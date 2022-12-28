ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
East Texans recover from busted pipes due to arctic blast

LINDALE, Texas — A week after an arctic blast plunged East Texas into the deep freeze, a lot of folks are still dealing with the aftermath in the form of busted pipes. A homeowner in Lindale had water coming out of the light fixtures after his pipes burst due to the freezing temperatures.
Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years

New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Liquor stores in Texas will be bringing in the new year closed. It happened with Christmas and it’s happening again with New Year’s Day. KFDA reports if the holiday falls on a Sunday, Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday, translating into a 61-hour closure.
Severe Weather Setup Monday in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — 2023 starts with a bang in East Texas. Or should we say crash. We're talking more thunderstorms on the way, and it comes with another setup for severe weather. This set up is similar to others we've seen this fall and early winter. A large and...
Valley hospital to help heart patients with new program in 2023

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Health System (STHS) Heart has announced the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Program coming in 2023. According to STHS, ECMO replaces the function of the heart and lungs in patients with severe heart and/or lung failure. The blood is pumped outside of the body to a heart-lung machine […]
Why does gas suddenly cost so much more in the Valley?

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gas prices spiked after Christmas weekend across the Rio Grande Valley. Prices for regular unleaded gasoline Friday typically varied around $2.69 to $2.78 across McAllen, after being priced closer to $2.29 per gallon just days ago. In Brownsville and Harlingen, prices averaged $2.83 per gallon Friday. Optimism falls, prices rise On […]
Rural hospitals at risk for closure

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
