Manchester City Move Back Up To Second Place With Victory Against Leeds United
Manchester City came away from Elland Road with all three points thanks to a late first half goal and two in the second half. The Premier League Champions have leapfrogged Newcastle United in the table to go back to second place, five points behind their main rivals for the crown Arsenal.
Chelsea propose club-record transfer fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to midfielder
Chelsea have proposed a club-record fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. We look set to endure one of the most hectic January transfer windows in recent years. With players performing exceptionally at the World Cup and some high-profile Premier League clubs struggling so far this season, we could see a busier window than usual.
Soccer-'Football is football' because of players like Pele, says Man City boss Guardiola
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola likened the legacy left behind by Pele to the script of a movie on Friday, saying football would not be what it was without the Brazilian soccer legend.
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Leeds United v Manchester City
Manchester City are back at it against Leeds United in the Premier League. Last time out Pep Guardiola called on youngsters Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis to start in the League Cup tie against Liverpool. This time I expect several returning players to get back on the pitch. Here’s my guess at how the Manc Blues will line up at Elland Road. It’s Ederson back in goal.
Premier League team of 2022: Opta gives its starting XI of the year
With the World Cup taking us almost all the way to the end of 2022, now is as good a time as any to take stock of the Premier League and assess the key figures across the year. And what better way than to formulate a best XI of 2022?
Late Brazilian Soccer Star Pele Left Behind a Massive Fortune: Net Worth Details
Brazilian soccer star and 3-time World Cup champion, Pelé (real name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento), died after a battle with cancer on December 29, 2022. The late athlete earned an impressive net worth in his 82 years. “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed...
Cody Gakpo: When World Cup Star Could Be Available For Liverpool
After the 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Monday, the shock news broke that Liverpool had agreed a deal with PSV for the signing of Cody Gakpo. The Reds were back to something like their best on Boxing Day, picking up the three points thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic, but just hours later news about the move for Gakpo broke.
Man Utd star complained it was ‘too hot’ during 4-0 hammering at Brentford as Ten Hag told ace to ‘stop whining’
ERIK TEN HAG told a Manchester United star to "stop whining" after they complained it was "too hot" during this season's 4-0 hammering by Brentford. The Dutchman had a poor start to life in the Premier League. United lost their opening game of the season 2-1 to Brighton. A 4-0...
Chelsea's youth project explained by David Datro Fofana's agent
The agent of teenage striker David Datro Fofana has revealed that his client opted to sign for Chelsea in part due to their new commitment to signing the world's best young talent.
Chelsea leading the chase for 23-year-old Arsenal target
Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Brighton midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister. According to journalist Gaston Edul , Chelsea will face competition from Arsenal and Atletico Madrid for the 23-year-old Brighton midfielder. Apparently, the Blues are leading the chase for the Brighton midfielder and it will be interesting to see...
Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder
Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season. His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again. Reports...
Leeds 1-3 Man City - Premier League: Erling Haaland brace seals win for champions
CHRIS WHEELER AT ELLAND ROAD: Erling Haaland scored. Of course he did. Twice. Was it ever going to end any other way when this son of Leeds returned home to play at Elland Road?
Brentford hands West Ham 5th straight Premier League loss
West Ham slumped to a fifth straight Premier League loss and was booed off the field by the home crowd following a 2-0 defeat to Brentford
Premier League to pay tribute to Pele with teams wearing black armbands and holding minute’s applause after death at 82
ENGLISH football will pay tribute to Pele over the weekend. Starting with Liverpool’s Premier League match at home to Leicester and West Ham’s game with Brentford this evening, players will wear black armbands while there will be a minute’s applause. The remaining games in the top-flight throughout...
Faes scores 2 own goals as Liverpool beats Leicester 2-1
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Leicester defender Wout Faes scored two own goals at Anfield to hand Liverpool a 2-1 victory on Friday which moved the hosts within touching distance of the Premier League’s top four. The Belgian center-back had calamitous seven-minute spell before halftime to help Jurgen Klopp’s...
Pele: Premier League and EFL players wear black armbands to honour footballing great
Premier League and English Football League clubs wore black armbands and held a minute's applause before kick-off in Friday's games in honour of Brazil legend Pele. The Scottish Professional Football League has also suggested all clubs pay their respects with a minute's applause or "other appropriate gesture". Three-time World Cup...
Graeme Souness says Tottenham will finish above Manchester United
Manchester United look to be on the right track under Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman’s side improving with each passing week. The recent 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest was the most convincing victory of the season. Ten Hag has recovered well from a disastrous start to the campaign...
Liverpool team news confirmed: Fabinho out & Konate makes the bench v Leicester
Liverpool’s final clash of 2022 will see the Reds come up against former manager Brendan Rodgers and his 13th-placed Leicester City at Anfield. The Merseysiders secured an impressive victory against Aston Villa following a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City that saw Jurgen Klopp’s men knocked out of the Carabao Cup.
Watch: Gary Neville says Man United didn’t need Cody Gakpo after winger joins Liverpool
Manchester United were one of the clubs heavily linked with a move for former PSV winger Cody Gakpo over the last six months but the Dutchman has now joined Liverpool. Quite surprisingly, Gakpo’s move to Liverpool developed quickly and caught many United supporters off guard after months of links to the Old Trafford club.
Manchester United lead the way in race to sign Joao Felix
Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix. According to Marca, as per the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix in January, overtaking Arsenal before the transfer window opens. The report...
