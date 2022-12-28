A Jamestown man with active felony warrants from the City of Jamestown and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office was taken into custody late Friday afternoon. Jamestown Police were patrolling the city's west side shortly after 5:00 PM, when they saw 33-year-old William Tilyou on a porch of a residence. In addition to the felony warrants, Tilyou had an active order of protection to stay away from the residence where he was seen. When Tilyou saw officers, he hid before they could arrest him. Police say after they checked the residence where it was believed he went into, Tilyou was found hiding underneath the porch. With assistance from K-9 Kal, Tilyou was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment on felony charges of 1st-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. Jamestown Police were also assisted by Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 Bentley.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO