ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Police: NYC man arrested after striking wife with SUV

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man accused by police of striking his estranged wife with an SUV and then stabbing her as their three children watched was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other crimes.

Stephen Giraldo, 36, also was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and child endangerment in the incidents Tuesday morning, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

“The brutality of the attack, and the fact that it was committed in full view of the victim’s three young children, stirs heartbreak and outrage in all of us,” Katz said in a statement.

A message seeking comment was left for Giraldo’s lawyer, Mary Beth Anderson.

Katz said Sophia Giraldo, 41, suffered severe neurological injuries, a broken leg and a punctured liver. She is being treated at a hospital.

Local media reported she filed for divorce earlier this year, described herself as a domestic violence survivor on Instagram and hosts a podcast in which she talked about her marriage problems.

Authorities said Stephen Giraldo was in a parked SUV and told the children, ages 6, 9 and 11, to “keep your seat belt on” before hitting the accelerator and striking Sophia Giraldo as she walked in front of the vehicle. It was parked in front of her Queens home.

After the SUV rolled onto its side, Stephen Giraldo allegedly crawled out a window and stabbed his wife with a knife, Katz said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Daughter charged in fatal Brooklyn stabbing of dad confesses: ‘I bashed his head in with a hammer’

The Brooklyn woman arrested in a lethal family dispute confessed in gruesome detail to the brutal killing of her father and the near-fatal stabbing of her kid sister, the Daily News has learned. “I came out of the bedroom and I saw my father on (the) couch sleeping, and I bashed (his) head in with a hammer,” read the chilling admission from Nikki Secondino, as provided by a law enforcement ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

NY officers injured, suspect shot near New Year's Eve event

NEW YORK (AP) — A man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City, authorities said, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder. The attack happened a little after 10 p.m. about eight blocks from Times Square, just outside of the high-security zone where revelers are screened for weapons. The two officers were hospitalized, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut, but expected to recover. Police did not immediately identify the 19-year-old suspect, who also was expected to recover.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Man fatally shot in the Bronx; shooter on the loose

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while working in Morrisania Thursday. Police say Aboubacar Toure, 34, died after he was shot in the hip along 167th Street and Park Avenue. The shooting happened while Toure was working around 5 p.m. News 12 is told a suspect got out of a vehicle, shot Toure and then fled the scene.
BRONX, NY
Newsing the States

A man got arrested for fatally killing two people and assaulting three

On Dec 26, Roland Codrington, a 35-year-old man, got arrested in the Bronx for killing two people and assaulting three. He committed all of the crimes within five days. Codrington got detained while driving a black Mercedes Benz of one of his victims the night after killing him. The police were able to locate the Mercedes Benz and a decedent's auto earlier on Dec 24.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man shot by officers in Queens

NEW YORK -- A man was shot by police officers in Queens on Thursday.It happened just after 8 p.m. near Beach 56th and Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway.Police say uniformed members of a neighborhood safety team approached an apartment building on Beach 56th Street to investigate "numerous males inside the lobby.""They were taking a look at what they were doing," Chief of Patrol John Chell said.Chell says as a sergeant and two officers approached the lobby, two males took off.One male was apprehended and arrested for narcotics.Officers chased the second male to Beach 56th Street and Beach Channel Drive.Police say a violent struggle ensued and an officer fired his weapon at the male, striking him.Officers then rendered life-saving techniques. The male and the officer were taken to area hospitals.Chell says the male was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, but they do not believe he fired any shots at the officers.There's no word on the condition of the suspect or the officer.
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Nikki Secondino grins for cameras after she’s charged with killing her NYC dad, Carlo

The 22-year-old trans daughter charged with killing her father inside the family’s Brooklyn apartment grinned for the cameras Thursday night as she was led out of an NYPD stationhouse. Nikki Secondino was hit with the murder charge and other offenses after police initially believed that her dad, Carlo Secondino, was stabbed to death during an early morning home invasion at their Bensonhurst home. Sources told The Post earlier Thursday that Nikki was suspected of concocting the fake story about the break-in to cover up her own brutal crime. But the tale quickly fell apart and the alleged killer was additionally charged...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy