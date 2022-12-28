Fire departments throughout NW Ohio share in grant funds
COLUMBUS — Ten fire departments throughout Putnam County will share in more than $360,000 in grant funds released Wednesday by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office to assist first responders in upgrading to a universal communications system.
Recipients of the 2023 Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems grant also include fire departments in Allen, Hardin, Mercer and Van Wert counties. Grants totaling $3.5 million were awarded to 325 fire departments in 76 counties throughout the state.
“This is a highly-competitive selection process, so our emphasis has been on growing the MARCS program with the goal that one day every department in Ohio is on this communication system,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “Having first responders with these state-of-the-art radios improves emergency services for these counties, which increases the level of safety for the communities they protect.”
Reardon said the MARCS radio system allows first responders to seamlessly communicate, not only with each other but with other agencies responding to an incident.
The MARCS Grant is available annually to fire departments with service areas of 25,000 people or fewer.
Other 2023 grant recipients included:
Allen County
Delphos Fire and Rescue, $50,000
Cairo Monroe Fire Department, $42,491
American Township Fire Department, $240
Hardin County
Kenton Fire Department, $5,229
Ridgeway Fire Department, $30,588
Roundhead Volunteer Fire Department, $41,065
Northern Hardin County Fire District, $47,410
Mercer County
Burketsville Community Fire Department, $37,322
Chickasaw Community Mutual Fire Co., $20,236
Coldwater Fire Department, $50,000
Putnam County
Belmore Fire Department, $35,309
Columbus Grove Fire Department, $17,343
Continental Fire Department, $36,809
Fort Jennings Fire Department, $37,993
Glandorf Fire Department, $42,680
Kalida Volunteer Fire Department, $36,906
Leipsic Volunteer Fire Department, $36,765
Miller City Volunteer Fire Department, $39,214
Ottawa Volunteer Fire Department, $39,370
Ottoville Volunteer Fire Department, $39,025
Van Wert County
Middle Point Fire Department, $50,000
Scott Volunteer Fire Department, $1,080
Van Wert Fire Department, $22,480
