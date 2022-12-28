Read full article on original website
This High-Opportunity Stock Was Sold Off in 2022, Despite Improved Business
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC), a $22 billion asset bank based in Boston, continues to be one of my favorite mid-cap stocks with excellent fundamentals. The stock is down more than 18% this year, with the banking sector struggling in general. But that's actually slightly better than the broader market and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. Bank stocks may continue to struggle in the near term for a couple of reasons: First, interest rates are still rising, and second, the market is factoring in a potential recession next year.
Why Shares of SoFi, Lemonade, and Upstart Are Rising Today
Shares of several popular fintech stocks rode the wave upward with the broader market Thursday after new data from the Labor Department indicated that the red-hot U.S. job market may be cooling a bit. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading...
3 Growth Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
As Winston Churchill once said, "A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty." Looking at the stock market these days, it might not seem hard to justify a pessimistic stance. The S&P 500 index is down by roughly 21% over the last year, and the growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has plummeted by 33%. The market is in a turbulent state, but those challenging conditions are also creating opportunities.
National Health Investors Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 6.91% Yield (NHI)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI), which saw buying by Director Robert G. Adams.
Skechers (SKX) Looks Good on Robust Omni-Channel Initiatives
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX has managed to stay afloat amid a tough operating landscape, thanks to its focus on boosting omni-channel growth via expanding the direct-to-consumer (DTC) business and enhancing its foothold internationally. SKX offers a diversified portfolio of brands that includes a wide range of fashion, athletic, non-athletic, and work footwear at compelling prices. Continued global demand for its Comfort Technology footwear is steadily yielding results.
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
3 Top Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 10%
It’s common for investors to park their hard-earned cash into income-generating assets. After all, there are few sweeter feelings than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, many investors have turned to dividend-paying stocks. It’s easy to understand why; dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, and of course,...
Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
As the calendar flips to 2023, a few stocks are reaching screaming-buy territory. While I'm a long-term investor, I still pay attention to short-term movements to pounce on fantastic buying opportunities. I can increase my long-term return percentage by grabbing stocks on sale. Two stocks that can help me accomplish...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore...
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
Strength Seen in Tesla (TSLA): Can Its 8.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Tesla (TSLA) shares soared 8.1% in the last trading session to close at $121.82. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 42.1% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of Tesla were up for...
Innovative Industrial Properties' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark
In trading on Thursday, shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.25), with shares changing hands as low as $28.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.14% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, IIPR.PRA was trading at a 14.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.49% in the "Real Estate" category.
Commerce Bancshares Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $68.02, changing hands for $68.39/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Why TG Therapeutics Stock Was a Solid Winner This Week
Biotech investors live for the day when one of their companies gets an investigational therapy approved. That happy circumstance occurred very recently for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX); as a result, the company's share price blasted almost 46% higher this week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. So...
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The past two years have been brutal for Cathie Wood and the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds that she runs, but she's been going on a buying spree as 2022 comes to a close. She's been adding to some of her hardest-hit stocks lately, and that was certainly the case on Thursday.
"Risk On" Trade Pushes Carvana, Silvergate, and Skillz Higher Today
Some of the weakest companies on the market had some of the biggest share price moves on Thursday. Their business fundamentals didn't change, but the stock market now thinks they're worth much more than it did just a day ago. The three stocks that caught my eye were Carvana (NYSE:...
Why Palantir, C3.ai, and Shopify Stocks All Gained Ground Today
The recent volatility that has plagued the major stock market indexes continued this week. After several days of declines, Wall Street was finally able to mount a rally Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment report, which brought some (potentially) good news. The Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates may finally be cooling the overheated economy -- at least if the job numbers are any indication.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Assertio (ASRT) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Assertio (ASRT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Why Netflix Stock Jumped 5.1% Today
The stock market had a sunny day on Thursday as the S&P 500 index gained 1.8% and the Nasdaq Composite bolted 2.5% higher. However, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) left the broader market far behind, closing the trading session 5.1% higher. The digital-media veteran can pin this amplified jump on a rare double upgrade from a Wall Street analyst firm.
Should Value Investors Buy Boot Barn (BOOT) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
