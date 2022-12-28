Read full article on original website
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi Legislators Work to Approve State Spending Plans
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators on Monday were approving parts of a state budget for the year that begins July 1, and it is substantially larger than the budget for the current year. The biggest state-funded portion of the new budget is nearly $6.3 billion general fund. With...
Report indicates Mississippi could reduce size of government with responsible spending
(The Center Square) – A new budget recommends that Mississippi should cap its spending in fiscal year 2024 to prevent government expansion. The Mississippi Center for Public Policy released its government spending budget recommendation and said the state should not spend more than $6.75 billion in the coming fiscal year in an effort to prevent expansion of state government while also not reducing future tax cuts. The budget recommendation shows...
MDOT completes, makes progress on 2022 projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportaion (MDOT) has been awarded additional funding from the Mississippi Legislature and more federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In fiscal year 2022, the agency approved just over $964 million in projects, the most that has ever been approved by MDOT. With more funding comes […]
wtva.com
State lawmakers expected to address water issues in upcoming session
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Communities across north Mississippi are facing serious water issues and the recent winter weather is not helping. One local lawmaker said the state legislature is working to get solutions. "Last year, we devoted $450 million to cities for water and sewer improvements,” Sen. Chad McMahan said....
WTOK-TV
MSDH proposes changes to medical marijuana regulations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parts of Mississippi’s medical marijuana program are up and running. But patients haven’t been able to access any products yet. A public comment period just ended at noon last Friday with the Mississippi Department of Health. They’re proposed tweaks to the regulations for everything from growers to patients and everything in between.
bigeasymagazine.com
Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators
On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
wcbi.com
Mississippi Department of Transportation highlights statewide projects
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is highlighting projects across the state, as the year comes to a close. “Corridor V” in Itawamba County is one of those highlighted projects. The $81 million project will build a four-lane highway known as State Route 76. Completion of...
Jackson Mayor Calls Mississippi Legislature ‘Racist’ for Ignoring City’s Unresolved $2B Water Issue
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, say they’re “tired of apologies” from state officials regarding the constant water stoppages and boil water notices. NBC News reports Jackson residents do not have access to running water after sub-freezing temperatures hit the area leading to frozen and busted pipes. Residents were told to go to one of four locations across the city to pick up water Tuesday afternoon.
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County among most generous in state
A new study indicates that DeSoto County is among the most generous counties in Mississippi. The study comes from SmartAsset, which used IRS data to rank the top 10 counties by what is given and how many people give to charities. “The study takes into account charitable contributions as a...
copiahmonitor.com
MTK thanks legislators for their continued support
Mississippi state legislators were invited to attend an appreciation brunch Dec. 6 for their past support of the Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to build and maintain Mississippi’s first and only year-round fully handicap-accessible camp facility for children and adults with serious illnesses, physical and mental challenges, and other special needs.
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi School and District Accountability Grades: A Cause for Celebration or Concern?
The recent release of Mississippi school and district accountability grades generated praise for school districts across the state, as many of them received improved grades for the first time. Teachers, students and administrators in each of these districts have worked diligently to overcome the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on education, and for that, they should all be lauded.
Where are the most charitable counties in Mississippi? This top 10 list might surprise you.
The holiday season is synonymous with spending money — but it’s more than just buying gifts. Each year, Americans make billions of dollars in charitable donations. In a recent study, SmartAsset dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. They look at all 82 Mississippi counties and ranked the top 10 counties as it relates to how much is given and how many people give in each county.
Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers
(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes tied to operations at the Grand Gulf nuclear plant in Port Gibson, Mississippi, which is run by Entergy subsidiary System Energy Resources, Inc. ...
Millions of dollars in refunds coming for Louisiana Entergy customers
Entergy customers should expect to get money back in their wallets after an Entergy subsidiary was found to have overcharged consumers, the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) announced.
Former Arkansas state senator Jeremy Hutchinson in Pulaski County jail for alleged $500K+ in back child support
A former Arkansas state senator who resigned after a federal indictment in 2018 is being held in Pulaski County jail with a $524,000 cash bond.
deltanews.tv
The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
WDAM-TV
Growth of computer science across the state
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - After seeing massive growth in the initial stages of the 2022-2023 school year, Gov. Tate Reeves is calling for Mississippi to allocate $1 million to computer science initiatives at the upcoming session. According to a post made by Reeves on social media, Mississippi saw a...
southarkansassun.com
$500 rebate checks plan by Lt. Governor Hosemann: A huge news for Mississippi taxpayers!
Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has announced policy priorities for the 2023 legislative session in Mississippi, including providing rebate checks of up to $500 to taxpayers, increasing education spending, pushing for year-round schooling and pre-K programs, and addressing the state’s health care crisis, based on the published report by Clarion Ledger on December 21,2022.
wastetodaymagazine.com
EPA adds sites in Mississippi, Nebraska to the Superfund National Priorities List
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the addition of two sites to the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL) where releases of contamination pose significant human health and environmental risks. The EPA is adding the following sites to the NPL:. Hercules Inc., Hattiesburg, Mississippi: The Hercules Inc. site was home...
hottytoddy.com
Two Mississippi Artists Make Donations for Art Spaces Fund
Two Mississippi artists made an anonymous donation in the hopes of inspiring donations to support places for the Arts in Mississippi. Now, through the end of the year, two Mississippi artists are matching gifts made to the Raise the Roof! Fund, a project of the Mississippi Presenters Network. During the...
