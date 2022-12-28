Polar Plunge for Lifeguard Recruitment | Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department

​Over the holidays, the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Aquatics team held its first Polar Plunge event to raise awareness about the City’s Lifeguard program. Dozens of current and former lifeguards jumped into the cold waters of the Maryvale Pool to encourage others to sign up for the program. This year, a $3,000 incentive is being offered for everyone who completes the certification program as well as the 2023 Summer season. More details in the story and at: https://www.Phoenix.gov/Lifeguard​