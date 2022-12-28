ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Manchester City Move Back Up To Second Place With Victory Against Leeds United

Manchester City came away from Elland Road with all three points thanks to a late first half goal and two in the second half. The Premier League Champions have leapfrogged Newcastle United in the table to go back to second place, five points behind their main rivals for the crown Arsenal.
Chelsea propose club-record transfer fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to midfielder

Chelsea have proposed a club-record fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. We look set to endure one of the most hectic January transfer windows in recent years. With players performing exceptionally at the World Cup and some high-profile Premier League clubs struggling so far this season, we could see a busier window than usual.
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Leeds United v Manchester City

Manchester City are back at it against Leeds United in the Premier League. Last time out Pep Guardiola called on youngsters Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis to start in the League Cup tie against Liverpool. This time I expect several returning players to get back on the pitch. Here’s my guess at how the Manc Blues will line up at Elland Road. It’s Ederson back in goal.
Cody Gakpo: When World Cup Star Could Be Available For Liverpool

After the 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Monday, the shock news broke that Liverpool had agreed a deal with PSV for the signing of Cody Gakpo. The Reds were back to something like their best on Boxing Day, picking up the three points thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic, but just hours later news about the move for Gakpo broke.
Chelsea leading the chase for 23-year-old Arsenal target

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Brighton midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister. According to journalist Gaston Edul , Chelsea will face competition from Arsenal and Atletico Madrid for the 23-year-old Brighton midfielder. Apparently, the Blues are leading the chase for the Brighton midfielder and it will be interesting to see...
Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder

Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season. His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again. Reports...
Faes scores 2 own goals as Liverpool beats Leicester 2-1

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Leicester defender Wout Faes scored two own goals at Anfield to hand Liverpool a 2-1 victory on Friday which moved the hosts within touching distance of the Premier League’s top four. The Belgian center-back had calamitous seven-minute spell before halftime to help Jurgen Klopp’s...
Pele: Premier League and EFL players wear black armbands to honour footballing great

Premier League and English Football League clubs wore black armbands and held a minute's applause before kick-off in Friday's games in honour of Brazil legend Pele. The Scottish Professional Football League has also suggested all clubs pay their respects with a minute's applause or "other appropriate gesture". Three-time World Cup...
Graeme Souness says Tottenham will finish above Manchester United

Manchester United look to be on the right track under Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman’s side improving with each passing week. The recent 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest was the most convincing victory of the season. Ten Hag has recovered well from a disastrous start to the campaign...
Liverpool team news confirmed: Fabinho out & Konate makes the bench v Leicester

Liverpool’s final clash of 2022 will see the Reds come up against former manager Brendan Rodgers and his 13th-placed Leicester City at Anfield. The Merseysiders secured an impressive victory against Aston Villa following a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City that saw Jurgen Klopp’s men knocked out of the Carabao Cup.
Watch: Gary Neville says Man United didn’t need Cody Gakpo after winger joins Liverpool

Manchester United were one of the clubs heavily linked with a move for former PSV winger Cody Gakpo over the last six months but the Dutchman has now joined Liverpool. Quite surprisingly, Gakpo’s move to Liverpool developed quickly and caught many United supporters off guard after months of links to the Old Trafford club.
Manchester United lead the way in race to sign Joao Felix

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix. According to Marca, as per the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix in January, overtaking Arsenal before the transfer window opens. The report...

