Mishawaka, IN

22 WSBT

No injuries in South Bend house fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Fire crews are investigating a house fire on the 19000 block of Dubois Avenue in South Bend. Initial investigation leads firefighters to believe it started in the garage. No one was home at the time, and none of the nearby homes were affected.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart County recycling sites littered with trash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart County's drop-off "recycling sites" are being littered with trash. That is forcing the county to shut some of them down. There are 5 of these spots, but it's become too time consuming to separate trash. Now. individual cities might have to work with...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Early morning fire kills Sturgis man

A man is dead after an early morning fire in Sturgis. Firefighters were called to the fire just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of W. West Street. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, firefighters found the man in his 50s in an upstairs apartment unconscious and not breathing.
STURGIS, MI
22 WSBT

Saint Joseph Health System welcomes first baby of 2023

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — The Saint Joseph Health System has welcomed their first baby of 2023!. Sequaylah Young gave birth to a baby boy at the Mishawaka Medical Center at 3:20 a.m. Sunday. The hospital says the baby weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces and that both mother and baby...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off

(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Food Pantry changes direction under new leadership

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After shutting down operations indefinitely, the Mishawaka Food Pantry tells 16 News Now they’ve changed leadership. It comes after their former executive director was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in October. Officials at the Mishawaka Food Pantry tell us that they were close...
MISHAWAKA, IN
14news.com

Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on Sunday

(WNDU) - A law that will impact police departments across Indiana goes into effect on Sunday. The statewide policy starting Jan. 1 creates minimum standards for how police can pursue suspects. The policy states a pursuit should not begin or be continued if the need for immediate apprehension is very...
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Crews extinguish Berrien County house fire after 5 hours

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Bertrand Township Fire is investigating a house fire that started around 7 this morning and burned for hours. It took at least seven departments, including Bertrand Township, to put out a house fire Wednesday just down the road from the firehouse on Red Bud Trail.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
inkfreenews.com

Byrd Arrested After Intimidating Man, Battering Police Officer

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly using a machete-style knife to threaten a man. Kenneth U. Byrd, 40, 805 South Side Drive, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; battery to a public safety official, a level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

Benham Ave. underpass closure begins

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A road closure is scheduled to begin on Friday. The northbound lanes of Elkhart's Benham Ave underpass will be closed for what the city calls, "sewer work and investigation." That closure extends from Harrison Street on the north to St Joseph Street on the south.
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Impaired Driver Given a Free Stay at County Jail

(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office pulled another suspected drunk driver off the local roadways. Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, police were dispatched to Coolspring Township on the report of a reckless driver. In the area of CR 950 West and CR 300 North,...
LA PORTE, IN
News Now Warsaw

Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen

SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

Officials: Safety concerns during New Year's Eve celebrations

Many of us will be celebrating the start of the New Year this weekend. But police are reminding you to enjoy it responsibly. They say gunfire and impaired drivers are reported by the hundreds each year on this holiday. WSBT spoke with police today about their concerns. They say do...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Sturgis Public Safety: 30-year-old man dies from gunshot wound

Sturgis Public Safety responded to a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Thursday to the 1700 block of South Centerville Road in Sturgis. Police found a man in his early 30’s in a parking with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and died a short time later from his injuries.
STURGIS, MI
95.3 MNC

SBPD: Don’t shoot gun in air at midnight to celebrate the new year

The South Bend Police Department is among the many reminding residents not to shoot a gun in the air to celebrate the new year at midnight. “There are a lot of things you can do when the clock strikes midnight for the new year… shooting a gun in the air shouldn’t be one of them. Recklessly discharging a firearm in South Bend could result in a $2,500 fine – or worse – property damage and injuries.”
SOUTH BEND, IN

