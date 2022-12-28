ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr

Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. $75 million is not the same as $207 million, but it will surely do anyway. Ronaldo, 37, was a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United and it was believed he could head elsewhere in Europe to try and wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he didn’t receive any “serious offers” to continue his career in Europe.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Van Persie’s Liverpool transfer comments suggest Man Utd have made huge blunder

Robin van Persie spoke highly of his compatriot Cody Gakpo following a PSV win in the Europa League and his comments may suggest that his old side, Manchester United, made a huge blunder in the transfer market. The 23-year-old had reportedly been a top target for Erik ten Hag’s men,...
Yardbarker

Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder

Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season. His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again. Reports...
Yardbarker

Manchester United Fans Pick The Best Erik Ten Hag Signing So Far

Erik Ten Hag brought a number of players to Old Trafford in his first transfer window as Manchester United manager. Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony, Martin Dubravka, Tyrell Malacia and Tyrell Malacia all signed as part of a new look United side. Most of the players brought in during the summer...
Yardbarker

Graeme Souness says Tottenham will finish above Manchester United

Manchester United look to be on the right track under Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman’s side improving with each passing week. The recent 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest was the most convincing victory of the season. Ten Hag has recovered well from a disastrous start to the campaign...
BBC

Sporting world pays tribute to Brazilian great Pele

Gary Rose, Neil Johnston, Malu Cursino, Jeremy Gahagan and Aoife Walsh. Football fans and figures from around the world united tonight as a flood of tributes poured in for Pele. If you missed it, here's a recap of some of the touching messages:. In a statement, Pele's family said "inspiration...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo completes move to Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.A post on Al Nassr’s official Instagram account, which also appeared on Ronaldo’s, showed the 37-year-old Portuguese posing with the club’s shirt.And an accompanying message said: “This is more than history in the making.History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022“This is a signing...
Sporting News

Is Joao Felix joining Arsenal or Man United? Transfer news, contract, stats, position

Joao Felix was described by Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin as "the biggest bet this club has taken in its history." The gamble hasn't paid off. Three and a half years after arriving from Benfica in a €126 million deal, the fourth-biggest transfer fee ever paid, Felix reportedly wants out of the Wanda Metropolitano. Atleti, keen to cut their losses, are looking to move him on, possibly as soon as January.
Yardbarker

Arsenal tipped to rival PSG for top Serie A centre-back

If there is one position that many Gunners would argue does not require improvement, it is defense. Arteta has one of the strongest defensive units in the PL, thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, and William Saliba. However, it appears that Arteta is not yet satisfied with his defense. Over...
Reuters

Soccer-Kovacic and Ziyech back for Chelsea

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chelsea will have Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech back in their squad for their New Year's Day trip to Nottingham Forest after both returned to training following the World Cup.
Yardbarker

Juventus and Atletico Madrid battling it out for La Liga forward

Enes Unal has entered the radar of Juventus as they search for more firepower upfront. Max Allegri has been unable to call on Dusan Vlahovic for some time now and the likes of Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik are only in Turin on loan from their parent clubs. Juve could...
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Joelinton, Haaland, Van Dijk, Ream, Sa

At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.

