Delray Beach Man Dies In Horrific Crash, Police Ask Witnesses To Come Forward
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is dead following a single-car crash, and Boynton Beach Police investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward as they continue to determine what happened. The Boynton Beach Police Department issued this request for […]
cw34.com
Fatal crash in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Boynton Beach. On Dec. 30 around 7:15 p.m., the Boynton Beach Police Department responded to the intersection of West Woolbright Road and North Congress Avenue. According to police, the 89-year-old driver from Delray Beach was...
WSVN-TV
Man arrested in fatal shooting of preschool teacher on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A month after a shooting along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale left a woman dead and her boyfriend injured, police have made an arrest in the case. Twenty-one-year-old Jahkobi Williams appeared in bond court on Friday, one day after he was taken into custody. The...
Car used in hit-and-run that seriously injured man in Boynton Beach found
Boynton Beach police said the car that was used in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 70-year-old man attending a vigil earlier this week has been located.
BSO: Search on for shoplifter locked in Lauderdale Lakes store
LAUDERDALE LAKES - The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for an impatient robber who stole several hundred dollars worth of clothing from the Rainbow store on State Road 7 and Oakland Park Boulevard on December 7th.The heist was caught on store surveillance video. In the video, you see the man has clothing in his arms and gets frustrated when he can't open the locked front door.He begins kicking the door. After he figures out how to unlock the door the robber turns around and pushes a worker to the ground. On Friday, CBS4 talked to the worker who was pushed, about the ordeal.She...
WSVN-TV
At least 2 detained in shooting at Deerfield Beach park that left teen critical; friends ID victim
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have detained at least two people in connection to a shooting at a Deerfield Beach park that sent a teen to the hospital in critical condition. Cellphone video captured the immediate aftermath of Wednesday afternoon’s incident on the football field at Westside Park, located...
WSVN-TV
Several hospitalized after 2 cars collide on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took several people to the hospital after, authorities said, their cars collided along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash, Friday morning. The cars smashed into each other...
FHP UPDATES ON CRITICAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON
TWO DAYS AFTER ALLEGED SHOOTING, OVERTURNED CAR, AIRLIFT, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL RELEASES DETAILS. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE 1:40 p.m: After our report revealing that FHP was not releasing information about the high impact crash in West Boca Raton more than 48 hours after the incident, the agency finally released the following […]
WSVN-TV
Man in custody after reportedly making threats with knife, barricading himself inside South Miami apartment
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have removed a subject from an apartment building in South Miami after he reportedly made some troubling threats on the property, bringing an hours-long standoff to a peaceful end. Miami-Dade Police, South Miami Police and Special Response teams responded to the scene, along the...
Driver airlifted to Delray Medical Center after I-95 crash
All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Boca Raton were closed Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash involving injuries, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
Florida man lost temper while shoplifting clothes, deputies say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man accused of shoplifting clothes from a South Florida store in early December became angry when he realized the store’s front door had been locked, authorities said. According to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered a Rainbow...
Crime Update: Holidays Bring Out Shoplifters In Coral Springs
This is a summary of crimes occurring between December 21 – December 27, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary. Creighton Construction was the...
Deputies: 'Rolling gun battle' claims life of innocent victim
An innocent bystander was killed Thursday near Boynton Beach after a shooting that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office described as a "rolling gun battle."
One Killed In Boynton Beach Shooting
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One man is dead following what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office calls “a rolling gun battle between vehicles” in the 1200 block of Mentone Road in unincorporated Boynton Beach. PBSO says the victim, an “innocent man” who was […]
WSVN-TV
Teen hospitalized after shooting at Deerfield Beach park
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported a teen to the hospital after he came under fire at a park in Deerfield Beach, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting scene at Westside Park, along the 400th block of Southwest Second Street, Wednesday afternoon. “I...
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 55-year-old man with dementia who was last seen at Miami International Airport
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 55-year-old man. Jephte Dorvil was last seen at Miami International Airport at around 3:30 p.m. after arriving from Haiti with a connecting flight to Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for 3 men accused of stealing $2,800 worth of power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot. According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.
WSVN-TV
Teen shot in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
WSVN-TV
9 hospitalized after feeling sick on Orlando-bound flight diverted to MIA
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken nine people to the hospital from Miami International Airport after they became ill during a flight that was heading to Central Florida. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the airport, Saturday evening. The victims’ Frontier Airlines flight had...
WPBF News 25
Boat fire on Peanut Island sends one person to hospital
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Friday's headlines and weather. One person was taken to the hospital after a boat fire on Peanut Island Friday evening. Flames and smoke were visible as the fire engulfed a boat. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
