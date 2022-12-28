ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

Lions seeking more opportunities to get Jameson Williams the ball

Allen Park — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would love for Jameson Williams to get more targets. Lions quarterback Jared Goff would love for Jameson Williams to get more targets. And Jameson Williams? Yeah, he'd love for Jameson Williams to get more targets, too. So just to be...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Scouting report: Michigan vs. TCU, College Football Playoff semifinal

▶ What’s next: Winner to face the winner of Georgia-Ohio State in the national title game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News breaks down the Wolverines’ matchup against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal.
FORT WORTH, TX
Detroit News

With injured Red Wings returning, difficult roster decisions looming

Detroit — The Red Wings are about to get injured players returning to their lineup, which is a good thing given the caliber of these players. Jakub Vrana (NHL/NHLPA players assistance program) and Robby Fabbri (knee surgery) are slated to return Wednesday when the Wings play host to New Jersey.
DETROIT, MI

