WCVB
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, R.I. — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed early Saturday in a crash on Route 146, Rhode Island State Police said. Police in Lincoln, Rhode Island, responded at about 2:34 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on Route 146 North, near Route 116. The car was traveling north...
Crash in Lincoln, RI kills 22-year-old Mass. man; Driver charged with DUI
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a car crash in Rhode Island early Saturday that police say was caused by a person allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to authorities. Christopher Vincent, a 25-year-old Watertown, Massachusetts man, was taken into custody following the single-car...
WCVB
Woman accused of leaving newborn baby in New Hampshire woods released on bail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman accused of giving birth in a wooded area of Manchester on Christmas night and abandoning the baby has been released on bail. The Hillsborough County Department of Corrections superintendent told News 9 Alexandra Eckersley, 26, was released on bail. She has pleaded not guilty...
nbcboston.com
One Dead , Two Injured After Crash in Rhode Island
One man is dead and two are injured after crashing in Lincoln, Rhode Island early Saturday morning, according to Rhode Island police. Authorities say three men were in one vehicle that crashed head-on against the attenuator when they tried to enter the access portion of Route 146. One of the...
Framingham Police: 3-Injured in Edgell Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Three people were injured in a 2-vehicle crash yesterday in Framingham, said Police. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 12;16 p.m. at the intersection of Edgell Road and Vernon Street. It caused a backup on multiple road. Three individuals were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized
A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
Webster man gets 8 to 10 years for armed assault, cocaine charges
WORCESTER — A 55-year-old Webster man was sentenced to eight to 10 years in state prison for numerous charges ranging from armed assault to murder to trafficking in cocaine. Wednesday in Superior Court, Christopher L. King pleaded guilty on the charges of armed assault to murder, possession of a firearm used in a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a firearm, trafficking cocaine, 18 grams or more...
Easton man sentenced to prison for 2020 deadly crash
A 28-year-old Easton man will spend several years behind bars for his role in a fatal crash in 2020.
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman
A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
liveboston617.org
Driver Charged With Operating Under The Influence in LExington Crash
On Thursday, December 29th, 2022, at approximately 01:30 hours, Lexington Police officers, Lexington firefighters, responded to a 911 call reporting that a serious car accident occurred near 476 Bedford Street. Units that first arrived noted that the accident occurred directly in front of the Boston Children’s at Lexington. The crash...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts warn about the results of drunk driving including shocking statistic on fatal vehicle crashes
As police departments in Massachusetts and beyond warn drivers on New Year’s Eve, one particular department has released a shocking statistic. Warnings about drunk driving and the results they cause such as injury, death, and not seeing a judge until Tuesday, are prevalent this time of year by authorities and are nothing new. However, the Rowley Massachusetts Police Department has issued what might be the biggest warning of all.
Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash
Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
Jaconias Rosa Pereira, wanted for murder in Brazil, arrested in Worcester, officials say
A Brazilian criminal fugitive charged with murder in his native country was placed under arrest in Worcester Thursday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston, according to a press statement from the agency. ERO Boston became aware that Jaconias Rosa Pereira, 50, had an...
WCVB
3 former Stoughton police officers, department sued in connection with death of pregnant woman
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three former police officers are among the defendants in a new wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a young woman who was found dead in her apartment nearly two years ago. Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead in her Canton apartment on Feb. 4, 2021....
Authorities ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car On Route 27 In Sharon
A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car in Sharon this week has been identified as 93-year-old Joseph "Joe" Vasconcelos, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office tells Daily Voice. The crash occurred at the corner of North Main Street and Bayberry Drive around 8:43 p.m. on Mo…
WCVB
15-year-old flown to Children's Hospital after fire pit incident
EASTON, Mass. — A teenager was flown to the hospital Friday evening after suffering burns in a fire pit incident at a home in Easton, Massachusetts. First responders rushed to the home on Wenlock Circle just after 3:30 p.m. They said the victim, a 15-year-old, suffered burns and was...
Three Hospitalized in Taunton Crash
TAUNTON — Three drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries following a three-car crash in Taunton on Wednesday morning that resulted in the closure of a main road for over an hour. Taunton police said the crash took place at around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday near 634 Winthrop St.,...
WMUR.com
Family of woman accused of leaving newborn baby in woods calls situation 'heartbreaking'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The family of a woman accused of giving birth in a wooded area of Manchester on Christmas night and abandoning the baby has released a statement calling the situation "heartbreaking" and saying the woman has experienced mental illness throughout her life. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, has pleaded...
Merrimac woman scammed out of $18K by man impersonating grandson, police say
A Merrimac grandmother who thought she was helping her grandson in a time of need was instead the victim of a crime, according to Merrimac Police Chief Eric Shears. On Dec. 22, the woman received a call from someone claiming to be her grandson calling from jail and in need of $18,000 in bail money.
