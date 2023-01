GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An off-duty police officer shot and killed a suspect who stabbed him multiple times during a dispute in Gaston County, authorities said. According to WCNC, Ranlo police responded to a reported stabbing and shooting at a home in Gaston County a little after 2 a.m. on New Year's Day. When officers arrived, they determined an off-duty Ranlo officer shot and killed a person after being stabbed multiple times.

