Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colts' Jim Irsay 'reluctantly' extended Frank Reich in 2021; Jeff Saturday not expected back
Jim Irsay‘s experiment to replace Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday has not gone well. The Colts won their first Saturday-coached game but have lost five straight, with the past two outings being the low point in a wildly disappointing season. Irsay has repeatedly said he will keep Chris Ballard on as GM, but the team’s head-coaching situation will be in the spotlight.
Why the Colts Should Turn to a Familiar Face at Head Coach
For their next head coach, the Indianapolis Colts should turn to someone who's been there for them before.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Sporting News
Why Bryce Young, Will Anderson, other top Alabama NFL Draft prospects are playing in 2022 Sugar Bowl
Jan. 2 represents unchartered territory for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Because for the second time since the College Football Playoff's inception, Alabama finds itself outside of the top four. Given the amount of NFL-level talent running through the Tide's roster, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise...
Indiana Football Hopes to Land Veteran Quarterback in Transfer Portal
Indiana football coach Tom Allen said he hopes to add an older quarterback through the transfer portal this offseason due to Dexter Williams' injury and numerous outgoing transfers. Here are some options.
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 15 game
The Steelers and Ravens are set to square off for the second time this season. This will be the first time that they play on "Sunday Night Football," however. Both teams are in the AFC playoff picture. Baltimore is already guaranteed at least one playoff game, while the Steelers are hoping they can stay alive and potentially sneak into the postseason.
Sporting News
A Michigan-Ohio State rematch? We are on the brink of college football Armageddon
It doesn't seem possible, but the fact that No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan could play in the College Football Playoff championship game on Jan. 9 is somehow being underplayed. Maybe it is the still-palpable hangover from the Wolverines' 45-23 victory against the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on...
Cotton Bowl Prediction: #10 USC Trojans vs #16 Tulane Green Wave
Predictions for the Cotton Bowl matchup between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave
Sporting News
Cardinals' J.J. Watt explains timing of retirement decision: 'I'd much rather go out playing good football'
J.J. Watt has dealt with numerous injuries over the course of his Hall of Fame career, but his announcement on Tuesday that he's retiring after the season was met with some surprise. Watt has played well in his second season with the Cardinals, notching three sacks in a loss to...
Sporting News
What channel is Notre Dame vs. South Carolina on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2022 Gator Bowl
There aren't many teams that ended the season on as hot as South Carolina. The No. 19 Gamecocks ended College Football Playoff hopes for both No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson, eliminating them with 63-38 and 31-30 defeats. Spencer Rattler tore the two teams apart, combining to complete 55-of-76 passes for eight touchdown passes and two interceptions.
Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. Broncos on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 17 game
The Chiefs will be battling to potentially move into first place in the AFC as they welcome the Broncos to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17. Kansas City enters the week tied with Buffalo for the best record in the AFC at 12-3, but it is second in the conference because of the head-to-head tiebreaker. A win by the Chiefs this week would keep the pressure on the Bills, who face a tough matchup against the Bengals on "Monday Night Football."
Sporting News
NFL schedule Week 17: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
It's the penultimate week of the NFL regular season, and several matchups have serious playoff implications. The early-afternoon window features a pivotal NFC South game between the Panthers and Buccaneers. Carolina would win the NFC South with a win against the Buccaneers and both a Saints loss to the Eagles in Week 17 and a Buccaneers loss to the Falcons in Week 18, or by winning out. Tampa Bay would clinch the division with a win over Carolina.
Sporting News
Steelers vs. Ravens odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 17 'Sunday Night Football'
The Steelers (7-8) will try to keep their slim AFC wild-card hopes alive on "Sunday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC) in Week 17. They travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens (10-5), who already have locked down a playoff berth and are playing to try to win the AFC North over the Bengals.
Sporting News
Chris Olave, Michael Thomas join with LeBron James in reacting to Ohio State's Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
Ohio State felt as if it had its ducks in a row heading into 2023. The Buckeyes were a 50-yard field goal away from making the College Football Playoff national championship game. Noah Ruggles, however, hooked the potential game-winner wide left and Ohio State fell to Georgia 42-41 in the Peach Bowl.
Sporting News
NFL Mock Draft 2023: C.J. Stroud to Colts among 7 Georgia, Ohio State picks in Round 1 after Alabama duo goes 1-2
The College Football Playoff games are here. The NFL playoff game are just around the corner with only 18 teams playing into mid January. That's makes it another great time for a new Sporting News first-round mock for the 2023 NFL Draft. The order is getting close to being set for the top 31 picks with quarterbacks once again shining brightest in the spotlight.
Sporting News
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 17 game: CeeDee Lamb scores, Travis Kelce goes off, Josh Allen shines
The NFL schedule is back to normal for Week 17, with a slew of Sunday games to keep fans and bettors entertained. It's the most wonderful time of the year and a great chance to build our bankroll with some high-quality player and game props. The playoff push is often when the stars shine brightest, so our favorite Week 17 picks will be loaded with high-profile names.
Yardbarker
Insider says Bears should pursue Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner
The Chicago Bears rank last in the NFL in sacks and 24th in total defense, but one team insider believes both issues can be remedied with one move. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin recently suggested that the Bears pursue Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to both improve their inside pass rush and help stabilize their defensive line.
