Read full article on original website
Related
wesb.com
Homeless Man Charged in Olean Robbery
A Homeless man was charged after an Olean robbery Friday. Olean Police charged 48-year-old Angel J. Merced with felony second-degree robbery. Merced was held pending arraignment.
kool1033fm.com
PUNXSUTAWNEY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER INCIDENT IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP
A Punxsutawney woman was charged with Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct and Harassment for an incident that was reported on Tuesday morning in Young Township of Jefferson County. Pennsylvania State Police received a report of a female being combative in the emergency room at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. According to authorities 55...
erienewsnow.com
Wanted Man Accused In Jamestown Business Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted man has been arrested in connection with a theft at a Jamestown area business. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department attempted to stop 41-year-old Alberto Narvaez Aponte Jr. last week after he matched the description of a suspect accused of a business larceny on the city’s northside.
wesb.com
Leon Man Arrested in Salamanca
A Leon man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. Salamanca Police arrested 38-year-old Justin K. Szary on a bench warrant issued by Cattaraugus County. Szary was transferred to the custody of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
explore venango
SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Beating Man With Combination Lock Tied to Sock
JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate is facing aggravated assault charges for allegedly beating another prisoner with a combination lock tied to a sock. Court documents indicate Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Holby Lane Hargrave III, on Thursday, December 29, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
yourdailylocal.com
BREAKING: Drug Task Force Raid Leads to Arrest
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Joint Drug Task Force raided a vehicle outside of the Quality Inn Friday afternoon leading to an arrest and the seizure of a large quantity of Blue M30 pills consistent with fentanyl and Percocet. The raid was conducted at approximately 3 p.m. outside...
Former Franklinville man charged with hate crime indicted after missing court
Michael Cremen, 50, of Mountain Home, Ark. was charged with second-degree bail jumping, a felony.
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity, NY & PA State Trooper arrests
Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo by NYS Trooper Ashley Stanley. Coudersport-based state police Thursday morning arrested Blaze David Harrison, 20, of Allegany stemming from an incident in Coudersport Borough. Troopers charged the man with felony criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Hawkins at 9:10 a.m., Harrison was remanded to Potter County Jail when he couldn’t post 10% of $5,000 cash bail. The judge ordered a preliminary hearing for January 5th at 10 a.m.
Western Pa. man robs teenager at gunpoint in his home
Freeburg, Pa. — A 17-year-old woke up to a gun pointed at him as two men robbed his home. One of those men has been identified and charged, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The charges were filed last week against Ryan James Scott Darrup, 21, of Marienville, after police investigated the armed robbery which occurred on July 14 in Freeburg. Trooper Jeffrey Tice says Darrup and an accomplice entered...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Man Arrested on Burglary Charges
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben County man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a house in Canisteo. According to Canisteo Police, 24 year old Travis Carlton, of Hornell, allegedly broke into a home and took money. Carlton was charged with burglary and petit larceny. He was released on appearance...
Kansas trucker jailed for threatening woman, dog at Clearfield motel, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A truck driver from Kansas was put in jail after police said he threatened a woman and her dog at the Red Roof Inn in Clearfield. Lawrence Township Police were called around 11 a.m. Dec 27, after the woman reported that a man, later identified as 56-year-old Ricky Baskins, of […]
wellsvillesun.com
Cold-case murders: The Ski Wing Murders
February 6, 1978 in Allegany, NY (Cattaraugus County):. On Sunday evening, February 5, 1978, in Allegany, NY, employees of the Wing Hollow Ski Resort, also known as Ski Wing, were busy preparing the slopes. Everything seemed normal on this bitterly frigid evening at the former Grosstal Ski Resort. The temperature dipped as low as nine degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Clearfield Man Charged for Allegedly Having Inappropriate Contact with Teens on Social Media App
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – Lawrence Township police have reported the arrest of 20-year-old Colton Suhoney of Clearfield for allegedly having inappropriate contact with teenage girls on a social media app. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) According to a department-issued news release, information was received regarding...
erienewsnow.com
Dunkirk Police Officer Attacked, Suspect Released Due To Bail Reform
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A Dunkirk Police officer was attacked as they investigated a suspicious person complaint this week. Since the alleged assault, the suspect has been released due to New York’s bail reform law. Just after midnight Wednesday, a police officer allegedly observed 32-year-old Larry...
wesb.com
Smethport FD Responded to Tractor Trailer Blocking Rt 46
Friday was a busy day for Smethport Fire Department. The first call came in at 7:26 AM from 8271 Route 46 for a tractor trailer blocking the highway after attempting to turn around in a private driveway. A large wrecker needed to be brought in to remove the truck. State Police were at the scene. Fire Police were on scene for approx. 2 hours.
Five arrested in Jamestown after alleged home invasion, search warrant
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were arrested in Jamestown following an alleged home invasion that included holding a 73-year-old man at gunpoint and a search warrant afterwards, according to Jamestown police. Police say they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Monday to the home, where they say two people forced their way into the home, […]
wesb.com
Allegany Sheriff Whitney Retires
Allegany County Sheriff Rick Whitney has officially retired from the force. The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office NY Facebook page wished Whitney well on his retirement.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Arrested on Felony Warrants
A Jamestown man with active felony warrants from the City of Jamestown and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office was taken into custody late Friday afternoon. Jamestown Police were patrolling the city's west side shortly after 5:00 PM, when they saw 33-year-old William Tilyou on a porch of a residence. In addition to the felony warrants, Tilyou had an active order of protection to stay away from the residence where he was seen. When Tilyou saw officers, he hid before they could arrest him. Police say after they checked the residence where it was believed he went into, Tilyou was found hiding underneath the porch. With assistance from K-9 Kal, Tilyou was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment on felony charges of 1st-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. Jamestown Police were also assisted by Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 Bentley.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk man faces multiple charges after officer observes suspicious person
A Dunkirk man is facing several charges after a city police officer observed a suspicious person in the area of East 3rd Street and Washington Avenue. Dunkirk Police say 32-year-old Larry Casey III was allegedly attempting to open door handles to closed businesses and parked vehicles around 12:30 am Wednesday. The officer apparently tried to stop Casey, who then fled on foot. During the chase, Casey attempted to access a locked door to a residential building. After failing to gain entry, police say Casey turned around, ignored the officer's commands, and physically attacked the officer. After a brief struggle and after other officers arrived, a taser was deployed according to police and Casey was taken into custody. At one point, Casey allegedly struck the officer in the face, breaking his eyeglasses. Casey was transported to Dunkirk Police Headquarters and under New York State's Bail Reform guidelines was released on appearance tickets for obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree, criminal mischief 3rd, resisting arrest and harassment 2nd.
erienewsnow.com
Three Accused Of Violently Assaulting An Elderly Jamestown Woman
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three people are accused of violently assaulting an elderly woman during a home invasion robbery in Jamestown. At around 5:30 p.m. on Monday 47-year-old William Buckley, 34-year-old Joshua Ryan and 29-year-old Joneece Talley are accused of breaking-into a residence, tying up a 73-year-old victim to a chair and at gunpoint assaulting the woman, all while allegedly stealing property from the residence.
Comments / 0