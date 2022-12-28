ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Colts' Jim Irsay 'reluctantly' extended Frank Reich in 2021; Jeff Saturday not expected back

Jim Irsay‘s experiment to replace Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday has not gone well. The Colts won their first Saturday-coached game but have lost five straight, with the past two outings being the low point in a wildly disappointing season. Irsay has repeatedly said he will keep Chris Ballard on as GM, but the team’s head-coaching situation will be in the spotlight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sporting News

Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 15 game

The Steelers and Ravens are set to square off for the second time this season. This will be the first time that they play on "Sunday Night Football," however. Both teams are in the AFC playoff picture. Baltimore is already guaranteed at least one playoff game, while the Steelers are hoping they can stay alive and potentially sneak into the postseason.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

What channel is Chiefs vs. Broncos on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 17 game

The Chiefs will be battling to potentially move into first place in the AFC as they welcome the Broncos to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17. Kansas City enters the week tied with Buffalo for the best record in the AFC at 12-3, but it is second in the conference because of the head-to-head tiebreaker. A win by the Chiefs this week would keep the pressure on the Bills, who face a tough matchup against the Bengals on "Monday Night Football."
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

NFL schedule Week 17: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today

It's the penultimate week of the NFL regular season, and several matchups have serious playoff implications. The early-afternoon window features a pivotal NFC South game between the Panthers and Buccaneers. Carolina would win the NFC South with a win against the Buccaneers and both a Saints loss to the Eagles in Week 17 and a Buccaneers loss to the Falcons in Week 18, or by winning out. Tampa Bay would clinch the division with a win over Carolina.
Sporting News

NFL Mock Draft 2023: C.J. Stroud to Colts among 7 Georgia, Ohio State picks in Round 1 after Alabama duo goes 1-2

The College Football Playoff games are here. The NFL playoff game are just around the corner with only 18 teams playing into mid January. That's makes it another great time for a new Sporting News first-round mock for the 2023 NFL Draft. The order is getting close to being set for the top 31 picks with quarterbacks once again shining brightest in the spotlight.
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

Best NFL prop bets for every Week 17 game: CeeDee Lamb scores, Travis Kelce goes off, Josh Allen shines

The NFL schedule is back to normal for Week 17, with a slew of Sunday games to keep fans and bettors entertained. It's the most wonderful time of the year and a great chance to build our bankroll with some high-quality player and game props. The playoff push is often when the stars shine brightest, so our favorite Week 17 picks will be loaded with high-profile names.
Yardbarker

Insider says Bears should pursue Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner

The Chicago Bears rank last in the NFL in sacks and 24th in total defense, but one team insider believes both issues can be remedied with one move. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin recently suggested that the Bears pursue Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to both improve their inside pass rush and help stabilize their defensive line.
CHICAGO, IL

