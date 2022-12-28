Fire departments throughout NW Ohio share in grant funds

COLUMBUS — Ten fire departments throughout Putnam County will share in more than $360,000 in grant funds released Wednesday by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office to assist first responders in upgrading to a universal communications system.

Recipients of the 2023 Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems grant also include fire departments in Allen, Hardin, Mercer and Van Wert counties. Grants totaling $3.5 million were awarded to 325 fire departments in 76 counties throughout the state.

“This is a highly-competitive selection process, so our emphasis has been on growing the MARCS program with the goal that one day every department in Ohio is on this communication system,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “Having first responders with these state-of-the-art radios improves emergency services for these counties, which increases the level of safety for the communities they protect.”

Reardon said the MARCS radio system allows first responders to seamlessly communicate, not only with each other but with other agencies responding to an incident.

The MARCS Grant is available annually to fire departments with service areas of 25,000 people or fewer.

Other 2023 grant recipients included:

Allen County

Delphos Fire and Rescue, $50,000

Cairo Monroe Fire Department, $42,491

American Township Fire Department, $240

Hardin County

Kenton Fire Department, $5,229

Ridgeway Fire Department, $30,588

Roundhead Volunteer Fire Department, $41,065

Northern Hardin County Fire District, $47,410

Mercer County

Burketsville Community Fire Department, $37,322

Chickasaw Community Mutual Fire Co., $20,236

Coldwater Fire Department, $50,000

Putnam County

Belmore Fire Department, $35,309

Columbus Grove Fire Department, $17,343

Continental Fire Department, $36,809

Fort Jennings Fire Department, $37,993

Glandorf Fire Department, $42,680

Kalida Volunteer Fire Department, $36,906

Leipsic Volunteer Fire Department, $36,765

Miller City Volunteer Fire Department, $39,214

Ottawa Volunteer Fire Department, $39,370

Ottoville Volunteer Fire Department, $39,025

Van Wert County

Middle Point Fire Department, $50,000

Scott Volunteer Fire Department, $1,080

Van Wert Fire Department, $22,480