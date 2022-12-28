ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 1 Georgia rallies to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in semi

ATLANTA (AP) — Kirby Smart will ask his Georgia players to execute better when the Bulldogs play for second straight national championship next week, but the coach knows he can’t ask his players to be more resilient. Georgia remains undefeated because the Bulldogs never gave up while rallying...
No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The only thing that stopped Tennessee fans from singing “Rocky Top” as time was expiring Friday night was the need to serenade Joe Milton with something else. “M-V-P!” they chanted, over and over. With good reason. Milton — who regained the...
