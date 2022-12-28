Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Kirby Smart has harsh words for Stetson Bennett after Georgia’s comeback win
Only a few minutes removed from leading Georgia to a wild comeback win in the Peach Bowl, Stetson Bennett got some harsh criticism — or maybe it was tough love — from his coach. Bennett threw a 10-yard touchdown pass with 54 seconds left to lift the Bulldogs over Ohio State, but asked soon after what the quarterback had shown him, Georgia coach Kirby Smart didn’t sugarcoat things. “Well he showed great competitive character,” Smart said in an on-field interview with ESPN. “But he’s gotta play within our system and he’s gotta do what he’s coached to do, or you can’t win...
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Grab a marvelous for the Ohio sports betting launch
Ohio sports betting is now live in the great state of Ohio and customers new to FanDuel Sportsbook can get a tremendous offer. This offer from FanDuel lets new customers get $200 in Bonus bets on launch day. We’ll also breakdown one of the NFL’s marquee matchups. Click the link below to find out more about FanDuel’s new customer Ohio offer. Get the FanDuel Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes This great promo code lets new FanDuel users in Ohio get $200 in bet credits right when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel...
Five Takeaways From Bearcats Win Over Tulane
Cincinnati is heating up the offense to its best showing this decade.
No. 24 Mississippi State faces Illinois with heavy hearts
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mississippi State players and staff felt they knew what Mike Leach would want them to do following the Dec. 12 death of the Bulldogs coach due to complications from a heart condition: play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois. “It has been expressed and they understand that we are doing exactly what Coach Leach would want of us,” said Zach Arnett, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach three days after the death. “And that is to finish this season off, to stay focused on the game, to put in the work and prepare,” Arnett added. “There’s no better way for us to honor him and show our respect for him and his family than to go out there and play a complete game and compete like he would expect us to.” Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers is among a group of team leaders that have taken on additional roles for the 24th-ranked Bulldogs (8-4, No. 22 CFP) leading up to the matchup Monday with Illinois (8-4).
Just when Stetson Bennett looks like the walk-on, he puts on another legendary performance
Bennett stumbled in the Peach Bowl, but regrouped just in time to lead defending national champion Bulldogs past Ohio State for chance to repeat.
