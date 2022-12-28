Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Official: Sophie Ingle signs 2.5-year contract extension with Chelsea
Sophie Ingle may not be the flashiest player on the pitch, but the 31-year-old defensive midfielder and occasional center back has been one of the unsung heroes of Chelsea’s dominance over the years. And those key contributions have been rewarded today with a new contract, which extends her stay at the club to 2025.
BBC
Lampard targets strikers to help Calvert-Lewin
Everton boss Frank Lampard says strengthening his forward line is his main target in the January transfer window. The Toffees sit 17th in the Premier League table prior to Saturday's game against Manchester City, having scored just 12 goals in 16 league games this season. England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could...
Report: Chelsea Have Held Internal Talks Regarding Joao Felix
Chelsea have discussed the possibility of signing Joao Felix internally.
New Liverpool Signing Cody Gakpo Has Official FPL Price Revealed
The Reds swooped to sign the Dutch international from PSV after an impressive World Cup campaign.
Soccer-Barcelona were prepared to face Espanyol without Lewandowski, says Xavi
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said he is happy that Robert Lewandowski can play against Espanyol after having his suspension overturned by a Spanish court, but added he would have preferred to know of the striker's availability sooner.
