SB Nation

Official: Sophie Ingle signs 2.5-year contract extension with Chelsea

Sophie Ingle may not be the flashiest player on the pitch, but the 31-year-old defensive midfielder and occasional center back has been one of the unsung heroes of Chelsea’s dominance over the years. And those key contributions have been rewarded today with a new contract, which extends her stay at the club to 2025.
BBC

Lampard targets strikers to help Calvert-Lewin

Everton boss Frank Lampard says strengthening his forward line is his main target in the January transfer window. The Toffees sit 17th in the Premier League table prior to Saturday's game against Manchester City, having scored just 12 goals in 16 league games this season. England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could...

