Deerfield Beach, FL

cw34.com

Fatal crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Boynton Beach. On Dec. 30 around 7:15 p.m., the Boynton Beach Police Department responded to the intersection of West Woolbright Road and North Congress Avenue. According to police, the 89-year-old driver from Delray Beach was...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

BSO: Search on for shoplifter locked in Lauderdale Lakes store

LAUDERDALE LAKES - The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for an impatient robber who stole several hundred dollars worth of clothing from the Rainbow store on State Road 7 and Oakland Park Boulevard on December 7th.The heist was caught on store surveillance video. In the video, you see the man has clothing in his arms and gets frustrated when he can't open the locked front door.He begins kicking the door.  After he figures out how to unlock the door the robber turns around and pushes a worker to the ground. On Friday,  CBS4 talked to the worker who was pushed,  about the ordeal.She...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Several hospitalized after 2 cars collide on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took several people to the hospital after, authorities said, their cars collided along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash, Friday morning. The cars smashed into each other...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FHP UPDATES ON CRITICAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON

TWO DAYS AFTER ALLEGED SHOOTING, OVERTURNED CAR, AIRLIFT, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL RELEASES DETAILS. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE 1:40 p.m: After our report revealing that FHP was not releasing information about the high impact crash in West Boca Raton more than 48 hours after the incident, the agency finally released the following […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

One Killed In Boynton Beach Shooting

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One man is dead following what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office calls “a rolling gun battle between vehicles” in the 1200 block of Mentone Road in unincorporated Boynton Beach. PBSO says the victim, an “innocent man” who was […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen hospitalized after shooting at Deerfield Beach park

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported a teen to the hospital after he came under fire at a park in Deerfield Beach, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting scene at Westside Park, along the 400th block of Southwest Second Street, Wednesday afternoon. “I...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for 3 men accused of stealing $2,800 worth of power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot. According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen shot in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

9 hospitalized after feeling sick on Orlando-bound flight diverted to MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken nine people to the hospital from Miami International Airport after they became ill during a flight that was heading to Central Florida. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the airport, Saturday evening. The victims’ Frontier Airlines flight had...
MIAMI, FL
WPBF News 25

Boat fire on Peanut Island sends one person to hospital

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Friday's headlines and weather. One person was taken to the hospital after a boat fire on Peanut Island Friday evening. Flames and smoke were visible as the fire engulfed a boat. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
PALM BEACH, FL

