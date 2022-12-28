Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
NBC Sports
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr
Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. $75 million is not the same as $207 million, but it will surely do anyway. Ronaldo, 37, was a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United and it was believed he could head elsewhere in Europe to try and wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he didn’t receive any “serious offers” to continue his career in Europe.
Yardbarker
Van Persie’s Liverpool transfer comments suggest Man Utd have made huge blunder
Robin van Persie spoke highly of his compatriot Cody Gakpo following a PSV win in the Europa League and his comments may suggest that his old side, Manchester United, made a huge blunder in the transfer market. The 23-year-old had reportedly been a top target for Erik ten Hag’s men,...
Al Nassr ‘look to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with Sergio Ramos as they make offer to secure PSG star on free transfer’
SAUDI ARABIAN side Al Nassr want to reunite imminent signing Cristiano Ronaldo with old Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos, according to reports. Ronaldo has reportedly signed a two-year deal - worth £173million-a-season - with Saudi side and it is said he will be unveiled on Saturday. The Portuguese star,...
Yardbarker
Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder
Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season. His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again. Reports...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Fans Pick The Best Erik Ten Hag Signing So Far
Erik Ten Hag brought a number of players to Old Trafford in his first transfer window as Manchester United manager. Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony, Martin Dubravka, Tyrell Malacia and Tyrell Malacia all signed as part of a new look United side. Most of the players brought in during the summer...
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
Christian Eriksen says Marcus Rashford’s blistering form is helping Man Utd squad move on from Cristiano Ronaldo
CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN says Marcus Rashford’s blistering form is helping the Manchester United squad move on from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils had no choice but to show their legendary Portuguese ace the door during the break for the World Cup. But fellow forward Rashford shone for England in Qatar...
Soccer-Real Madrid is ready and needs no signings, says Ancelotti
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said his team does not need winter signings as it is in good shape to resume the season in LaLiga, where they trail leaders Barcelona by two points.
Yardbarker
Graeme Souness says Tottenham will finish above Manchester United
Manchester United look to be on the right track under Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman’s side improving with each passing week. The recent 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest was the most convincing victory of the season. Ten Hag has recovered well from a disastrous start to the campaign...
BBC
Sporting world pays tribute to Brazilian great Pele
Gary Rose, Neil Johnston, Malu Cursino, Jeremy Gahagan and Aoife Walsh. Football fans and figures from around the world united tonight as a flood of tributes poured in for Pele. If you missed it, here's a recap of some of the touching messages:. In a statement, Pele's family said "inspiration...
Cristiano Ronaldo completes move to Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.A post on Al Nassr’s official Instagram account, which also appeared on Ronaldo’s, showed the 37-year-old Portuguese posing with the club’s shirt.And an accompanying message said: “This is more than history in the making.History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022“This is a signing...
Sporting News
Is Joao Felix joining Arsenal or Man United? Transfer news, contract, stats, position
Joao Felix was described by Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin as "the biggest bet this club has taken in its history." The gamble hasn't paid off. Three and a half years after arriving from Benfica in a €126 million deal, the fourth-biggest transfer fee ever paid, Felix reportedly wants out of the Wanda Metropolitano. Atleti, keen to cut their losses, are looking to move him on, possibly as soon as January.
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo SIGNS for new club CONFIRMED, Marco Asensio LATEST, Utd sale ‘IMMINENT’
FREE AGENT Cristiano Ronaldo has now completed his move to a new club. Ronaldo has now signed a two-year deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United on a free, with the Saudi Arabia club confirming the move. And Ronaldo has been pictured with his new No 7 shirt on...
Yardbarker
Arsenal tipped to rival PSG for top Serie A centre-back
If there is one position that many Gunners would argue does not require improvement, it is defense. Arteta has one of the strongest defensive units in the PL, thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, and William Saliba. However, it appears that Arteta is not yet satisfied with his defense. Over...
Man Utd ‘monitor £53m-rated Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi ahead of transfer window’ with Chelsea also interested
MANCHESTER UNITED and Chelsea are monitoring the progress of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, according to reports. Both clubs are hoping to strengthen their squads in the mid-season transfer window in a bid to improve their top four chances. The Blues are already willing to pay World Cup star Enzo...
Soccer-Kovacic and Ziyech back for Chelsea
LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chelsea will have Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech back in their squad for their New Year's Day trip to Nottingham Forest after both returned to training following the World Cup.
Yardbarker
Juventus and Atletico Madrid battling it out for La Liga forward
Enes Unal has entered the radar of Juventus as they search for more firepower upfront. Max Allegri has been unable to call on Dusan Vlahovic for some time now and the likes of Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik are only in Turin on loan from their parent clubs. Juve could...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Joelinton, Haaland, Van Dijk, Ream, Sa
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
