ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts vs. Giants Week 17: Odds, Spread, Best Bets and Predictions

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38W46I_0jwvs5It00

The Giants are in a "win and in" scenario for the playoffs while the Colts are looking like a lock for a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Colts are now the worst team in the NFL based on points allowed (357) compared to points scored (248), a -109 point differential. To put that number in perspective, the Bills have the best point differential at +157, 49ers are at +145, and the Eagles sit at +137.

Indianapolis has lost five consecutive games and eight of their last nine. The best hope to come out of 2022 is a high-ranking draft pick, leading to the next franchise quarterback. Nick Foles looked lost on Monday night after passing for only 143 yards with three interceptions and seven sacks. He didn’t have one completion over 20 yards. Despite his poor play, the Colts named him their starting quarterback to face the Giants .

Colts vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Game Info

Moneyline: Colts (+205) | Giants (-250) |

Spread: IND +3.5 (+120) | NYG -3.5 (-143)

Total: 38.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Game Info: January 1st, 2023 | 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

Bet on the Colts and Giants matchup on SI Sportsbook

Colts vs. Giants Stats Breakdown

Over the past six games, the Giants went 1-4-1, with their defense allowing at least 20 points in five of these games. They continue to struggle vs. the run, allowing 656 yards in their last five games-the second most in the league. Despite their failures against the run, the Giants haven’t given up a rushing touchdown in three of their previous four contests. Eight of their 15 touchdowns allowed came in two games (four against the Lions and four against the Eagles).

New York wants to run the ball and they’ve found success in that attack with 2,173 yards (sixth most) and 18 touchdowns (fifth most) with 4.7 yards per carry. When facing a favorable passing matchup (Lions and Vikings), the Giants have shown a willingness to air the ball out (44 and 42 passes), leading to over 300 yards in both games. Over their other 13 contests, the Giants failed to gain more than 230 yards passing.

The Colts play well defending the run (4.1 yards per rush), but they will give up rushing scores (18), with quarterbacks having some success running the ball (65 attempts for 247 yards and 4 touchdowns). Indianapolis has strength in the pass rush, registering 43 sacks in 2022. Over the past four games, their defense gave up 17 touchdowns and six field goals on 42 possessions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXvFL_0jwvs5It00
Bet $20, Win $200. Use Promo Code: SI200

Odds and Betting Insights

This matchup pairs an overachieving team vs. a franchise moving in the wrong direction. The loss of running back Jonathan Taylor and subpar quarterback play led to the Colts’ demise over the latter part of the season. I expect the Giants to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win in this game.

Colts vs. Giants Best Bet:

Spread: Giants -3.5

Colts and Giants Straight Up and Against The Spread Record

  • Colts Straight-Up Record: 4-10-1
  • Colts Against The Spread Record: 6-9
  • Giants Straight-Up Record: 8-6
  • Giants Against The Spread Record: 11-4

Colts and Giants Betting and Player Trends:

  • The game total has gone over in four of the previous six Colts’ games.
  • Indianapolis is 3-6 vs. the spread since Week 6 (3-5 on the road).
  • The Colts scored 17 points or fewer in six of their past nine matchups.
  • New York has been an underdog in 10 of the 15 games, leading to an 8-2 record vs. the spread. In their five home games as a favorite, they are 3-2 straight up and against the spread.
  • Four of their past six games landed on the over in the game total
  • Saquon Barkley hasn’t had more than 19 rushing attempts since Week 10. He needs 403 combined yards to reach 2,000 for the season.
  • Michael Pittman needs 10 catches and 146 yards over the final two games to join the 100-catch/1,000-yards club in 2022.

I f you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022

We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Sports

NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more

There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The Minnesota Vikings barely escaped their Week 16 game against the New York Giants, coming away with a 27-24 victory as Greg Joseph nailed a career-long and franchise-record 61-yard field goal at the buzzer. The victory kept the Vikings’ slim hopes of winning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC alive, but it didn’t come without a cost.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers

The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft

The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

120K+
Followers
45K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy