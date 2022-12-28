ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Suspect Accused of Trying to Murder Paul Pelosi Opts to Go to Trial

By Alec Karam
 3 days ago
Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

David DePape pleaded not guilty Wednesday to state charges, including attempted murder, for the alleged kidnapping and assault on Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. During a brief hearing, DePape—who police say admitted to also targeting California Gov. Gavin Newson, Joe Biden’s son Hunter, and actor Tom Hanks—opted to go to trial over the Oct. 28 attack. He faces both state and federal charges and will return to court Feb. 23 to set a date for his state trial. He previously pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and assault charges in the federal case. First responders from the San Francisco Police previously said their body-cam captured DePape swing at Pelosi with a hammer as they arrived on scene.

