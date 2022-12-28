Read full article on original website
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Five Takeaways From Bearcats Win Over Tulane
Cincinnati is heating up the offense to its best showing this decade.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Cotton Bowl Prediction: #10 USC Trojans vs #16 Tulane Green Wave
Predictions for the Cotton Bowl matchup between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave
Detroit News
Lions seeking more opportunities to get Jameson Williams the ball
Allen Park — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would love for Jameson Williams to get more targets. Lions quarterback Jared Goff would love for Jameson Williams to get more targets. And Jameson Williams? Yeah, he'd love for Jameson Williams to get more targets, too. So just to be...
Detroit News
Red Wings stage furious rally again but fall short in Buffalo, 6-3
Buffalo − The Red Wings almost did it again. They fell behind by a large margin, staged a furious rally, but this time fell a short Thursday, as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Wings 6-3. Buffalo led 5-0 after two periods before the Wings roared back to cut the...
Detroit News
Scouting report: Michigan vs. TCU, College Football Playoff semifinal
▶ What’s next: Winner to face the winner of Georgia-Ohio State in the national title game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News breaks down the Wolverines’ matchup against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal.
Detroit News
Niyo: Another playoff run turns Michigan into 'a place that people want to be'
Scottsdale, Ariz. — Turnovers are inevitable in college football. But so is turnover — roster turnover — in the age of the transfer portal, where players are free to come and go with few, if any, restrictions. And after largely standing on the sidelines initially, Michigan’s coaching...
Detroit News
With injured Red Wings returning, difficult roster decisions looming
Detroit — The Red Wings are about to get injured players returning to their lineup, which is a good thing given the caliber of these players. Jakub Vrana (NHL/NHLPA players assistance program) and Robby Fabbri (knee surgery) are slated to return Wednesday when the Wings play host to New Jersey.
Detroit News
Wings notes: Kubalik hopeful slump is over after quick outburst against Buffalo
Detroit — There was something Dominik Kubalik, and the Red Wings, could pull from the wreckage of Thursday's 6-3 loss in Buffalo. Scoring two goals within 1 minute 49 seconds was nice, especially when the puck hasn't been going into the net for Kubalik as it had been earlier in the season.
