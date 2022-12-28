It’s hard to view the past year in the news business as anything other than testy and tumultuous. What started as a rather promising job market instead ended with an ad slowdown dominated by news of layoffs and hiring freezes. News networks and news divisions enter the coming year with the ramping up of a presidential cycle, but even with Donald Trump already on the ballot, there are doubts that audience numbers will match the blockbuster figures from late in the past decade. It’s possible to outline, in broad strokes, what to watch for in 2023, but it’s a bit...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO