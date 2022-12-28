Read full article on original website
Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
East Texans recover from busted pipes due to arctic blast
LINDALE, Texas — A week after an arctic blast plunged East Texas into the deep freeze, a lot of folks are still dealing with the aftermath in the form of busted pipes. A homeowner in Lindale had water coming out of the light fixtures after his pipes burst due to the freezing temperatures.
Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years
New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
Strangers Snag Very Last Rent Car, Drive 23 Hours Back To Texas Together
"We met in line 24 hours ago."
Yummy! Here Is The Perfect Collard Green Recipe For The New Year
When going into the New Year in Central Texas who doesn’t want to have prosperity and wealth? In the south every year on New Year’s Day we eat collard greens and black-eyed peas to symbolize coins and wealth. HEALTH AND WEALTH ALL 2023. I feel like it was...
Dog of the Day: Charlotte
A loving pup named Charlotte is looking for a new home in 2023. She's today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Liquor stores in Texas will be bringing in the new year closed. It happened with Christmas and it’s happening again with New Year’s Day. KFDA reports if the holiday falls on a Sunday, Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday, translating into a 61-hour closure.
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
This Is The Best Pancake House In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best pancake house in each state.
Entergy Texas donates $105K to area organizations to help Southeast Texas families in need
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Entergy Texas donated thousands of dollars to area food pantries and non-profit organizations to help Southeast Texas families and make the holiday season a little brighter. “At Entergy, we are always looking for ways to help our community beyond providing power,” Stuart Barrett, vice president...
New January forecast: Improving odds for rain
On the last day of 2022 the Climate Prediction Center updated their forecast for January and it brings some good news.
‘Make sure they can make it through’: Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead. If you are stopping by a Texas liquor store, make sure you have enough to get through a couple of days because liquor stores across the state will be closed for 61 consecutive hours.
Severe Weather Setup Monday in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — 2023 starts with a bang in East Texas. Or should we say crash. We're talking more thunderstorms on the way, and it comes with another setup for severe weather. This set up is similar to others we've seen this fall and early winter. A large and...
Valley hospital to help heart patients with new program in 2023
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Health System (STHS) Heart has announced the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Program coming in 2023. According to STHS, ECMO replaces the function of the heart and lungs in patients with severe heart and/or lung failure. The blood is pumped outside of the body to a heart-lung machine […]
Texas’ biggest lotto payouts of 2022 — Did scratch tickets out-perform draws?
2022's luck was spread out across the state, with winners hauling in millions from a slew of cities.
Why are droughts becoming more common and more severe?
Texas has seen record-breaking dry periods in the last several years, and it isn't the only state.
This cafe is the best pancake house in Texas & among the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotcakes, flapjacks, or pancakes, whatever you call these beautifully tasty breakfast discs, there’s one thing for sure, they’re constantly battling waffles and french toast for the top sweet spot for the most important meal of the day. But today is the day we let...
Why does gas suddenly cost so much more in the Valley?
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gas prices spiked after Christmas weekend across the Rio Grande Valley. Prices for regular unleaded gasoline Friday typically varied around $2.69 to $2.78 across McAllen, after being priced closer to $2.29 per gallon just days ago. In Brownsville and Harlingen, prices averaged $2.83 per gallon Friday. Optimism falls, prices rise On […]
Texas passengers with canceled flights wondering if they'll be reimbursed by Southwest
DALLAS — With many Southwest passengers finally making it to their destination as of Friday, now a lot of people will begin the process of trying to get reimbursed from the airline. The CEO of Southwest Airlines apologized for the weeklong chaos for travelers stranded when the company canceled...
Rural hospitals at risk for closure
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
