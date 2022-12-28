FTX Customers File Class-Action Suit to Lay Claim to Dwindling Assets
FTX customers filed a class-action lawsuit against former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and other former executives after the exchange's collapse.
FTX customers filed a class-action lawsuit against former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and other former executives after the exchange's collapse.
Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.https://cheddar.com/
Comments / 0