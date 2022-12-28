Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Trump's Favorite Newspaper Warns GOP on Verge of 'Massive' Self-Sabotage
"Republicans have a unique talent for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory," the New York Post warned. "They should not exercise it here."
'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work
Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
Kevin Brady on Trump tax return release: ‘This is a dangerous new precedent’
Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) said on Sunday that the release of former President Trump’s tax returns during the years he ran and held office set a “dangerous new precedent.” “This is a dangerous new precedent, it overturns 50 years of protections for American taxpayers that began in the Watergate era,” Brady said on “Fox News…
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Her Twitter Followers To Donate to Money To Support Kyle Rittenhouse
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Kyle RittenhousePhoto byTwitter of RepMTG. On December 29, Georgia's most divisive and controversial Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - took to Twitter, and used her official congressional account to ask her followers to donate financial support to Kyle Rittenhouse.
Ten News Media Stories To Watch In 2023, From Trump And Twitter To TV Ratings
It’s hard to view the past year in the news business as anything other than testy and tumultuous. What started as a rather promising job market instead ended with an ad slowdown dominated by news of layoffs and hiring freezes. News networks and news divisions enter the coming year with the ramping up of a presidential cycle, but even with Donald Trump already on the ballot, there are doubts that audience numbers will match the blockbuster figures from late in the past decade. It’s possible to outline, in broad strokes, what to watch for in 2023, but it’s a bit...
Wbaltv.com
EXPLAINER: What is the emoluments clause of the Constitution?
The little-known emoluments clause of the Constitution bars the president and other government employees from accepting foreign gifts and payments without congressional approval. Read the clause, as published by Congress:. Article II, Section 1, Clause 7:. The President shall, at stated Times, receive for his Services, a Compensation, which shall...
EXPLAINER: What's ahead for Ohio's unsettled political maps?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The election contests of 2022 may have been held and decided, but Ohio’s political maps remain far from settled. It was supposed to be a once-per-decade process for redrawing the state's U.S. House and Statehouse districts, in order to reflect updated population figures from the 2020 Census. Now it promises to extend into 2023, and probably longer.
Comments / 0