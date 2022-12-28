Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
85 gallons of untreated sewage overflow into Ellerbe Creek in DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Citizen Issue Reported: Abandoned Vehicle on Public Property – Sat, 31 Dec 2022 14:20:25 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 31 Dec 2022 14:20:25 -0500: Abandoned Vehicle on Public Property at Address: 436-460 Stone Monument Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Abandoned truck causing sight issues. Can’t see oncoming cars. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control Issues – Sat, 31 Dec 2022 14:19:02 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 31 Dec 2022 14:19:02 -0500: Traffic Control Issues at Address: Nc-98 W Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Lights at retail drive to the wegmans on 98 are not synced. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
Citizen Issue Reported: Missed Trash/Recycling – Fri, 30 Dec 2022 12:20:53 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 30 Dec 2022 12:20:53 -0500: Missed Trash/Recycling at Address: 214 Kinvara Ct Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Drove right by all of our trash cans on multiple home on street and did not get trash that is in the cans?. For more information...
Citizen Issue Reported: Flooding – Thu, 29 Dec 2022 13:47:51 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 29 Dec 2022 13:47:51 -0500: Flooding at Address: 109 E Juniper Ave Wake Forest, NC 27587, USA. potential water leak at N Main and E Juniper in Wake Forest. water in running on pavement and freezing overnight. leak has been there several days. For...
Citizen Issue Reported: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue – Wed, 28 Dec 2022 17:09:57 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 28 Dec 2022 17:09:57 -0500: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue at Address: 216 Brick St Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Seems like there is a black pipe attached to the house of this Resident, may be gray water coming out. It has been draining out...
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash closes lanes, shoulder in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes and shoulder closures are taking place on Interstate 85 North/40 East after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, near Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road in Alamance County. The closures first began at 2:12 p.m. […]
WRAL
Durham police issue notice on celebratory gunfire in light of deaths from recent years
"I think about her every day," said Betty Watson. "I cried enough tears when she was gone." "I think about her every day," said Betty Watson. "I cried enough tears when she was gone." Photographer: Luke NotestineReporter: Chelsea DonovanWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
$31,000 hotel bill: Raleigh woman among unhoused residents who seek relief from new city program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cristal Stafford and her four children have lived in hotels for the last year. The single Raleigh mother’s kids are aged from 10 to 13. “We have already spent $31,000 on hotels,” Stafford said. “The savings is depleted. It’s gone.”. Stafford’s full-time...
cbs17
1 dead at scene after vehicle hits pedestrian just outside Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in a neighborhood just outside Raleigh was closed for about three hours after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pearl Road, which is just off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road in Wake County.
alamancenews.com
Downtown Graham property, demolished by 2014 fire, now listed at just under $1 million
Former Graham city councilman Lee Kimrey has put his mixed-use property along West Elm Street in downtown Graham – currently home to a taproom, “Little Brothers Brewing Barrel & Bottle,” with an apartment above and attached garage in the rear – up for sale. Kimrey built...
cbs17
Village Grill in Raleigh’s Lafayette Village to undergo full renovation, introduce new menu
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The owners of the Village Grill on Honeycutt Road in Raleigh announced on Wednesday that a full renovation of its space and menu is just around the corner. In a post to the restaurant’s Facebook page, owners said the renovation work will begin after the...
WRAL
Sky 5: Glenwood Ave. crash shuts down eastbound lanes
Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park.
Man dies in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
cbs17
Family escapes major house fire in Durham; truck, SUV and 2 cars also go up in flames
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A family managed to escape a Durham house fire Friday night that took nearly 40 firefighters to extinguish, officials said. The fire was reported just after 6:50 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of W. Cornwallis Road, according to a news release from the Durham Fire Department.
WRAL
Six-figure scam attempt: Raleigh man's land nearly sold online by impersonator
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man said his ID was stolen by a scammer who was nearly able to sell his land out from under him. Jon Arnold actually found his property near Avent Ferry Road listed on Zillow. Preventing disaster has taken a lot of work. There's a...
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
'We're looking for 70 more.' Raleigh couple to celebrate 70 years of wedded bliss on New Year's Eve
The pair first met in church, bonding over their love for music.
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
WECT
Duke Energy acknowledges multiple generators failed, despite promise they were fully prepared for extreme cold
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Duke Energy now admits several generating units were either offline or not responding during the rolling blackouts Christmas eve. Last summer, Duke Energy claimed to be ready for extreme cold. Now, they’re saying multiple generators did not respond ahead of rolling blackouts that impacted half a million people over the weekend.
wunc.org
North Carolinians Googled what? Here are the top 2022 searches in the Triangle and the state.
In 2022, North Carolinians sought out entertainment close to home, pondered career moves, worked on their relationships, and considered adding new skills — like Braille and Cherokee language — to their personal toolkits. That's according to Google's Local Year in Search 2022 results tailored for the Raleigh-Durham, N.C....
