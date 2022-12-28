Read full article on original website
RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- A child is dead after a house fire in western Wisconsin early Friday morning. The city of River Falls has identified the child as 6 year-old Zaelia Follansbee of Hudson, Wisconsin. The River Falls Fire Department received a call about a house fire around 4:30 early Friday morning. A neighbor, Cory Anderson, says he's the one who made the call. "I woke up to a pounding on my door and I opened it up and a lady was screaming that her house was on fire and so I looked over there and that place was engulfed in flames," Anderson...
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Authorities say a 6-year-old child was found dead following a fire early Friday morning in River Falls, Wisconsin. Firefighters were called to a home fire in the 1400 block of S. Wasson Lane at 4:30 a.m., according to a news release from the River Falls Fire Department.
2022 in Review: Apple River stabbing case far from over
On July 30, 2022, 52-year-old Nicolae Miu, a mechanical engineer from Prior Lake, Minnesota, is alleged to have stabbed five people, killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and seriously injuring four other people while tubing on the Apple River upstream from the Highway 35/Highway 64 bridge in the Town of Somerset. The...
‘Do Not Be Like This Guy!’ MN Police Post About This Dangerous Winter Action
I think about all the crazy things I've seen on Minnesota roads, cars covered in snow, people driving on the shoulder to pass, and of course the left lane hangers. One Minnesota police department is raising awareness about a dangerous winter driving habit that can have fatal consequences. Driving without scraping off your windshield of ice and snow.
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
STILLWATER, Minn. — As family and friends continue to mourn 20-year-old George Musser, the Washington County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the circumstances leading up to his death. In a press release shared Wednesday, the department said Musser was wearing a flannel, shirt, jeans, stocking cap and...
Charges: Alarming text forced police to close Maplewood Mall on Tuesday
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is now facing charges for making threats after police say his disturbing text messages forced officials to close Maplewood Mall on Tuesday. Andrew Grzwinski, age 36, is charged with two counts of threats of violence. Police say it was threats made by Grzwinski...
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
More info released on Stillwater man found dead Christmas Day.
(Stillwater, MN) -- The medical examiner has confirmed that the body found in Baytown Township on Christmas Day is that of George Musser, the 20-year-old Stillwater man last seen alive leaving a downtown Stillwater bar early the morning before. Officials say preliminary evidence indicates Musser died from cold weather exposure, but "official cause and manner of death remains pending toxicology results." Investigators say video from traffic and surveillance cameras tracked a person matching Musser's description as he traveled "alone and on foot, leading from downtown Stillwater towards the area where his body was ultimately located." Musser's godmother told the Star Tribune that he appeared disoriented and lost. He was wearing a flannel shirt.
EMS workers meet the baby twins they delivered in back of ambulance
ISANTI, Minn. -- A family just north of the Twin Cities had a special reunion Monday after quite the memorable ambulance ride to the hospital.The last time Megan Swanberg welcomed the Allina EMS crew into her home, she was 30 weeks pregnant with twins and going through contractions."I'm probably a little more nicer this time around," said Megan Swanberg, mother to twins Harper and Harlan.Her husband Reid was far away at the time, so Megan made a plan."I'm just gonna drive myself to the hospital, and my mom's like, 'No you're not,'" said Megan. "She ended up pulling up right...
Homeowner on the hook for thousands after county contractor destroys sewer line
ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A road project turned costly for a Roseville mom. When crews struck a sewer pipe in her yard, she got stuck with the bill. The homeowner turned to WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle to help her hold someone accountable.Sandy Hanson takes pride in her home."My roots are Roseville, and I love it here and I love my home," Sandy said.Last summer, she learned Ramsey County would widen her road and make other safety upgrades. She knew it would be an inconvenience, but didn't know it would cost her."And all summer it was messy," she said.But she says she didn't...
Young autistic man busts out tunes at local McDonald’s and customers are absolutely lovin' it
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Every customer visiting McDonald's drive-thru at Arden Hills, Minnesota, is greeted by high-school graduate Daniel Marshall and they absolutely love it. "He really brightens my day," says a customer driving by. Daniel Marshall, who's autistic, has found the perfect job. The 22-year-old greets customers starting out with "BA, DA, BA, DA, DA!” mimicking the familiar McDonald’s jingle, before addressing them as “boss,” “captain,” "superstar," and "rockstar,” among other things. He likes to customize tunes once he learns the customer's name. He even sings out their order and keeps them entertained as they wait for it. “This guy is great," said Mark Lozano, listening to Marshall sing from the driver’s seat of his SUV, reported Kare 11. “Thank you so much for choosing Arden Hills McDonald's,” Marshall can be heard telling leaving customers, before greeting the next without breaking stride. “My name is Daniel. How are you today?"
Foley Police Department Asking For Public’s Help In Locating Missing Woman
The Foley Police Department along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Foley woman Amber Sieling. According to a post by Tri-County Crime Stoppers: Amber was last seen on Tues, Dec 27, 2022 after leaving a residence in Foley. She frequents Kwik Trips and Casey's stores in the St Cloud area.
Absolutely Horrifying! Minnesota Man Doused With Gasoline And Lit On Fire
It is hard to wrap your head around what would motivate someone to do something so incredibly evil as to actually intentionally light someone on fire, but that is the case last week in Brooklyn Center Minnesota. his story as reported by Bring Me The News has lots of twists and turns with a lot of unanswered questions.
Woman Charged With Forging Documents And Filing Them In Her Court Cases
BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Amy Seeger, of Rice Lake, WI, is facing multiple felony charges after a criminal complaint was filed alleging that she forged documents and filed them with the court. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once...
Criminal Charges Filed In Burnett County Against Contractor
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Criminal charges have been filed against Micah Flodin, owner of Legacy Builders in Siren, WI, following an investigation by Law Enforcement into allegations against him from clients that had hired Flodin to work on building projects. When interviewed by Law Enforcement, Flodin stated that he underestimated the labor it would take to complete the jobs.
