FTX Customers File Class-Action Suit to Lay Claim to Dwindling Assets

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

FTX customers filed a class-action lawsuit against former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and other former executives after the exchange's collapse.

Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Cheddar News

Suspect in Deaths of Idaho Students Arrested in Pennsylvania

"By Marc Levy, Rebecca Boone, and Mike BalsamoAuthorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday.The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho, a farming community of about 25,000 people that had not had a murder for five years. Fears of a repeat attack prompted nearly half of the University of Idaho's over 11,000 students to leave the city and switch to online classes.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday...
MOSCOW, ID
Cheddar News

Pelé, Brazil’s Mighty King of ‘Beautiful Game,’ Has Died

"By Tales Azzoni and Mauricio SavaresePelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalized for the last month said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.“All that we are is thanks to you," his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram. “We love you endlessly. Rest in peace."His agent, Joe Fraga, confirmed his...
financemagnates.com

Gemini, Winklevoss Twins Face Class-Action Lawsuit over Lending Products

Crypto exchange Gemini and its owners, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, were sued by investors with a class-action lawsuit over the interest-bearing accounts, which promised up to 7.4 percent yield to customers for lending cryptocurrencies. Gemini Faces Class-Action Lawsuit. Brendan Picha and Max J. Hastings filed the class-action lawsuit in the...
Markets Insider

FTX customers are reportedly taking huge losses on their outstanding investments so they don't have to wait months for bankruptcy claims

FTX customers are selling their bankruptcy claims at steep discounts, according to reports. Customers holding a total of $1 billion in credit claims expressed interest in selling through bankruptcy claims buyer Cherokee Acquisition. Cherokee's online marketplace pays 8 to 12 cents on every dollar of FTX deposit claims. FTX customers...
cryptopotato.com

Bahamas Seized $3.5 Billion From FTX to Keep Them From Vanishing

Bahamian regulators say the assets are held in custody for safekeeping, with the intent of returning them to defrauded investors as the courts see fit. While Sam Bankman-Fried awaits his January 3rd arraignment within the confines of his parent’s home, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) has revealed that it seized $3.5 billion worth of digital assets from FTX Digital Markets, the Bahamian subdivision of the defunct crypto exchange.
Cheddar News

Stocks Rallied to Higher Close as Job Market Remains Strong

"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaA relatively light day of trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with a broad rally for stocks as investors welcomed new jobless benefits data that shows the labor market remains strong.The S&P 500 rose 1.7%, with roughly 95% of stocks within the benchmark index closing higher. The gains more than made up for the index's losses the previous two days, the latest oscillation in what has been a volatile, holiday-shortened week for stocks.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.6%.Technology stocks, which are down 29% this year, powered much...
Cheddar News

'Not Just a Weather Delay,' Says Buttigieg on Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations

"As other airlines rebound from the holiday weekend's extreme weather disruptions, Southwest Airlines is still canceling the majority of its flights. Before noon on Wednesday, the company had already canceled more than 50 percent of its flights for the day, compared to around 1 percent or less for most major U.S. airlines, according to flight-tracker FlightAware.    The situation drew the ire of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who in an interview with ABC News Tuesday night said, "In my judgment, this has crossed the line into something that is not just a weather delay, but something that the airline is responsible for." He added...
TEXAS STATE
Cheddar News

Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Kick Off in New York State, Just in Time for the New Year

"A tin of Florist Farms watermelon gummies and a jar of cannabis flower became the first, legal adult-use cannabis products sold in New York state on Thursday. The buyer was none other than New York State Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander, who grinned as he clutched the products outside of Housing Works Cannabis Co., the state’s first — and at the moment, only — licensed, adult use dispensary.“Equity is not a thing, it is the thing and it is what … our program is built around. We will never stop pushing to make New York a more fair,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

Vatican Says Health of Retired Pope Benedict XVI 'Worsening'

"By Frances D'EmilioThe health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the frail 95-year-old’s condition, the Vatican said Wednesday.Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis, who asked the faithful earlier Wednesday to pray for Benedict, went to visit his predecessor in the monastery on Vatican grounds where the retired pontiff has lived since retiring in February 2013."Regarding the health condition of the emeritus pope, for whom Pope Francis asked for prayers at the end of his general audience this morning, I can confirm that in the last hours, a worsening due to advanced...
Cheddar News

Frozen Bats Rescued After Falling Bridges Amid Plunging Temperatures

"Nearly 1,600 bats are set to be released back into the wild after being rescued from a frosty death due to low temperatures in Texas.Hundreds of the flying mammals went into hypothermic shock last week and lost their grip from their dwellings under a Houston bridge and fell to the pavement below. According to the Houston Humane Society, they were able to save the bats by providing them with fluids and keeping them warm in incubators.Mary Warwick, the head of the Houston Humane Society, discovered the crisis during a holiday shopping trip. She told the Associated Press she found hundreds of the stricken bats on the ground and proceeded to scoop them up to transport them to her home. More people would then show up to save them.More than 900 additional bats also were recovered from another bridge in Pearland, Texas. Warwick noted that some bats could not be saved and died either from the chilly temperatures or from the 15-30 foot fall."
HOUSTON, TX
Business Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried offered lenders 20% returns in a scramble to rescue his crypto empire from an earlier crisis in 2018, report says

Sam Bankman-Fried promised big returns when seeking emergency cash in 2018, a report said. Alameda Research was struggling due to a failing algorithm, per The Wall Street Journal. The outlet said that Bankman-Fried's troubles long predated FTX and Alameda collapsing in 2022. FTX cofounder Sam Bankman-Fried promised potential lenders returns...
Cheddar News

Southwest Airlines Schedule Returns to Relative Normalcy

"Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday, as the focus shifts to making things right with what could be well more than a million passengers who missed family connections or flights home during the holidays, and many of whom are still missing luggage.The Dallas carrier, which had canceled thousands of flights every day this week after a winter storm last weekend, reported less than 40 cancellations early Friday. While that was still more than United, American and Delta combined, it's progress following one of the most chaotic weeks in aviation history for a single airline.Federal regulators have...
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

