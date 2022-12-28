ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Look: KJ Barnes, Cameron Barnes lead high-flying Duncanville to Les Schwab Invitational opener win

By Andy Buhler, SBLive
 3 days ago

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Five-star Texas-bound forward Ron Holland might be the headliner on a loaded Duncanville team, but on Tuesday, the Panthers turned to his supporting cast.

KJ Lewis scored 19 points, pulled down 11 boards and chipped in four assists and four steals and Cameron Barnes had a game-high 22 points while missing just one shot attempt as Duncanville thrashed Cleveland (Oregon) 85-54 in the first round of the Les Schwab Invitational.

Four Panthers scorers finished in double-figures and many threw down above-the-rim finishes in front of an overflow crowd at Liberty High School in the Portland suburbs.

Scroll up to the top of the page for full highlights of the game.

More LSI 2022 coverage

  • Bronny James powers Sierra Canyon past Jesuit in first round of Les Schwab Invitational (photos)

