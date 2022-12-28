Read full article on original website
Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder
Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season. His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again. Reports...
Calendar Year EPL Table: Arsenal 3rd Despite Winning More Games Than Man City In 2022
The Gunners were victorious in 25 of their 35 matches in 2022. But both Manchester City and Liverpool earned more points.
