 5 of these spots, but it's become too time consuming to separate trash. Now. individual cities might have to work with...
WNDU
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of...
22 WSBT
Early morning fire kills Sturgis man
A man is dead after an early morning fire in Sturgis. Firefighters were called to the fire just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of W. West Street. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, firefighters found the man in his 50s in an upstairs apartment unconscious and not breathing.
22 WSBT
Saint Joseph Health System welcomes first baby of 2023
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — The Saint Joseph Health System has welcomed their first baby of 2023!. Sequaylah Young gave birth to a baby boy at the Mishawaka Medical Center at 3:20 a.m. Sunday. The hospital says the baby weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces and that both mother and baby...
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry changes direction under new leadership
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After shutting down operations indefinitely, the Mishawaka Food Pantry tells 16 News Now they’ve changed leadership. It comes after their former executive director was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in October. Officials at the Mishawaka Food Pantry tell us that they were close...
22 WSBT
Update: Neighbors concerned after Cass County crash involving ambulance
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT 22) — A crash Thursday morning involving an ambulance has neighbors and those who travel that area concerned. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says a car failed to stop, causing the crash at Main and Reum Street, just south of Niles. Those living in...
14news.com
Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on Sunday
(WNDU) - A law that will impact police departments across Indiana goes into effect on Sunday. The statewide policy starting Jan. 1 creates minimum standards for how police can pursue suspects. The policy states a pursuit should not begin or be continued if the need for immediate apprehension is very...
22 WSBT
Crews extinguish Berrien County house fire after 5 hours
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Bertrand Township Fire is investigating a house fire that started around 7 this morning and burned for hours. It took at least seven departments, including Bertrand Township, to put out a house fire Wednesday just down the road from the firehouse on Red Bud Trail.
inkfreenews.com
Byrd Arrested After Intimidating Man, Battering Police Officer
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly using a machete-style knife to threaten a man. Kenneth U. Byrd, 40, 805 South Side Drive, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; battery to a public safety official, a level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor.
22 WSBT
Benham Ave. underpass closure begins
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A road closure is scheduled to begin on Friday. The northbound lanes of Elkhart's Benham Ave underpass will be closed for what the city calls, "sewer work and investigation." That closure extends from Harrison Street on the north to St Joseph Street on the south.
News Now Warsaw
126 face layoffs after food service vendor loses contract with Lutheran Health Network
WARSAW – A food service provider has lost its contract with Lutheran Health Network, causing the layoff of 126 people in Warsaw and Fort Wayne, News Now Warsaw has learned. The company, though, predicts many of those who lost their jobs could be hired back by the new vendor.
hometownnewsnow.com
Impaired Driver Given a Free Stay at County Jail
(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office pulled another suspected drunk driver off the local roadways. Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, police were dispatched to Coolspring Township on the report of a reckless driver. In the area of CR 950 West and CR 300 North,...
Sturgis police: One dead in shooting at motel
A man was shot and killed at a motel in Sturgis on Thursday.
News Now Warsaw
Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
abc57.com
'If it goes up in the air, it's coming down,' officials warn against firing guns at midnight on New Year's Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- You might hear cheers or fireworks when the clock strikes midnight this weekend, ringing in 2023. But in some parts of South Bend it's likely to hear gunshots. Every year on New Year's Eve, St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter said he films all the gunshots he...
22 WSBT
Officials: Safety concerns during New Year's Eve celebrations
Many of us will be celebrating the start of the New Year this weekend. But police are reminding you to enjoy it responsibly. They say gunfire and impaired drivers are reported by the hundreds each year on this holiday. WSBT spoke with police today about their concerns. They say do...
22 WSBT
Sturgis Public Safety: 30-year-old man dies from gunshot wound
Sturgis Public Safety responded to a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Thursday to the 1700 block of South Centerville Road in Sturgis. Police found a man in his early 30’s in a parking with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and died a short time later from his injuries.
95.3 MNC
SBPD: Don’t shoot gun in air at midnight to celebrate the new year
The South Bend Police Department is among the many reminding residents not to shoot a gun in the air to celebrate the new year at midnight. “There are a lot of things you can do when the clock strikes midnight for the new year… shooting a gun in the air shouldn’t be one of them. Recklessly discharging a firearm in South Bend could result in a $2,500 fine – or worse – property damage and injuries.”
Comments / 0